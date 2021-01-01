Guys, since the PL run in thread got closed (which makes sense) and I still think the following what am going to say is also related to the game in general yesterday and the upset which was caused, I'm going to post it here.



After one night of sleep and being absolutely gutted yesterday we shall not forget, how many have said, that it simply wasn't meant to be and we've still played an unbelievable season.



For myself, I thought the whole week 'okay let's see what happens', the league would only be a bonus and the odds are against us.



Sure, the way it went hurts but if you don't look at it as isolated event and see it in the bigger picture of the season and what could it bring to the next season, I think it's OK.



Of course another league title would have been brilliant but the message is, just believe.



We did all we could, Klopp switched our approach during the season and we've been amazing this year.



We drew like 3 games in the league, we were unfortunate with covid cases and so on, you know the story.



But I want some people here to give them the believe, we'll march on, we'll strive on and I'm still fully convinced that we will win against Madrid comes saturday.



Just imagine the CL final would've already been in the bag yesterday, I think everybody would say 'nah it's OK, we've got 3 trophies'. You know what I mean?



Even if Thiago is not fit, we're a far far better side then back in 2018. Ali is there, VVD fully fit, Konaté/Matip instead of Lovren, Diaz, Fabinho, Keita and so on.



I don't underestimate Madrid or Ancelotti, but if a team can cause an upset to Madrid, than it's us. Some of you maybe saw it in 1981, some of you read or watched some youtube videos of that final.



What I've wanted to say is, that it's probably the greatest time to be a red, at least in the last 30 years. That we've got to trust Klopp, that all the hatred from other fans is simply fear because we're an unbelievable side.



We got to keep our heads up, believe and scream on in the final on saturday, doesn't matter where all of us are watching it.



So everything's fine, Klopp is here until 2026 (at least) and there's plenty of success awaiting us. Trust the process, look at the bigger picture and drink it in.



We'll be back on saturday and back to attacking the next PL title soon. We've saw what such a narrow defeat like yesterday considering the league title caused the last time this happened.



UP the reds!