More and more little things. I think Im close to being done with the game to be honest, Im nowhere near as immersed as I used to be. Its just absolutely tiresome.
You cant just watch your team play football for 90 minutes and thats the end of it. Instead every single action becomes a talking point for rabid media (both traditional and social media) and everything is a battle in a never ending point scoring contest. The noise around it is deafening and football media is completely oversaturated.
Few things this week have really got me:
Carvalhos celebration. It was naive, but a young lad scoring a last minute winner for the first team overwhelmed with emotion doing his signature celebration? Agreed it was tone deaf but theres absolutely no malice intended. But thats it then, the fuse is lit. WAS FABIO CARVALHO WRONG TO CELEBRATE LIKE THAT? WE INTERVIEW A GUN CRIME EXPERT and then youve got the rival fans licking their lips for an excuse to score meaningless points. Disgusting club disrespecting a murdered young girl. Sickening. Always the victims etc etc etc.
Mural defacing. The pre game spray paint on murals with racist graffiti is met with the usual Heysel slurs and whataboutery, but this is the norm now. The sad thing is that people have gone out of their way to deface those murals. Why? Because they dont like another football team. The friendly derby died about 5 years ago when the new breed of rabid tryhard Evertonian kids first surfaced, desperately trying to prove to their mates theyre the best blues on social media and again trying to score them fictional points against the derty merderin kopite raaaaaats la
Fucking transfers and the circus around them. Its like living in a real world FIFA game.
The 'Friendly Derby' died a lot longer than five years ago.
I sympathise with your view on this. I'm only still interested for LFC and Klopp. I cut out as much of the shite that surrounds the game as possible. I don't have Twitter or Facebook and this is the only social media I do.
When I get to watch a game on TV it goes on at kick-off then off at full time. It's a shame I feel it necessary to do this, but I just don't want the negative, agendered and moronic shite in my life. Some still seeps in of course. Like the mural defacing. I mean what possesses a person to scrawl racist, hateful stuff like that? What kind of person abuses a young kid (Gerrard's daughter) in such a vile way? Who uses the tragic deaths of 39 people to score petty points off a neighbour? It's more than football though. As Ghosty says, it's a social thing and a product of a deeply mentally ill society.
I actually already am done with the game as a whole. I'm only sticking in this much because Klopp and LFC still offer some authenticity. It's still like holding on to a plank of wood in a sea of turbulent, putrid shite though.