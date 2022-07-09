The little things that annoy you in football:
Present day
Liverpool press, win the ball back, pass it around, back to the keeper, who then kicks the ball long and back to the opposition!
It frustrates the f**k out of me!!
Past
Steven Gerrard taking corners. Why, just Why was the best footballer who would regularly score long range goals, a brilliant header of the ball, but was taking all the corners. I firmly believe Gerrard could have another 40-50 career goals if he just remained on the edge/outside the box during corners or was actively attacking them. A complete waste of talent was wasted on years of corner taking. It drove me bat shit crazy he was constantly taking corners.
....Old school - but Corners should be taken by the left back or right back in the team, not the best player on the pitch.