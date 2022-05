Yesterday was weird. Probably the most tense match at Anfield for years. I thought for so long City were about to lose and and us about to draw which sounded worse than well both of us winning the match which what happened in the end. Was hoping for anything, even an own goal. Obviously City came back before we scored. Coady is annoying bugger, I swear he has the game of his life whenever we play them. I know he is an ex red, maybe still bitter that he left us and thought what might have been.