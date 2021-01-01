« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89  (Read 16642 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #600 on: Today at 12:24:10 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 06:23:40 pm
Yea who knows, all ifs buts and maybes at the end of the day

City winning is what we all thought would happen, we just happen to have a glimmer of hope for longer than suspected today

Boys did their job and won, villa capitulated

Just glad we didnt draw and City dropped points, that would have been 100x worse feeling

This 100%
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #601 on: Today at 12:29:25 am »
Im not too fussed, History's gonna asterisk Citys accomplishments anyway sure as shit. We will just come out the better for it in terms of historical recognition.

That's clearly going to take time but im certain of it. Everybody knows the King's Men paid off Real Madrid all those years and half the silverwares ill gotten gains. As the decades unfold peps blues are going to be remembered as notorious cheats. We may even someday get the actual titles handed to us, but for sure we will be widely recognized as the clean and brilliant competitor.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #602 on: Today at 12:32:58 am »
[
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:01:57 pm
Love this team its just a pity the Country Club are here at the same time.
I think you spelt C*nty wrong
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #603 on: Today at 12:33:30 am »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Yesterday at 06:09:55 pm
That's on Klopp. Didn't start his best 2 players and paid the price. Trent and Robbo were told to sit back and play deep as proper fbs. They were all playing within themselves assuming city would win but we had the chance to put our foot on their throats and we never took advantage. It was in our hands and we never took control. The league is the bread and butter. When salah and van djik start week what does it say?

Honestly I think this might be the worst post I've ever seen. It's just taken the title from a post in December saying they were "disgusted" after our 2-2 draw with Man City.

By Marty 85.

37 years old apparently  ???
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #604 on: Today at 12:36:18 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:33:30 am
Honestly I think this might be the worst post I've ever seen. It's just taken the title from a post in December saying they were "disgusted" after our 2-2 draw with Man City.

By Marty 85.

37 years old apparently  ???

Lol some folks just dont get it and have an immature perspective. What Juergen and the lads have done this season is just fucking amazing and awe inspiring
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #605 on: Today at 12:37:25 am »
The lads done us proud.  We won but it just wasnt enough.

Now we have something very special to look forward to in Paris.  Onwards to Paris my friends for we have Europe to conquer yet again.  Lucky 7, of course!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #606 on: Today at 12:40:45 am »
Long day that. Finally home, brilliant atmosphere for the most part today, been to a number of games this season but that was quite special.

Our boys gave everything today and finally found a way to win. Wasnt to be in the end in terms of the league, but well done Villa for giving it a go and making that a proper last day cliffhanger.

Lots of ifs, buts and maybes across the season but really you get 92 points you usually win the league so that hurts. But it also means we have an incredible team and club and do almost everything in the right way and within the supposed rules. No one else is even close to being able to compete with the cheats. We are immense.

And we still have Paris.

Patch up, rest up, one last massive effort boys. Were with you all the way (except Marty85)
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #607 on: Today at 12:50:33 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 06:51:55 pm
What was that cheer around the stadium between Salah and Robertson's goals? Did someone spread a false rumour?
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 07:15:14 pm
Would love to know this too, how can anyone get it wrong in this day and age.
Signal in the ground second half was terrible but quite a few around me thought Villa made it 3-3 and it got disallowed. Bumped into a a Villa fan at Knutsford services who said they didnt though so not sure how it happened
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #608 on: Today at 12:53:01 am »
It's going to be sweeter next season when we win the League and Erling Haaland and City win sweet fuck all..
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Wolves Neto 3 Mane 24 Salah 84 Robbo 89
« Reply #609 on: Today at 01:07:22 am »
Well done to us.
Had no doubt at any point that wed win the game

totally brutal how it went down, just fucking horrible . Villa playing Thursday night was the difference they were gone last 15

Thiagos assist was sensational fwiw
