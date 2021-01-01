« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho

blamski

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:05:17 pm
what an absolutely lovely little player this boy is
Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:06:16 pm
Fun Fabio.
jillc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 08:07:46 pm
He is a gem of a player Fabio, it's such fun watching a player like him, he has so much confidence.
Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 08:12:33 pm
Bloody 'ell.
PEG2K

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 08:16:04 pm
We need players who are not afraid of charging at the opposition like him.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 08:19:25 pm
Think his intelligence is a lot more amazing than I thought it would be. His decision making is already elite level, and his aggression is superb. And those silky silky runs. Silk Cut Carvalho.
Bread

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 08:19:26 pm
Oh I do like this kid. What a talent. Gonna be low-key one of the signings of the season.
Uncle Ronnie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 08:24:07 pm
I think weve found one.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 08:29:07 pm
How did we get him for £5m??
newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 08:32:32 pm
I'm a bit confused that so many people are surprised by his talent?

It's not like it wasn't on display week in and week out last season in the Championship - so much so that Klopp wanted him in January. And then the countless videos made once we were linked/getting him - hard not to know about his talent.

I know there is a transition - ok - a monumental leap - from Championship to PL - but this kid has it.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 08:40:07 pm
If he had 3-4 years on his contract, he would have cost £30+ million. Hes an amazing talent. Think hell play a big part this season and might surprise a few.
CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 09:00:49 pm
This kid is a talent, my god.

That buildup for the 5th goal was chefs kiss movement and decision making from him, brilliant.
RedSince86

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 09:13:16 pm
What a talent he is, just oozes class when he's on the ball, RB couldn't handle him, loved that tussle he had with Laimer.
Kopenhagen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 09:20:15 pm
£5m. :lmao
Kalito

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 09:33:20 pm
Unbelievable talent.  8)
dirkster

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 09:50:59 pm
Get his contract extended  :)
BigCDump

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm
Sell him for £140m now and save on the heart ache later.
newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 10:21:17 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm
Sell him for £140m now and save on the heart ache later.

I can get on board with this
MD1990

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm
very impressed with how he is physically
we knew he was a sperb talent but strong & quick as well. Outstanding talent.
Nig blow for England he is with Portugal
jckliew

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #259 on: Today at 12:02:20 am
Sadio Mk2
newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #260 on: Today at 12:28:51 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:02:20 am
Sadio Mk2

He doesn't have Sadio's pace and probably not his strength.

The more accurate comparison is - for what it's worth - Coutiho. He is probably quicker than Coutinho as well.

Early signs are promising.
jckliew

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #261 on: Today at 01:10:55 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:28:51 am
He doesn't have Sadio's pace and probably not his strength.

The more accurate comparison is - for what it's worth - Coutiho. He is probably quicker than Coutinho as well.

Early signs are promising.
Was thinking of immediate replacement. Thought he has some speed. But yes not as strong but trickier.
Diaz is stronger but not as tricky.
CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #262 on: Today at 02:39:10 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:10:55 am
Was thinking of immediate replacement.

We are actually quite well covered in LW considering thats where Jota plays best and Darwin can play that too

Id assume we will try Carvalho out in a bunch of positions this season to be honest as hes very versatile and can play LW, RW, AM and CM

AM being his best but not something we regularly play

Magz50

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #263 on: Today at 03:00:48 am
Gonna be the signing of the season.
Kopenhagen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #264 on: Today at 03:22:26 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:10:55 am
Was thinking of immediate replacement. Thought he has some speed. But yes not as strong but trickier.
Diaz is stronger but not as tricky.

But does he have pace?
jckliew

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #265 on: Today at 03:25:39 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:22:26 am
But does he have pace?
Looked quite pacy from the few cameos he had thus far.
newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #266 on: Today at 03:38:46 am
He does have pace - but not Mane afterburners
Magz50

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #267 on: Today at 04:56:29 am
Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #268 on: Today at 07:14:30 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:32:32 pm
I'm a bit confused that so many people are surprised by his talent?

It's not like it wasn't on display week in and week out last season in the Championship - so much so that Klopp wanted him in January. And then the countless videos made once we were linked/getting him - hard not to know about his talent.

I know there is a transition - ok - a monumental leap - from Championship to PL - but this kid has it.

It was always a big signing for us. Klopp was very keen. Even after the deadline day balls up we really stuck at it.
killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #269 on: Today at 07:37:41 am
Since we have been linked with him and since we have signed him I have maintained that he will be a genuine option next season. I havent watched the pre season games but i saw him lots at Fulham and he is an incredible talent.

The hard thing is going to be getting him on the field.
lamonti

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #270 on: Today at 07:48:53 am
Looks the part from brief glimpses so far.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Reply #271 on: Today at 07:51:31 am
I went to Craven Cottage half a dozen times last year, and he stood out every single time, in different positions, particularly centrally though. He's a diamond of a player.
