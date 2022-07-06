What sets Carvalho apart for me is his ability on the half turn. The key for a pressing team is to create situations in which you isolate players 1v1 with their back to goal. Your whole team presses, and even if the first press doesn't work, then the pressure just increases.



Klopp just loves players who invite the press. Receive the ball, side on and then use the press to their advantage.





Think of Bobby or Thiago, players who invite pressure and then use it to their advantage. Carvalho fits that scenario perfectly. Add to that Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot and we have more and more players who invite pressure.



That is the way to dismantle a low block. That for me is our next tactical step forward.