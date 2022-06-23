Hearing songs like Si Senor being sung by fans of other clubs for their own players - don't even know if we originally came up with most of them but just sounds wrong.



Goalkeepers frantically gesticulating at a goal kick for their teammates to push up the field, as though they're desperate to get going rather than deliberately wasting as much time as possible.



Gary Neville's 'Oooooh' when there's a penalty shout or a potential red card moment.



Guardiola's touchline reactions - something about them just feels so performative, like he knows the cameras are watching and wants the moment to be all about him. I've got no evidence/justification as to what makes his reactions any different from other managers, other than that Man City are the worst. Probably won't annoy me nearly as much when he eventually moves elsewhere, and I guess at least we got the iconic 'twice' GIF out of it.



The rest will start coming back to me in a couple of months when I'm actually watching football again!