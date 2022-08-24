Needs to cut out his playacting though.



On top of his nicely taken goal (about the third or fourth time in this short spell that he's ghosted into a perfect position for a volley), loved to see him being combative with their moron keeper. Should have had a penalty too, but the ref and VAR decided to opt out of the rules based on the scoreGets tripped with a kick on the foot and then landed on with an elbow and full body weight hurting his shoulder, doesnt dive once during game and stays down for less than 20 seconds cumulative when hit - 'needs to cut out playacting'Add him to Keita on the not getting a christmas card from Mons list I guess