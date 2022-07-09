I hate time wasting and diving.



I have actually made some peace with time wasting since Milner joined. He's great at taking the ball into the corner to run down the clock.

I hate watching goalkeepers take an easy catch and then fall to the ground to waste time. It was funny when Alisson did it to take the piss.



The diving that I hate is when a forward is going nowhere and waits for the slightest contact and then falls over. the ref nearly always gives a free kick. The "worst" at it was Drogba. He would run full pelt away from the defender and then suddenly put on the brakes and stick his arse out waiting for the defender to run into him. Then he arched his back and dived as if somebody had stabbed him. Another one that I cannot stand is Vardy. He trails his leg along the ground when the keeper is near him and then flings himself high into the air once there is any contact.