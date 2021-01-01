I do remember Edwards convince Klopp of Salah of him exploiting the spaces that Firmino. They recruiting for the roles. formation how it played it very hybird of 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 mix. Klopp has gone to 4-2-3-1 multiple times this year, He did with milner/Hendo on the final day with Firmino as 10. Vs Forest he moved Jota central and moved Ox and Elliott on opposites sides instead of so close. Probably other times. But it like a hybird of the 2 normally and can go more clear on it at times.

Carvalho my guess is understudy for Firmino Role and also be a #10 when needing to go the 4-2-3-1. Probably can also play LW role too.



Yeah people keep saying this but do we really want a false 9 without much physical presence? Minamino has barely played there and he profiles as a 10 in lots of ways. Jota has played there less and less over the season and he's perhaps a bigger threat down the middle than from the left.As for the roles thing, yes I agree. And if Klopp wants a goalscoring attacking midfield who gets into the box lots then perhaps Carvalho will play as an 8. But his 8s don't fulfill that 'role' a huge amount of the time.