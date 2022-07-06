The way he moves reminds me a lot of Coutinho



My thoughts when I have watched him, the skillset, technical ability and physical profile is very similar. The biggest difference between them is his runs off the ball. Coutinho was a complete offensive hub who wanted to be on the ball all the time and would always be drawn towards the ball to receive so he could make the mazy run, killer pass or long shot. Carvalho makes more super intelligent runs into half spaces to try and and get around or into the penalty box so he can receive a through pass and play one two's, in that way he has a little more David Silva in him IMO. I remember comparing Silva and Coutinho when he was here, and thinking how much more intelligent Silva was at always moving into those dangerous half spaces to be able to deliver unreal angled through passes or score key goals in the box after a brilliant one two pass.