Kind of a surprising deal, Carvalho is obviously very talented and I could absolutely see them buying him, but loaning with no guarantee that they'll keep him seems like an unusual step for Leipzig.



I wonder if Carvalho has perhaps shown enough eagerness to go there that they think after a good loan spell he'd push for a permanent deal? Probably good for all parties in that case, he gets to play at a high level, Leipzig get to sell the club to him and we likely end up with a player who's worth a lot more.