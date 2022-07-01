« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho  (Read 20692 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #160 on: July 1, 2022, 12:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  1, 2022, 10:56:29 am
Is that Paul Walsh?

If you ever see early pictures of Bob Paisley (taken during the war) he looks exactly like that.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #161 on: July 1, 2022, 12:27:13 pm »
Yeah apologies to the offended for the 80's male model pic in the Fabio thread,been unnaturally cheerful since i was released from the hospital yesterday after my appendix decided to burst earlier.

I'm pretty heavily drugged up atm :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #162 on: July 1, 2022, 01:22:48 pm »
Of all our summer signings, this is the one i'm most looking forward to seeing develop under Klopp... echos of Coutinho in this young lad....and we all know what Klopp and the coaching staff did with that set of tools.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #163 on: July 1, 2022, 07:46:07 pm »
Well yeah as for #10 this or Coutinho that, thing is that Díaz and Jota are ahead in the pecking order for the LW spot right now and he's yet to prove himself at a Premier League level. He needs to get time in training sessions and the domestic cups to bed into the system and then hopefully be good enough for a starting role down the line. We need to be realistic about the step required to go from tricky Championship winger to potentially starting a Champions League knockout game. When Coutinho was the same age he was ripping it up for Espanyol in La Liga and had great top-line experience from Vasco and Inter.

I wouldn't be too surprised if he goes to Fulham on a loan at some point this season to get proper Premier League experience if the squad remains as stacked as it is right now. With the long winter break and the longer spring season that might be the ideal time. Maybe even some time during spring at one of Benfica, Porto or Sporting would be a great thing. They're aces at making players take the final step.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #164 on: Today at 11:24:56 am »
Only just been announced by the club, although it feels like he's been around for months already. NGL, this is a really exciting signing. Can't wait to see him in action.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #165 on: Today at 11:25:17 am »
Now officially unveiled as a Liverpool player.

He will wear the number 28 shirt.

https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1543535020794527746?s=21&t=EzJmAVW904W8E-g0hRejEw
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #166 on: Today at 11:30:54 am »
Nice. Can't help but be excited about this signing.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #167 on: Today at 11:35:17 am »
Welcome to the club Fabio.

Be strange for us to go through the season without a number 10 though, wonder if its offered to Jota or Diaz?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #168 on: Today at 11:56:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:25:17 am
Now officially unveiled as a Liverpool player.

He will wear the number 28 shirt.

Seems unfair to me to give him the same shirt number as Bruno Cheyrou, how is he realistically supposed to live up that legacy?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #169 on: Today at 12:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:56:40 am
Seems unfair to me to give him the same shirt number as Bruno Cheyrou, how is he realistically supposed to live up that legacy?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #170 on: Today at 12:12:24 pm »
Looking forward to seeing him play possibly more than any other signing at the moment, think he will do very good things with us
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #171 on: Today at 12:35:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:25:17 am
Now officially unveiled as a Liverpool player.

He will wear the number 28 shirt.

https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1543535020794527746?s=21&t=EzJmAVW904W8E-g0hRejEw

The twitter comments are immediately idiotic.

"Man City get Haaland. LFC get Carvalho. Levels"


good fucking god.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #172 on: Today at 12:45:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:35:51 pm
The twitter comments are immediately idiotic.

"Man City get Haaland. LFC get Carvalho. Levels"


good fucking god.

Twitter is a cesspit. I keep falling into the trap of engaging with morons. I really need to stop!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #173 on: Today at 12:48:16 pm »
Get in!!! Welcome to Liverpool FC, Fabio Carvalho  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:12:35 pm »
YouTube has convinced me he's better than Nunez already.  :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #175 on: Today at 01:14:15 pm »
Plenty of Big Fab, Little Fab moments to look forward to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #176 on: Today at 01:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 12:45:22 pm
Twitter is a cesspit. I keep falling into the trap of engaging with morons. I really need to stop!
I'm the same, I bite when I should really know better
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #177 on: Today at 02:05:34 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #178 on: Today at 02:09:24 pm »






Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #179 on: Today at 02:15:33 pm »
He even looks a bit like Big Fab in a wig
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #180 on: Today at 02:21:02 pm »
from what i seen via you tube this could be a massive signing for the club so look forward to seeing him play in a Liverpool shirt ...think he will be a superstar in the making ... welcome lad to the club thats going to make you a legend
