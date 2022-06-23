« previous next »
Author Topic: The little things that annoy you in football

jackh

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 11:52:34 am
Quote from: cdav on June 23, 2022, 08:50:46 am
There should be more indirect freekicks inside the penalty area

I've long thought this, and I suppose partly in line with the reasons that Elzar suggests...

Quote from: Elzar on June 23, 2022, 09:04:54 am
You can get a penalty for a trip while running towards the corner flag with the box packed full of people, yet be through on goal, get tripped outside the box and just get a freekick. Never been right to me.

Plenty of situations were the punishment doesn't fit the crime and vice-versa. Thinking of situations where a forward knocks the ball on (often irretrievably) and awaits contact from the keepers arms for a trip, or when a forward is effectively obstructed but minimal contact is made - too many decisions are made as black/white and the stakes are often too high for that.
afc turkish

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 12:58:53 pm
Quote from: Alan574 on June 23, 2022, 09:04:05 am
Over elaborate goal celebrations, especially rehearsed ones. You are being paid a fortune to do your job and score goals.  You don't see binmen high fiving or sliding on their knees when they empty a bin. It's even more silly when the opposition then go and put five past them.

The bin men's back four was trash...
Elzar

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 01:01:05 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2022, 10:27:54 am
The original rule makers obviously had a reason for introducing the penalty, it didn't come into effect until 1891, so I assume defenders where just fouling strikers near the goal, rather than risk conceding and were getting away with it, as the freekicks didn't lead to a goal. They didn't zone the area, but we all know you can score from the corner at 18 yards, so a foul there should be a pen and the line has to go to the dead ball line. Its too complicated to change, TAA beats his man on the dead ball line, Nunez is unmarked on the 6 yd line for a tap in, player will just take Trent out if he knows it'll be nothing worse than a free kick.

Its been a part of the game for 131 years, so would never like to see it changed.

I'd hate if it was changed, still annoys me  ;D
Ghost Town

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 01:49:40 pm
As I've mentioned before I wouldn't mind it changing, even after 131 years. For innocuous taps and touches and slight handballs and minor fouls that are not preventing a goal or a clear goal scoring or goal creating opportunity.

Players being hacked down would still result in penalties, as would any illegal action preventing a goal or a clear goal scoring or creating opportunity, e.g any sort of handball that prevents the ball going over the goal-line, so the argument about original cause doesn't really apply.

I just feel that the sanction needs to fit the action. Too often sides get a free shot on goal, a near certain goal scoring opportunity, for the most innocuous of touches.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 02:46:18 pm
Corner flags. What's the point? They only make it difficult for players to take corner kicks. Especially if right-footed takes left corners, or left-footed takes right corners. If you don't move the ball almost outside of the marked line, you could clash with the damn flag.
rob1966

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 02:58:44 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 23, 2022, 01:49:40 pm
As I've mentioned before I wouldn't mind it changing, even after 131 years. For innocuous taps and touches and slight handballs and minor fouls that are not preventing a goal or a clear goal scoring or goal creating opportunity.

Players being hacked down would still result in penalties, as would any illegal action preventing a goal or a clear goal scoring or creating opportunity, e.g any sort of handball that prevents the ball going over the goal-line, so the argument about original cause doesn't really apply.

I just feel that the sanction needs to fit the action. Too often sides get a free shot on goal, a near certain goal scoring opportunity, for the most innocuous of touches.


Nooooooooo.  :o

Our officials cannot cope with what they have to deal with now, could you imagine the chaos if they had to choose between a penalty and an indirect free-kick. Imagine the "corner taken quickly" and a Barca player handballs it - its not a clear goalscoring opportunity, so we only get an indirect free kick.
Ghost Town

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 03:10:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2022, 02:58:44 pm
Nooooooooo.  :o

Our officials cannot cope with what they have to deal with now, could you imagine the chaos if they had to choose between a penalty and an indirect free-kick. Imagine the "corner taken quickly" and a Barca player handballs it - its not a clear goalscoring opportunity, so we only get an indirect free kick.
It's certainly true that some crucial goals we have had would not have been, under relaxed penalty rules, and that's something we'd have to take on the chin.

However that corner taken quickly scenario wouldn 't be affected. I did say clear goal scoring or goal creating scenarios. If a hand had been used to stop Trent's pass to Origi or Origi's shot into goal - the only two actions in that incident - a penalty would be rightly given even under relaxed penalty rules.

But as I mentioned in my first post on the subject, I am well aware that it's pretty niche view and unlikley to ever be adopted, and nor do I expect to convince anyone. Most people seem to love penalties despite what I see as the inherent unfairness of a lot of them.
ToneLa

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 03:24:59 pm
Other teams

Edit: and their fans

And the way the press talk about them

And their tactics

And their geographic area

And
El Lobo

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 03:30:38 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 23, 2022, 03:10:08 pm
It's certainly true that some crucial goals we have had would not have been, under relaxed penalty rules, and that's something we'd have to take on the chin.

However that corner taken quickly scenario wouldn 't be affected. I did say clear goal scoring or goal creating scenarios. If a hand had been used to stop Trent's pass to Origi or Origi's shot into goal - the only two actions in that incident - a penalty would be rightly given even under relaxed penalty rules.

But as I mentioned in my first post on the subject, I am well aware that it's pretty niche view and unlikley to ever be adopted, and nor do I expect to convince anyone. Most people seem to love penalties despite what I see as the inherent unfairness of a lot of them.

It is a weird 'thing'. From a sporting point of view, you can have someone fouled just outside the box by the by-line facing away from goal and winning a free kick with a small percentage chance of a goal....or the same foul happening a couple of foot the other way and getting a penalty which is a huge percentage chance of a goal.
Ghost Town

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 03:37:53 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on June 23, 2022, 03:30:38 pm
It is a weird 'thing'. From a sporting point of view, you can have someone fouled just outside the box by the by-line facing away from goal and winning a free kick with a small percentage chance of a goal....or the same foul happening a couple of foot the other way and getting a penalty which is a huge percentage chance of a goal.
That's it, exactly. And as we've seen a few times, the difference can be a matter of centimetres or millimetres. It just seems weird that,  somewhat arbitarily, the same innocuous tap a few mm further one way means the gift of an opportunity to score an almost certain goal.

Again, not talking about when a player is clearly hacked down or a hand is cynically use to prevent the ball going into the goal or reaching a team mate for a tap in or anything significantly meaningful like that.
cdav

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 03:38:02 pm
Quote from: Elzar on June 23, 2022, 09:04:54 am
You can get a penalty for a trip while running towards the corner flag with the box packed full of people, yet be through on goal, get tripped outside the box and just get a freekick. Never been right to me.

Yes I agree with that

But really I just want to see more situations where there is an indirect freekick 8 yards out with 10 players on the goal line
Crosby Nick

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 04:00:33 pm
Quote from: cdav on June 23, 2022, 03:38:02 pm
Yes I agree with that

But really I just want to see more situations where there is an indirect freekick 8 yards out with 10 players on the goal line

Always fun. Remember Aurelio slamming one in away at Portsmouth? Must have been after a back pass.

Different  sports obviously and wouldnt work in football but whenever hockey is on TV (once every 4 years!) they have it right. You only get a penalty for a foul in the area that is denying a clear attempt at goal (so some kind of last ditch tackle) or just a bad foul. For minor offences that is still a foul they get a penalty corner. I know that wouldnt work in football (unless they just became indirect free kicks) but at least it reduces the number of soft penalties where it becomes very easy to score.
elsewhere

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 04:16:16 pm
Fans who keep posting 100 pictures and messages on social media or sending to friends during the whole game, instead of enjoying it.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 04:20:28 pm
Some of you are talking about big things, not little things  ::)

Changing penalty rule is not little thing
Lastrador

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 04:22:03 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on June 23, 2022, 04:16:16 pm
Fans who keep posting 100 pictures and messages on social media or sending to friends during the whole game, instead of enjoying it.
Hey, leave Samie alone, you bully.
Crosby Nick

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 04:28:26 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on June 23, 2022, 04:20:28 pm
Some of you are talking about big things, not little things  ::)

Changing penalty rule is not little thing

Calm down Harry Kane.
Yosser0_0

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 04:30:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 23, 2022, 04:28:26 pm
Calm down Harry Kane.

Nick shouldn't you be working? Lack of motivation perhaps?
 ;)
Crosby Nick

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 04:32:04 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on June 23, 2022, 04:30:54 pm
Nick shouldn't you be working? Lack of motivation perhaps?
 ;)

Kids are back from school. Day is a write off from this point!
Yosser0_0

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 04:38:51 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 23, 2022, 04:32:04 pm
Kids are back from school. Day is a write off from this point!

Fair enough, I'm struggling with decision making today. I trying to decide whether to have another beer whilst I'm sat by a pool in Madeira.
 ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 04:39:29 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on June 23, 2022, 04:38:51 pm
Fair enough, I'm struggling with decision making today. I trying to decide whether to have another beer whilst I'm sat by a pool in Madeira.
 ;D

Wanker. :D
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 04:45:17 pm
rob1966

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 05:19:39 pm
OOOOOOHHHHH You're Shit Ha.
Yosser0_0

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 06:55:07 pm
Samie

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 06:55:57 pm
Too many of you have so many thing that annoy for fucks sakes.
cormorant

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 07:07:25 pm
Instant reaction 'punditry'.

The lack of technical analysis and follow the crowd type of shite that Micah Richards, Clinton Morrison and others vomit up on a regular basis.

Jamie O'Hara. Absolute weapon.
rob1966

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 09:44:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 23, 2022, 06:55:57 pm
Too many of you have so many thing that annoy for fucks sakes.

We do live in a c*nt of a country though. If we lived in a happy country, no -one would be annoyed with anything :)
afc turkish

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 10:33:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2022, 09:44:59 pm
We do live in a c*nt of a country though. If we lived in a happy country, no -one would be annoyed with anything :)

Except how happy everyone was...
Elzar

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 10:39:39 pm
Players moving the ball 1 inch after the referee marks a freekic
IgorBobbins

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 10:39:48 pm
Teammates going round high fiving and hugging each other on the pitch at the end of the pre-match warm up, just before they go into the changing rooms (where theyll probably do it all over again).
Tesco tearaway

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
June 23, 2022, 11:48:21 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 23, 2022, 04:32:04 pm
Kids are back from school. Day is a write off from this point!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5IpYOF4Hi6Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5IpYOF4Hi6Q</a>

duvva

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 01:31:00 pm
How kick off has now become a bit like kicking for touch in rugby. I presume theres some science behind the pass back to a defender who then aims for players whove moved up field on the left or right wing, but it just seems counter intuitive to hit the ball into the air possibly in the hope of winning a throw in further up field

Oh and what happened to the goalie only having 6 seconds to release the ball from their hands
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 02:14:09 pm
Hearing songs like Si Senor being sung by fans of other clubs for their own players - don't even know if we originally came up with most of them but just sounds wrong.

Goalkeepers frantically gesticulating at a goal kick for their teammates to push up the field, as though they're desperate to get going rather than deliberately wasting as much time as possible.

Gary Neville's 'Oooooh' when there's a penalty shout or a potential red card moment.

Guardiola's touchline reactions - something about them just feels so performative, like he knows the cameras are watching and wants the moment to be all about him. I've got no evidence/justification as to what makes his reactions any different from other managers, other than that Man City are the worst. Probably won't annoy me nearly as much when he eventually moves elsewhere, and I guess at least we got the iconic 'twice' GIF out of it.

The rest will start coming back to me in a couple of months when I'm actually watching football again!
Ghost Town

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 02:32:05 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 02:14:09 pm
Hearing songs like Si Senor being sung by fans of other clubs for their own players - don't even know if we originally came up with most of them but just sounds wrong.
We weren't the first in the world, but we were the first in the PL. There needs to be some unofficial rules about this, I reckon, a point of honour if you like:

You can take a song or tune from another country, another league, but not from a club in your own country and league. If someone else gets there first then tough, up your game and find another song, or better still make up an original song and tune.

No way to enforce it, of course, but like I say, it should be a point of honour among fanbases. Don't copy the songs of another club in your own league/country
Barneylfc∗

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 02:41:46 pm
The thing that annoys me most about the Wolves fans stealing Si Senor is that they couldn't even be arsed making up their own words. Nicking the tune is bad enough, but nicking the whole fucking song is a whole different level of cuntery.
Ghost Town

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 02:46:52 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:41:46 pm
The thing that annoys me most about the Wolves fans stealing Si Senor is that they couldn't even be arsed making up their own words. Nicking the tune is bad enough, but nicking the whole fucking song is a whole different level of cuntery.
Yeah it's the song equivalent of that Torres El Nino banner - complete with Shankly Gate detail -  that the Chelsea biffs 'made'
rob1966

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 03:18:41 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:46:52 pm
Yeah it's the song equivalent of that Torres El Nino banner - complete with Shankly Gate detail -  that the Chelsea biffs 'made'

Any excuse to post a pic of it ;D

Son of Spion

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 03:48:20 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:41:46 pm
The thing that annoys me most about the Wolves fans stealing Si Senor is that they couldn't even be arsed making up their own words. Nicking the tune is bad enough, but nicking the whole fucking song is a whole different level of cuntery.
It's indicative of the dearth of originality that pervades fanbases in this country. Let's face it, fanbases whose repertoire consists of "your support is fucking shit" "sign on" and " where's your famous atmosphere" aren't really going to have the wit, the craft or the originality to actually come up with decent songs with their own words about their own team. I'm surprised they can actually string their own sentences together when talking.
El Lobo

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 03:50:34 pm
The 'Dont sell XXXX, XXXX XXXX, I just dont think you understand' is another fucking annoying one that boring fanbases seem to have grabbed hold off. Think Wolves have had a crack at that one too 'Dont sell Never, Ruben Neves' etc. I dont think there would be a riot lads, probably just amusement at the grossly inflated price you'd just got for an average footballer.
On Axis

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Yesterday at 06:18:16 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:50:34 pm
The 'Dont sell XXXX, XXXX XXXX, I just dont think you understand' is another fucking annoying one that boring fanbases seem to have grabbed hold off. Think Wolves have had a crack at that one too 'Dont sell Never, Ruben Neves' etc. I dont think there would be a riot lads, probably just amusement at the grossly inflated price you'd just got for an average footballer.
Remember Cardiff fans belting out "Don't Sack Mackay" at Anfield? I know they didn't know how much of a deplorable he was, but its funny in hindsight.
jillc

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
Today at 12:33:51 pm
Sam Wallace
@SamWallaceTel
·
Jun 1
Premier League referees chief Mike Riley in battle to keep his job with some of the clubs gunning for him - return of Howard Webb in management role a possible compromise option. Story with
@JPercyTelegraph


Exclusive: PGMOL conference this weekend are being told that referees chief Mike Riley will be leaving the organisation next season. Massive changes coming to Premier League refereeing. More
@TeleFootball
