Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho

Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 6, 2022, 10:05:47 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  6, 2022, 01:07:32 am
Asked my Portuguese mate, it's "Car-val-hio".

Same as Ricardo at Chelsea?
RobbieRedman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 6, 2022, 11:52:00 am

Like this compilation of him vs City last season, he's going to fit right in

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rIMNBQ4lL0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rIMNBQ4lL0M</a>
Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 6, 2022, 12:07:03 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on July  6, 2022, 11:52:00 am
Like this compilation of him vs City last season, he's going to fit right in

That's very nice. Some of the movement around him wasn't too bright, but that will change. His choices however were almost always correct and properly executed. Very exciting.
killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 6, 2022, 12:12:03 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on July  6, 2022, 11:52:00 am
Like this compilation of him vs City last season, he's going to fit right in

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rIMNBQ4lL0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rIMNBQ4lL0M</a>

Its probably the best example of trying to show everyone how he operates, always on the move, will link up well with players around him.

One thing it only showed once (unsurprisingly because he was away to City, who will have the ball loads), is his ability to get shots off in the box and get into great goal scoring positions in the box, which is very encouraging. I reckon in a couple of years he could be someone who gets 10-15 goals in the league.
Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 6, 2022, 12:38:47 pm
The things he does well make him profile very much like a forward in our system given the way our 8s play at the moment. And if he's going to be a forward he'll need to be that sort of threat (10-15 league goals) to get plenty of minutes.
CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 7, 2022, 05:10:07 pm
Quote from: Knight on July  6, 2022, 12:38:47 pm
The things he does well make him profile very much like a forward in our system given the way our 8s play at the moment. And if he's going to be a forward he'll need to be that sort of threat (10-15 league goals) to get plenty of minutes.

Hes very versatile which Klopp loves, pretty sure he can play the LW, RW, 10 and even an 8. Wouldnt be shocked to see him get minutes in RW since we dont have many that can play there
mercurial

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 7, 2022, 07:30:39 pm
I would say that he has come at exactly the right time to Liverpool. He is having all the skills to be a top top player. Now it is all about making split time decisions and elite level game understanding. When to hold, when to dribble and when to pass sort of thing. Playing against the packed defense he can bring in the skills to create space for others and draw in defenders. No better place to actually develop his skills than Liverpool. Really excited about the future of this young lad.
Asam

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 7, 2022, 11:27:17 pm
Quote from: mercurial on July  7, 2022, 07:30:39 pm
I would say that he has come at exactly the right time to Liverpool. He is having all the skills to be a top top player. Now it is all about making split time decisions and elite level game understanding. When to hold, when to dribble and when to pass sort of thing. Playing against the packed defense he can bring in the skills to create space for others and draw in defenders. No better place to actually develop his skills than Liverpool. Really excited about the future of this young lad.

The best thing for me is he adds qualities that we dont have in midfield and with the 5 subs next season there is absolutely no reason why he wont clock up a lot of minutes

Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 8, 2022, 07:57:05 am
Quote from: Asam on July  7, 2022, 11:27:17 pm
The best thing for me is he adds qualities that we dont have in midfield and with the 5 subs next season there is absolutely no reason why he wont clock up a lot of minutes

I kind of think we do have them in midfield but we don't use them. Keita and Ox are both very capable of getting into the box and scoring goals. Elliott and Jones too most likely.
him_15

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 8, 2022, 08:19:09 am
Can't wait to see him on the field.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 9, 2022, 10:20:52 am
Interesting from Klopp on Fabio:

Quote
When we watched him it was a pure joy to watch him, absolutely. He can play so many different positions for us, the way we play. At the minute hes not really set on one position  its the wing, its the eight, its the 10, its the false nine if he grows a few more muscles.

Its a short-term and a long-term project; he can start tomorrow and he needs to adapt, you can see that a little bit, but when he has the ball thats proper quality. Im over the moon that hes here. Fantastic prospect.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-nunez-love-ramsay-fitness-and-carvalho-roles

TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 9, 2022, 12:47:34 pm
Klopp calls for Carvalho to bulk up !
newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 9, 2022, 12:50:07 pm
Inhalers and roids!
footywithuti

Everything you need to know about Fabio Carvalho
July 9, 2022, 09:18:58 pm
Hi everyone, hope youre doing well. Some of you might remember me from a couple of weeks ago when I shared videos on what to expect from Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay (or going back even further to January, Luis Diaz). Ive just done the same for Fabio Carvalho and wanted to post it here for those interested. IMO, hell go down as being the best signing of the lot and could potentially be the bargain of the summer. Ive followed Fulham extensively and believe hell fit into Jurgen Klopps system like a glove. Id love to hear your thoughts and am happy to answer any questions you may have that come to mind. Cheers and enjoy your weekend!

https://youtu.be/QZIO2L4i-xs

newterp

Re: Everything you need to know about Fabio Carvalho
July 9, 2022, 09:21:51 pm
Quote from: footywithuti on July  9, 2022, 09:18:58 pm
Hi everyone, hope youre doing well. Some of you might remember me from a couple of weeks ago when I shared videos on what to expect from Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay (or going back even further to January, Luis Diaz). Ive just done the same for Fabio Carvalho and wanted to post it here for those interested. IMO, hell go down as being the best signing of the lot and could potentially be the bargain of the summer. Ive followed Fulham extensively and believe hell fit into Jurgen Klopps system like a glove. Id love to hear your thoughts and am happy to answer any questions you may have that come to mind. Cheers and enjoy your weekend!

https://youtu.be/QZIO2L4i-xs



I can work with this. Also - if you have a newsletter I can subscribe to - that works too!
footywithuti

Re: Everything you need to know about Fabio Carvalho
July 9, 2022, 09:24:46 pm
Quote from: newterp on July  9, 2022, 09:21:51 pm
I can work with this. Also - if you have a newsletter I can subscribe to - that works too!

Unfortunately I do not. I can however send you over a copy of Michael Owen's autobiography in case you need help falling asleep.
newterp

Re: Everything you need to know about Fabio Carvalho
July 9, 2022, 09:27:58 pm
Quote from: footywithuti on July  9, 2022, 09:24:46 pm
Unfortunately I do not. I can however send you over a copy of Michael Owen's autobiography in case you need help falling asleep.

That's considered assault in some circles!

Good video btw.

And yes - if you look at the Carvalho thread - a lot of praise for this signing. It's really amazing getting Elliott and Carvalho out of Fulham as each really has star potential.

footywithuti

Re: Everything you need to know about Fabio Carvalho
July 9, 2022, 09:39:17 pm
Quote from: newterp on July  9, 2022, 09:27:58 pm
That's considered assault in some circles!

Good video btw.

And yes - if you look at the Carvalho thread - a lot of praise for this signing. It's really amazing getting Elliott and Carvalho out of Fulham as each has really star potential.

Cheers pal, appreciate that and glad to hear you feel that way.

It's absolutely insane, I've got a fair few mates that have a season ticket at Craven Cottage and they're crestfallen, especially given they expected to keep Carvalho for another year when promotion looked likely (and has now come to fruition). As talented as Elliott is (a great player in his own right who I expect big things from in the future) I reckon Carvalho's on a whole different level. You'll see for yourself soon enough  ;)
Al 666

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 10, 2022, 02:27:42 am
What sets Carvalho apart for me is his ability on the half turn. The key for a pressing team is to create situations in which you isolate players 1v1 with their back to goal. Your whole team presses, and even if the first press doesn't work, then the pressure just increases.

Klopp just loves players who invite the press. Receive the ball, side on and then use the press to their advantage.


Think of Bobby or Thiago, players who invite pressure and then use it to their advantage. Carvalho fits that scenario perfectly. Add to that Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot and we have more and more players who invite pressure.

That is the way to dismantle a low block. That for me is our next tactical step forward.
capt k

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 10, 2022, 03:32:44 am
Quote from: footywithuti on July  9, 2022, 09:18:58 pm
Hi everyone, hope youre doing well. Some of you might remember me from a couple of weeks ago when I shared videos on what to expect from Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay (or going back even further to January, Luis Diaz). Ive just done the same for Fabio Carvalho and wanted to post it here for those interested. IMO, hell go down as being the best signing of the lot and could potentially be the bargain of the summer. Ive followed Fulham extensively and believe hell fit into Jurgen Klopps system like a glove. Id love to hear your thoughts and am happy to answer any questions you may have that come to mind. Cheers and enjoy your weekend!

https://youtu.be/QZIO2L4i-xs


good vid, thansk for that..As an aside, i had my eyes diverted for a second or 2.. thought i was listening to Melissa Reddy
Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
July 12, 2022, 10:06:30 am
Quote from: Al 666 on July 10, 2022, 02:27:42 am
What sets Carvalho apart for me is his ability on the half turn. The key for a pressing team is to create situations in which you isolate players 1v1 with their back to goal. Your whole team presses, and even if the first press doesn't work, then the pressure just increases.

Klopp just loves players who invite the press. Receive the ball, side on and then use the press to their advantage.


Think of Bobby or Thiago, players who invite pressure and then use it to their advantage. Carvalho fits that scenario perfectly. Add to that Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot and we have more and more players who invite pressure.

That is the way to dismantle a low block. That for me is our next tactical step forward.

This is right.

From the scant evidence we have he appears to be superb at receiving on the half turn. Not just receiving but receiving while he's moving at pace. The broken line remains absolutely broken.
Asam

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Yesterday at 11:47:06 am
Quote from: Al 666 on July 10, 2022, 02:27:42 am
What sets Carvalho apart for me is his ability on the half turn. The key for a pressing team is to create situations in which you isolate players 1v1 with their back to goal. Your whole team presses, and even if the first press doesn't work, then the pressure just increases.

Klopp just loves players who invite the press. Receive the ball, side on and then use the press to their advantage.


Think of Bobby or Thiago, players who invite pressure and then use it to their advantage. Carvalho fits that scenario perfectly. Add to that Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot and we have more and more players who invite pressure.

That is the way to dismantle a low block. That for me is our next tactical step forward.

Great post, its a hallmark of a top player isnt it? hes got the acceleration to add to this so he can burst away from people when they think theyve got him, will be a fun player to watch this season
anandg_lfc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Yesterday at 08:49:42 pm
He was easily the stand out player in that game for us. Very excited to see how he adapts during the pre-season as there will be many team changes and different tactical setups.
Magz50

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
Today at 02:41:49 am
He was amazing in his first game, could have scored 2 and had an assist easily. Once he has Salah, Nunez & Diaz to pass to he will lead the league in assists.
