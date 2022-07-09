« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: The little things that annoy you in football  (Read 13726 times)

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,394
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #320 on: July 9, 2022, 11:43:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  9, 2022, 09:26:41 pm
Commentators who refer to the Mancs as "Manchester United". Just call them United, we all know who they are while watching the game. Also, comms who have to say their players full names, its always Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan Bissake, etc etc.

Along these lines, the ones who miss out a syllable.

"Manchter United."

Manched her?

D'yer Mak'er?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,519
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #321 on: July 9, 2022, 11:47:05 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on July  9, 2022, 11:43:10 pm
Along these lines, the ones who miss out a syllable.

"Manchter United."

Manched her?

D'yer Mak'er?
Andy Tate then?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,186
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #322 on: July 10, 2022, 12:14:07 am »
Or those, like Jonathan Pearce and Mark Pougatch who say Mannnnnnnnnnchester United
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #323 on: July 10, 2022, 08:24:17 am »
Pleat's inability to pronounce footballer's names. "Firminio"
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,519
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #324 on: July 10, 2022, 12:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on July 10, 2022, 08:24:17 am
Pleat's inability to pronounce footballer's names. "Firminio"
I actually like Pleat, he gives good insight, but I do agree on the mispronunciation of players names.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #325 on: July 30, 2022, 07:04:52 pm »
Yellow cards for players taking their shirt off when celebrating a goal. Why exactly? I'd rather they hand out cards for shitty celebrations. Like a stupid dance or whatever. Put VAR to good use.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,186
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #326 on: July 30, 2022, 07:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on July 30, 2022, 07:04:52 pm
Yellow cards for players taking their shirt off when celebrating a goal. Why exactly? I'd rather they hand out cards for shitty celebrations. Like a stupid dance or whatever. Put VAR to good use.
The claimed reason might be about maintaining correct kit or discouraging potential crowd trouble, but the real reason is that shirt sponsors want their name to be visible on goal footage. It's what they pay the big bucks for.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #327 on: July 30, 2022, 07:32:15 pm »
Although a little funny, this would wind me up if I was playing.

https://twitter.com/bryansgunn/status/1553266223923740672?t=4dnzw0svjs0DW_R3xffMYQ&s=19
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #328 on: July 30, 2022, 07:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 30, 2022, 07:16:59 pm
The claimed reason might be about maintaining correct kit or discouraging potential crowd trouble, but the real reason is that shirt sponsors want their name to be visible on goal footage. It's what they pay the big bucks for.

Claimed reason was always that they didn't want the chance of political statements on undershirts.

Heard the thing that annoys me during our game today, Dion Dublin talking about haaland being clever or initiating contact, it's not being clever it's fucking cheating.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #329 on: July 30, 2022, 08:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July 30, 2022, 07:32:15 pm
Although a little funny, this would wind me up if I was playing.

https://twitter.com/bryansgunn/status/1553266223923740672?t=4dnzw0svjs0DW_R3xffMYQ&s=19

Craig Pawson would wave play on
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,081
  • Seis Veces
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #330 on: July 30, 2022, 10:41:41 pm »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,969
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #331 on: July 30, 2022, 11:19:35 pm »
Phil Fodens hairline.
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,769
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #332 on: July 31, 2022, 01:50:59 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 30, 2022, 11:19:35 pm
Phil Fodens hairline.
And his fucking weird chimpanzee length arms
Logged

Offline bazz

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 183
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #333 on: August 2, 2022, 12:18:56 pm »
The little things that annoy you in football:

Present day
Liverpool press, win the ball back, pass it around, back to the keeper, who then kicks the ball long and back to the opposition!
It frustrates the f**k out of me!!

Past
Steven Gerrard taking corners. Why, just Why was the best footballer who would regularly score long range goals, a brilliant header of the ball, but was taking all the corners.  I firmly believe Gerrard could have another 40-50 career goals if he just remained on the edge/outside the box during corners or was actively attacking them. A complete waste of talent was wasted on years of corner taking. It drove me bat shit crazy he was constantly taking corners.

....Old school - but Corners should be taken by the left back or right back in the team, not the best player on the pitch.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,306
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #334 on: August 2, 2022, 12:40:25 pm »
I hate time wasting and diving.

I have actually made some peace with time wasting since Milner joined. He's great at taking the ball into the corner to run down the clock.
I hate watching goalkeepers take an easy catch and then fall to the ground to waste time. It was funny when Alisson did it to take the piss.

The diving that I hate is when a forward is going nowhere and waits for the slightest contact and then falls over. the ref nearly always gives a free kick. The "worst" at it was Drogba. He would run full pelt away from the defender and then suddenly put on the brakes and stick his arse out waiting for the defender to run into him. Then he arched his back and dived as if somebody had stabbed him. Another one that I cannot stand is Vardy. He trails his leg along the ground when the keeper is near him and then flings himself high into the air once there is any contact.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,556
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #335 on: August 2, 2022, 12:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on July 30, 2022, 07:37:25 pm
Claimed reason was always that they didn't want the chance of political statements on undershirts.

Heard the thing that annoys me during our game today, Dion Dublin talking about haaland being clever or initiating contact, it's not being clever it's fucking cheating.

Could never accuse Dion of being clever.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,556
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #336 on: August 2, 2022, 12:48:26 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on August  2, 2022, 12:40:25 pm
I hate time wasting and diving.

I have actually made some peace with time wasting since Milner joined. He's great at taking the ball into the corner to run down the clock.
I hate watching goalkeepers take an easy catch and then fall to the ground to waste time. It was funny when Alisson did it to take the piss.

The diving that I hate is when a forward is going nowhere and waits for the slightest contact and then falls over. the ref nearly always gives a free kick. The "worst" at it was Drogba. He would run full pelt away from the defender and then suddenly put on the brakes and stick his arse out waiting for the defender to run into him. Then he arched his back and dived as if somebody had stabbed him. Another one that I cannot stand is Vardy. He trails his leg along the ground when the keeper is near him and then flings himself high into the air once there is any contact.

Under Klopp we put teams in possession under pressure. The tactic to counter this is to flop on the ball. 15 stone shithouses toppling over because they are shit on the ball.
The one that really showed how shite Maguire is, was when Mo chased him and he simply dropped on the ball in his own box. That should have been a yellow for simulation and a penalty. The look on Maguire face was that of a condemned man being told he was getting life instead. He was terrified and ashamed and relieved all at the same time. The referee copped out and took the easy option as they always seem to.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #337 on: August 2, 2022, 03:29:00 pm »
Fans bringing signs asking for shirts. Get to fuck with that shite.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,746
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #338 on: August 2, 2022, 05:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on August  2, 2022, 03:29:00 pm
Fans bringing signs asking for shirts. Get to fuck with that shite.

Everton fans took it to a new level in their Dinamo Kiev friendly, fans with Gimme your shirt so we can sell it on EBay coupled with encroaching on the field (pitch invasion to you and me) to actively beg the shirt off the players backs.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,394
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #339 on: August 2, 2022, 06:23:55 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August  2, 2022, 05:08:50 pm
Everton fans took it to a new level in their Dinamo Kiev friendly, fans with Gimme your shirt so we can sell it on EBay coupled with encroaching on the field (pitch invasion to you and me) to actively beg the shirt off the players backs.

'Throw me a shirt, or I'll hurl my kid at you'
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,641
  • 🇺🇦
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #340 on: August 2, 2022, 06:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on August  2, 2022, 03:29:00 pm
Fans bringing signs asking for shirts. Get to fuck with that shite.

Ajax are banning those shirt begger signs apparently.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,888
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #341 on: August 2, 2022, 06:31:17 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on August  2, 2022, 12:40:25 pm
I hate time wasting and diving.

I have actually made some peace with time wasting since Milner joined. He's great at taking the ball into the corner to run down the clock.
I hate watching goalkeepers take an easy catch and then fall to the ground to waste time. It was funny when Alisson did it to take the piss.

The diving that I hate is when a forward is going nowhere and waits for the slightest contact and then falls over. the ref nearly always gives a free kick. The "worst" at it was Drogba. He would run full pelt away from the defender and then suddenly put on the brakes and stick his arse out waiting for the defender to run into him. Then he arched his back and dived as if somebody had stabbed him. Another one that I cannot stand is Vardy. He trails his leg along the ground when the keeper is near him and then flings himself high into the air once there is any contact.

Remember that twat against us being off the pitch pretending he was dead, then realised where he was, so he rolled onto the field of play to get the game stopped  :no
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #342 on: August 3, 2022, 08:31:26 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August  2, 2022, 05:08:50 pm
Everton fans took it to a new level in their Dinamo Kiev friendly, fans with Gimme your shirt so we can sell it on EBay coupled with encroaching on the field (pitch invasion to you and me) to actively beg the shirt off the players backs.

 ;D




Quote from: Dim Glas on August  2, 2022, 06:27:47 pm
Ajax are banning those shirt begger signs apparently.

That's great to hear, i hope everyone will follow their example.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #343 on: August 3, 2022, 08:54:00 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on August  3, 2022, 08:31:26 am

That's great to hear, i hope everyone will follow their example.

Sadly, you just know that other clubs will just be looking at ways to monetise it instead, selling premium seat packages where you are assured of getting a shirt and having their players change shirts at halftime to double the amount of match shirts.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,813
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 09:24:00 pm »
I am not sure I agree with the decision to stop taking the knee before matches. It was having an affect certainly on young footballers, who began taking the knees themselves before matches. It feels as if it's been stopped for those who moan about the gesture, rather than for anything which is good.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,699
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #345 on: Today at 01:21:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:24:00 pm
I am not sure I agree with the decision to stop taking the knee before matches. It was having an affect certainly on young footballers, who began taking the knees themselves before matches. It feels as if it's been stopped for those who moan about the gesture, rather than for anything which is good.

Doing it on special occasions like Xmas/New Year seems a little odd to me. Just do it or don't.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 