Hi everyone, hope youre doing well. Some of you might remember me from a couple of weeks ago when I shared videos on what to expect from Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay (or going back even further to January, Luis Diaz). Ive just done the same for Fabio Carvalho and wanted to post it here for those interested. IMO, hell go down as being the best signing of the lot and could potentially be the bargain of the summer. Ive followed Fulham extensively and believe hell fit into Jurgen Klopps system like a glove. Id love to hear your thoughts and am happy to answer any questions you may have that come to mind. Cheers and enjoy your weekend!