Sell him for £140m now and save on the heart ache later.
Sadio Mk2
He doesn't have Sadio's pace and probably not his strength. The more accurate comparison is - for what it's worth - Coutiho. He is probably quicker than Coutinho as well. Early signs are promising.
Was thinking of immediate replacement.
Was thinking of immediate replacement. Thought he has some speed. But yes not as strong but trickier. Diaz is stronger but not as tricky.
But does he have pace?
I'm a bit confused that so many people are surprised by his talent?It's not like it wasn't on display week in and week out last season in the Championship - so much so that Klopp wanted him in January. And then the countless videos made once we were linked/getting him - hard not to know about his talent.I know there is a transition - ok - a monumental leap - from Championship to PL - but this kid has it.
