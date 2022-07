Hi everyone, hope youíre doing well. Some of you might remember me from a couple of weeks ago when I shared videos on what to expect from Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay (or going back even further to January, Luis Diaz). Iíve just done the same for Fabio Carvalho and wanted to post it here for those interested. IMO, heíll go down as being the best signing of the lot and could potentially be the bargain of the summer. Iíve followed Fulham extensively and believe heíll fit into Jurgen Kloppís system like a glove. Iíd love to hear your thoughts and am happy to answer any questions you may have that come to mind. Cheers and enjoy your weekend!