« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho  (Read 48495 times)

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #360 on: August 24, 2022, 03:03:09 am »
Hopefully Klopp will make him our future star.
Logged
Believer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,660
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #361 on: Today at 04:40:53 pm »
Fantastic first goal lad.  8)
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #362 on: Today at 04:45:26 pm »

very astute piece of business
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,558
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #363 on: Today at 04:56:35 pm »
Just like his playing style, a confident finish.

This guy is gonna be quality.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,043
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #364 on: Today at 04:57:45 pm »
The goal was nice, but that stepover and then the lightning speed to turn and get back onto it was his best bit.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,236
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #365 on: Today at 04:58:35 pm »
The technique behind that volley was pretty good
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #366 on: Today at 04:58:43 pm »
Lovely finish to get off the mark for the club.

Love watching him play, he always looks capable of making something happen.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #367 on: Today at 04:59:32 pm »
Technically, he is brilliant. Against United, he was surrounded by 3/4 players at the corner flag and he somehow maneuvered his way out. You can't say his volley is a fluke because he came close with his weaker foot against Palace.
Logged

Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #368 on: Today at 05:00:25 pm »
You can just tell this kid is mustard. So much quality and composure for a young lad. Doesn't shank shots under pressure. Always seems to make good connections.

Fabio and Harvey playing as the two #8's is the future and it's fucking exciting.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #369 on: Today at 05:18:07 pm »
Kids fucking class, what a finish!

Love that he's got a bit of bite to his game too, not too nice and loves a battle
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #370 on: Today at 05:19:47 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:18:07 pm
Kids fucking class, what a finish!

Love that he's got a bit of bite to his game too, not too nice and loves a battle
Needs to cut out his playacting though.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,320
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #371 on: Today at 05:21:50 pm »
On top of his nicely taken goal (about the third or fourth time in this short spell that he's ghosted into a perfect position for a volley), loved to see him being combative with their moron keeper. Should have had a penalty too, but the ref and VAR decided to opt out of the rules based on the score

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:19:47 pm
Needs to cut out his playacting though.
Gets tripped with a kick on the foot and then landed on with an elbow and full body weight hurting his shoulder, doesnt dive once during game and stays down for less than 20 seconds cumulative when hit - 'needs to cut out playacting'

Add him to Keita on the not getting a christmas card from Mons list I guess
« Last Edit: Today at 05:24:40 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,660
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #372 on: Today at 05:51:41 pm »
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,524
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #373 on: Today at 06:08:24 pm »
I love him already, it's insane that we've picked up Carvalho and Elliott for under 20m.

Fantastic touch, great movement and a desire to work for the ball. It's exciting to see how he develops over the next couple of years, because he has so much talent.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,466
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #374 on: Today at 06:33:18 pm »
So happy for him that he got the first goal out of the way. Here's to many more!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 