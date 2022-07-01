Well yeah as for #10 this or Coutinho that, thing is that Díaz and Jota are ahead in the pecking order for the LW spot right now and he's yet to prove himself at a Premier League level. He needs to get time in training sessions and the domestic cups to bed into the system and then hopefully be good enough for a starting role down the line. We need to be realistic about the step required to go from tricky Championship winger to potentially starting a Champions League knockout game. When Coutinho was the same age he was ripping it up for Espanyol in La Liga and had great top-line experience from Vasco and Inter.



I wouldn't be too surprised if he goes to Fulham on a loan at some point this season to get proper Premier League experience if the squad remains as stacked as it is right now. With the long winter break and the longer spring season that might be the ideal time. Maybe even some time during spring at one of Benfica, Porto or Sporting would be a great thing. They're aces at making players take the final step.