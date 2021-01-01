« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #680 on: Today at 09:51:18 am
Anyone saying a word of criticism about this team are completely off their heads and truly misguided. Klopp has put together the greatest team and league runs this club has ever seen. It is because of that an the fact we have been cheated out of league titles that makes it so unbearable to swallow.

The tribal nature of the game means nobody cares as long as its not happening to them, in fact lots of rival teams will revel in it. I used to sneer at some of the old boys when theyd talk about falling out of love with what the game has become but after having to watch Klopp an this team have yet another title taken away by a cheating, sports washing regime its hard to just brush that off.

I can lose all day long and be happy that it has happened to a better team, or luckier or whatever, but by a team who has cheated their way there, it just stinks and it makes me feel like a complete fucking idiot to even bother and have to swallow one of the greatest managers in history have his trophy haul diluted by cheats.

Sure I will get over it all but its another year where Ive definitely lost something as I am sure many others will have too and one thing seems certain with the Saudis and Qatar now taking the piss even more is that nothing has been or will ever be done about it. If a competition isnt remotely fair then whats the fucking point.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #681 on: Today at 09:52:49 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 09:48:04 am
Yes mate. On to Paris!
We need a thread, mods.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #682 on: Today at 09:55:12 am
I was confident we'd score late on against Wolves, was never in doubt for me, so the Aston Villa capitulation really ruined me. I was confident we'd win the league when Coutinho put them 2-0 up, probably got a bit too ahead of myself but it was the perfect fairytale ending to the season. Redemption for Gerrard/Coutinho and a typical City collapse. Still can't get over the fact they shipped three goals in five minutes.

Gutted it didn't go our way but it'll hurt a lot more if we lose in Paris too...
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #683 on: Today at 09:55:26 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:52:49 am
We need a thread, mods.

I actually think that can wait a few days. They've just had an absolutely phenomenal league campaign, that deserves the focus and attention for a couple of days
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #684 on: Today at 09:59:33 am
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 09:55:12 am

Gutted it didn't go our way but it'll hurt a lot more if we lose in Paris too...

I know what you mean mate but we should look at paris as a bonus. 2 cups already in the cupboard. An unreal league season full of sensational games and victories. Win in Paris it's the best season since the 80s. Lose in Paris it's still up there with the best seasons we've had in years. That's how I'm looking at it anyway. Try and take the pressure off the team [and ourselves]. Because if we want to win big we have to be ready to lose big. Up the reds.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #685 on: Today at 10:00:39 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:59:33 am
I know what you mean mate but we should look at paris as a bonus. 2 cups already in the cupboard. An unreal league season full of sensational games and victories. Win in Paris it's the best season since the 80s. Lose in Paris it's still up there with the best seasons we've had in years. That's how I'm looking at it anyway. Try and take the pressure off the team [and ourselves]. Because if we want to win big we have to be ready to lose big. Up the reds.
Let's face it most clubs in the league would bite your hand off for a season in which they win both domestic cups.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #686 on: Today at 10:11:28 am
Jesus what a roller coaster of emotions over the 90 minutes. Hearing the first "COME ONNN" and looking to see people cheering in the Upper Main first after hearing the Villa had gone ahead before the rest of the ground joined in was a surreal experience, again, after the same happened with Brighton in 2019. The longer it went on and on I just expected the Wolves fans to start cheering that City had equalised, but when the MSU started cheering first again in the 2nd half I couldn't believe it. The clock didn't seem real that there was only 20 minutes to go and Villa were STILL 2 up. I really believed we were going to win it and that we were going to get the goal to go ahead imminently.

After the first cheer came from the Wolves fans I could hardly believe that it was all basically over within a few minutes. Just wasn't meant to be. Still, it's been an immense season where we almost beat the cheats to the title which no one would've had us down to do around Christmas time. 2 trophies down and Big Ears to add at the weekend makes for a fantastic season ;D

Whoever threw the flare down into the Wolves fans needs banning big style by the way. Think it came from the Upper Main and there's absolutely no place for this.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #687 on: Today at 10:12:04 am
As much as I'd like to, can't really complain about Villa shitting the bed. Take into account they played 90mins on Thursday, and when you have a team like City coming at you eventually you will crack then they just run amok.

We've done it to other teams, hell Chelsea scored twice in 3mins against us in Jan and we are better than Villa!

I was in agony when City were losing and we were drawing - I think missing out like that would've been a killer blow to both the team and us fans. I was fine once we took the lead, happy that we were winning and just hoping for one more moment in the other game.

In the end, City are a brilliant team, led by a brilliant manager with a brilliant set up, you can't deny that, even when we point out their weaknesses. What also can't be denied is that most of it has been put together illegally. If they stuck to the rules, they don't bring on those players to change the game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #688 on: Today at 10:12:48 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:24:43 am
The moral of the story is that if you're up against a club allowed to cheat, who are also getting huge favours from officials, then it's close to impossible to overcome that. If we dont, that is in no way a reflection on us.

Agree 100%. Unfortunately we live in a world where the PL are going to do f*ck all about their financial doping so we have no choice but to look for ways to make marginal improvements. Its utterly ludicrous of course as weve scored more points than all of Fergies title winning sides and Arsenals Invincibles and youre now looking at a draw in September as being potentially fatal in a 38 game season.

Looking for improvements is absolutely not a criticism of our club, its just a sad reflection of what a decade of cheating coupled with a total lack of governance has done to the league.

So as Andy said to Red in Shawshank, we get busy living or get busy dying. That was certainly Klopps view when he talked of getting better still. He knows the boys cant afford to feel sorry for themselves or start to think its impossible. He seems to thrive on the existential struggle of taking on this Frankenstein of a club. Hes a better man than me thats for sure.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #689 on: Today at 10:14:07 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:59:33 am
if we want to win big we have to be ready to lose big. Up the reds.
Theres a fundamental truth there. Thats the 15th time weve finished runners up in the league. But without those 15 close calls, we never get anywhere near as many as 19 on the board. Youve got to keep going close to eventually lift the trophy (unlike, I dont know, finishing 16th or something ;)).
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #690 on: Today at 10:15:59 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:12:48 am
Hes a better man than me thats for sure.

He's the best of all of us. I'm in love with him and I feel fine.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #691 on: Today at 10:20:51 am
Hope the moron who chucked a flare into the away end, hitting one of our stewards and almost hitting disabled Wolves fans and an assistance dog, never steps foot in Anfield again. Absolute idiot.

Other than that, a privilege to be a part of it and follow this magnificent team this season. One to be proud of. Lets hope the boys do themselves justice in the final and we bring number seven home at the weekend. Its the least we deserve.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #692 on: Today at 10:41:53 am
Another amazing season delivered, and hopefully rounded off in style next Saturday. You can't expect to win any competition in sport; hope yes, but expect, no. The media focus on a potential quad seems to have skewed the public's perception of us to ridiculous levels. We've always been derided by many but this has reached new levels for reasons I can't really fathom. Never mind the cess pit of Twitter, the BBC comments pages are filled with vitriol from people whose own clubs have been rendered "also rans" by the oil state clubs. The sports washing project seems complete. Only pesky old Liverpool are left resisting and getting hatred for doing so. Pep may have been telling another of his untruths when suggesting everyone wants Liverpool to win. Is there anyone outside our club who has not fallen under the yoke of Abu Dhabi? Easier to be a collaborator than a resister I guess. But we know from history what happens to collaborators.

All I can say is thank you to Jurgen and his mentality monsters, without whom there would be no enjoyment left in football for me. They are amazing, and I hope they have one last performance left in them this season. They deserve to finish as champions of Europe, something the oil states are unable to achieve so far.

Upwards and onwards reds!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #693 on: Today at 10:42:17 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:12:04 am
As much as I'd like to, can't really complain about Villa shitting the bed. Take into account they played 90mins on Thursday, and when you have a team like City coming at you eventually you will crack then they just run amok.

We've done it to other teams, hell Chelsea scored twice in 3mins against us in Jan and we are better than Villa!

I was in agony when City were losing and we were drawing - I think missing out like that would've been a killer blow to both the team and us fans. I was fine once we took the lead, happy that we were winning and just hoping for one more moment in the other game.

In the end, City are a brilliant team, led by a brilliant manager with a brilliant set up, you can't deny that, even when we point out their weaknesses. What also can't be denied is that most of it has been put together illegally. If they stuck to the rules, they don't bring on those players to change the game.
It comes down to the gulf in class at the end of the day. After they got one back, I was sure that they'd win. We also did the same to Villarreal because we are simply a far better team and that was also the case yesterday.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #694 on: Today at 10:47:08 am
Bananas game

Felt every motion throughout it. Was a frantic pace from us...a fair few chances we should have put away and Wolves had a couple too on the break.

I dont think we were ever on top of the league even though City were losing for what seemed like an age!
Fair play to the City players, they came back well and showed why they are worthy champions......the club itself is tainted obviously. And all their achievements with it, but they are the toughest opposition you can face in the league.

A part of me is sad this team only has 1 PL title after scoring 90+ points in three seasons, but they have achieved what Klopp set out to and more. The all round feel of the club is as good as ever and we have a connection with the manager and players that is incredible....all you can ask is that we take every competition to the last day, which is a pipe dream in most seasons

But we have a chance to win 3 of them, only just missing out on the other. What a season

I'm glad Mo got a goal, he really needed it...also hope Thiago isn't too badly injured but glad to see VVD back on the bench.
The players were confused a lot by the crowd and were trying to focus but its insane conditions and I don't blame them for how the events unfolded. We did our job in the end, unfortunately wasn't enough

On to Paris

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #695 on: Today at 10:48:24 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:12:04 am
As much as I'd like to, can't really complain about Villa shitting the bed. Take into account they played 90mins on Thursday, and when you have a team like City coming at you eventually you will crack then they just run amok.

We've done it to other teams, hell Chelsea scored twice in 3mins against us in Jan and we are better than Villa!

I was in agony when City were losing and we were drawing - I think missing out like that would've been a killer blow to both the team and us fans. I was fine once we took the lead, happy that we were winning and just hoping for one more moment in the other game.

In the end, City are a brilliant team, led by a brilliant manager with a brilliant set up, you can't deny that, even when we point out their weaknesses. What also can't be denied is that most of it has been put together illegally. If they stuck to the rules, they don't bring on those players to change the game.

I still can't believe that their first keeper did not want to play City but played on thursday.

Only to keep fit and fresh for a game with his national team which is in about 9 or 10 days. He is a goalkeeper! Barely "running" 2 km per game.

Unbelievable stuff. I mean even my grandma wouldn't concede that Rodri effort from 18 meters.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #696 on: Today at 10:49:08 am
We did our bit and they scraped through the scruffy manc twats. Itll all be forgotten when we lift big ears next weekend
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #697 on: Today at 10:49:57 am
It feels like most fans had considered that city would win the title ever since January, so somehow it does not feel as bad as (say) the Chelsea draw in 2014.
Proud of this team.   2nd, 4th and 8th highest points total and only 1 title. (20 teams, 3 points per win).  In fact the only team to get over 90 points and not win the league and it happened twice. 

Up there with the best Liverpool teams of all time, just that city have paid a lot of money for a tiny bit more consistancy.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #698 on: Today at 10:52:57 am
Just watched the City goals such shit goals to concede from Villa, gutting!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #699 on: Today at 10:56:06 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:52:57 am
Just watched the City goals such shit goals to concede from Villa, gutting!

Not seen them and will do my best never to!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #700 on: Today at 10:57:39 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:07:22 am
Well done to us.
Had no doubt at any point that wed win the game

totally brutal how it went down, just fucking horrible . Villa playing Thursday night was the difference they were gone last 15

Thiagos assist was sensational fwiw

Yeah think thats it. Pretty unpleasant to think about, when they could have played Tuesday.

If I was a football administrator I'd be doing everything possible to get games lined up equitably, so they don't put the integrity of the competition at any risk. Sadly that isn't much of an interest for the PL and broadcasters
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto '3 Mane '24 Salah '84 Robbo '89
Reply #701 on: Today at 11:07:01 am
Proud of the ladz and everyone associated with the club. If we win #7 then this will really be put out of everyone's system. It's like 2019 where the only thing I can remember is us beating Spurs in the final and I just shrug my shoulders when I think of being pipped by those fuckers in the league. Except this time we'll have three trophies to look back fondly on.

The only way to win a league against these is basically during the first half of the season like we did in 2019/20. It's still a MASSIVE ask but if you win the first 10-15 games in a row and they drop points in a few matches (and they seem to always have a better second half of the season than first so they will absolutely drop points) then that really seems to kill off their spirit and have them finished off by January. Otherwise they seem to win every fucking title race they're ever in.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #702 on: Today at 11:10:52 am
It still hurts :(
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #703 on: Today at 11:12:09 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:56:06 am
Not seen them and will do my best never to!

Saw the winner. Felt like throwin up. Miss hit shot by KDB. Spawny Bastards.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #704 on: Today at 11:15:20 am
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:58:42 am
Not going to lie, didn't sleep great and woke up feeling pretty rotten over this. I can't think of any other team other than us who can put together such a string of results in the 2nd half of a season as in 18/19 and 21/22 and not get over the line.

I'm also taking a break from social media until after Saturday (and maybe beyond depending on the result). It's only football I know, but in this day in age it feels like there's no escape from it, I had a friend telling me "Stevie slips again" after City went up 3-2 and wanted to throttle the c*nt (my mate, not Gerrard). They know how emotionally invested I am and they openly goad me as soon as it happens. I'd never do that, I'd at least give it a day or 2...

Wish I could just brush it off straight away but I take it too personally, especially after a long season.

Anyway, I'm rambling, Saturday can't come soon enough!

Your mate's a dickhead.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #705 on: Today at 11:25:47 am
Guys, since the PL run in thread got closed (which makes sense) and I still think the following what am going to say is also related to the game in general yesterday and the upset which was caused, I'm going to post it here.

After one night of sleep and being absolutely gutted yesterday we shall not forget, how many have said, that it simply wasn't meant to be and we've still played an unbelievable season.

For myself, I thought the whole week 'okay let's see what happens', the league would only be a bonus and the odds are against us.

Sure, the way it went hurts but if you don't look at it as isolated event and see it in the bigger picture of the season and what could it bring to the next season, I think it's OK.

Of course another league title would have been brilliant but the message is, just believe.

We did all we could, Klopp switched our approach during the season and we've been amazing this year.

We drew like 3 games in the league, we were unfortunate with covid cases and so on, you know the story.

But I want some people here to give them the believe, we'll march on, we'll strive on and I'm still fully convinced that we will win against Madrid comes saturday.

Just imagine the CL final would've already been in the bag yesterday, I think everybody would say 'nah it's OK, we've got 3 trophies'. You know what I mean?

Even if Thiago is not fit, we're a far far better side then back in 2018. Ali is there, VVD fully fit, Konaté/Matip instead of Lovren, Diaz, Fabinho, Keita and so on.

I don't underestimate Madrid or Ancelotti, but if a team can cause an upset to Madrid, than it's us. Some of you maybe saw it in 1981, some of you read or watched some youtube videos of that final.

What I've wanted to say is, that it's probably the greatest time to be a red, at least in the last 30 years. That we've got to trust Klopp, that all the hatred from other fans is simply fear because we're an unbelievable side.

We got to keep our heads up, believe and scream on in the final on saturday, doesn't matter where all of us are watching it.

So everything's fine, Klopp is here until 2026 (at least) and there's plenty of success awaiting us. Trust the process, look at the bigger picture and drink it in.

We'll be back on saturday and back to attacking the next PL title soon. We've saw what such a narrow defeat like yesterday considering the league title caused the last time this happened.

UP the reds!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
Reply #706 on: Today at 11:26:32 am
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:58:42 am
Not going to lie, didn't sleep great and woke up feeling pretty rotten over this. I can't think of any other team other than us who can put together such a string of results in the 2nd half of a season as in 18/19 and 21/22 and not get over the line.

I'm also taking a break from social media until after Saturday (and maybe beyond depending on the result). It's only football I know, but in this day in age it feels like there's no escape from it, I had a friend telling me "Stevie slips again" after City went up 3-2 and wanted to throttle the c*nt (my mate, not Gerrard). They know how emotionally invested I am and they openly goad me as soon as it happens. I'd never do that, I'd at least give it a day or 2...

Wish I could just brush it off straight away but I take it too personally, especially after a long season.

Anyway, I'm rambling, Saturday can't come soon enough!
This sums up exactly how im feeling. My mate is the same, sending gifs and memes he made of it all. Struggling to look at twitter and the media in general. Desperately need paris asap. Need to shake it off
Re: PL: Liverpool 3
« Reply #707 on: Today at 11:30:02 am »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Today at 11:25:47 am
Guys, since the PL run in thread got closed (which makes sense) and I still think the following what am going to say is also related to the game in general yesterday and the upset which was caused, I'm going to post it here.

After one night of sleep and being absolutely gutted yesterday we shall not forget, how many have said, that it simply wasn't meant to be and we've still played an unbelievable season.

For myself, I thought the whole week 'okay let's see what happens', the league would only be a bonus and the odds are against us.

Sure, the way it went hurts but if you don't look at it as isolated event and see it in the bigger picture of the season and what could it bring to the next season, I think it's OK.

Of course another league title would have been brilliant but the message is, just believe.

We did all we could, Klopp switched our approach during the season and we've been amazing this year.

We drew like 3 games in the league, we were unfortunate with covid cases and so on, you know the story.

But I want some people here to give them the believe, we'll march on, we'll strive on and I'm still fully convinced that we will win against Madrid comes saturday.

Just imagine the CL final would've already been in the bag yesterday, I think everybody would say 'nah it's OK, we've got 3 trophies'. You know what I mean?

Even if Thiago is not fit, we're a far far better side then back in 2018. Ali is there, VVD fully fit, Konaté/Matip instead of Lovren, Diaz, Fabinho, Keita and so on.

I don't underestimate Madrid or Ancelotti, but if a team can cause an upset to Madrid, than it's us. Some of you maybe saw it in 1981, some of you read or watched some youtube videos of that final.

What I've wanted to say is, that it's probably the greatest time to be a red, at least in the last 30 years. That we've got to trust Klopp, that all the hatred from other fans is simply fear because we're an unbelievable side.

We got to keep our heads up, believe and scream on in the final on saturday, doesn't matter where all of us are watching it.

So everything's fine, Klopp is here until 2026 (at least) and there's plenty of success awaiting us. Trust the process, look at the bigger picture and drink it in.

We'll be back on saturday and back to attacking the next PL title soon. We've saw what such a narrow defeat like yesterday considering the league title caused the last time this happened.

UP the reds!

It really is.

Much of those 30 years were spent playing 3rd or 4th fiddle to United. We've now won every trophy its possible for us to win, since they last won one
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #708 on: Today at 11:32:05 am »
We deserve a lot of credit getting over the line yesterday. Wolves played well and we looked increasingly ragged as the game wore on. Took a lot of mental strength to pull through for the win.

Echoing what others have said we need to be very proud of this team. The only reason we havent got 3 titles in 4 seasons is the combination of City having relatively unlimited funds combined with having one of the best tactical managers of the last 30 years. They need the combination of both to beat us. Take away the money and we win the league. Take away Guardiola, and despite all the money, wed still win the league.

Hugely frustrating but that challenge will stay the same unless either City get pulled up by authorities or Guardiola decides to walk.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #709 on: Today at 11:50:43 am »
Its fucking insane how good this team is and losing the title by sucb a slim margin shouldn't make any of us forget that.

We've played EVERY game available to us in a season, that's fucking insane and it's not getting enough credit. I'm so fucking proud of this team, the togetherness, the combined effort, the willingness to buy into the team ethos from the new lads, incredible effort from everyone. We've got a lot of players and many of them have had to miss out huge games but none of them has been complaining, just focusing on helping the team to achieve great things.

Full credit to everyone at the club, it's been such an incredible combined effort and we need one more huge push in Paris. Winning the champions league would be incredible and we are more than capable
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #710 on: Today at 11:52:31 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:56:06 am
Not seen them and will do my best never to!

Never will.
