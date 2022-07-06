Like this compilation of him vs City last season, he's going to fit right in



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rIMNBQ4lL0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rIMNBQ4lL0M</a>



Its probably the best example of trying to show everyone how he operates, always on the move, will link up well with players around him.One thing it only showed once (unsurprisingly because he was away to City, who will have the ball loads), is his ability to get shots off in the box and get into great goal scoring positions in the box, which is very encouraging. I reckon in a couple of years he could be someone who gets 10-15 goals in the league.