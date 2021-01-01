Long day that. Finally home, brilliant atmosphere for the most part today, been to a number of games this season but that was quite special.



Our boys gave everything today and finally found a way to win. Wasnt to be in the end in terms of the league, but well done Villa for giving it a go and making that a proper last day cliffhanger.



Lots of ifs, buts and maybes across the season but really you get 92 points you usually win the league so that hurts. But it also means we have an incredible team and club and do almost everything in the right way and within the supposed rules. No one else is even close to being able to compete with the cheats. We are immense.



And we still have Paris.



Patch up, rest up, one last massive effort boys. Were with you all the way (except Marty85)