Anyone else feel like they've been trolled or catfished or something? I feel like I was talking to Margot Robbie and setting up a date only for Dasher down the road to jump out pointing and laughing having had me on the whole time.But hey, immensley proud of the team, it wasn't quite meant to be with the league but the cups and the whole journey has been incredible - what a season. End it with 'ol big ears and things will feel so much sweeter. Up the f*cking reds!