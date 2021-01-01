« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: The little things that annoy you in football  (Read 8016 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,807
    • @hartejack
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #200 on: Today at 11:52:34 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:50:46 am
There should be more indirect freekicks inside the penalty area

I've long thought this, and I suppose partly in line with the reasons that Elzar suggests...

Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:04:54 am
You can get a penalty for a trip while running towards the corner flag with the box packed full of people, yet be through on goal, get tripped outside the box and just get a freekick. Never been right to me.

Plenty of situations were the punishment doesn't fit the crime and vice-versa. Thinking of situations where a forward knocks the ball on (often irretrievably) and awaits contact from the keepers arms for a trip, or when a forward is effectively obstructed but minimal contact is made - too many decisions are made as black/white and the stakes are often too high for that.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,073
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #201 on: Today at 12:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Alan574 on Today at 09:04:05 am
Over elaborate goal celebrations, especially rehearsed ones. You are being paid a fortune to do your job and score goals.  You don't see binmen high fiving or sliding on their knees when they empty a bin. It's even more silly when the opposition then go and put five past them.

The bin men's back four was trash...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,839
  • Bam!
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #202 on: Today at 01:01:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:54 am
The original rule makers obviously had a reason for introducing the penalty, it didn't come into effect until 1891, so I assume defenders where just fouling strikers near the goal, rather than risk conceding and were getting away with it, as the freekicks didn't lead to a goal. They didn't zone the area, but we all know you can score from the corner at 18 yards, so a foul there should be a pen and the line has to go to the dead ball line. Its too complicated to change, TAA beats his man on the dead ball line, Nunez is unmarked on the 6 yd line for a tap in, player will just take Trent out if he knows it'll be nothing worse than a free kick.

Its been a part of the game for 131 years, so would never like to see it changed.

I'd hate if it was changed, still annoys me  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,764
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #203 on: Today at 01:49:40 pm »
As I've mentioned before I wouldn't mind it changing, even after 131 years. For innocuous taps and touches and slight handballs and minor fouls that are not preventing a goal or a clear goal scoring or goal creating opportunity.

Players being hacked down would still result in penalties, as would any illegal action preventing a goal or a clear goal scoring or creating opportunity, e.g any sort of handball that prevents the ball going over the goal-line, so the argument about original cause doesn't really apply.

I just feel that the sanction needs to fit the action. Too often sides get a free shot on goal, a near certain goal scoring opportunity, for the most innocuous of touches.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:46:18 pm »
Corner flags. What's the point? They only make it difficult for players to take corner kicks. Especially if right-footed takes left corners, or left-footed takes right corners. If you don't move the ball almost outside of the marked line, you could clash with the damn flag.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,077
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:49:40 pm
As I've mentioned before I wouldn't mind it changing, even after 131 years. For innocuous taps and touches and slight handballs and minor fouls that are not preventing a goal or a clear goal scoring or goal creating opportunity.

Players being hacked down would still result in penalties, as would any illegal action preventing a goal or a clear goal scoring or creating opportunity, e.g any sort of handball that prevents the ball going over the goal-line, so the argument about original cause doesn't really apply.

I just feel that the sanction needs to fit the action. Too often sides get a free shot on goal, a near certain goal scoring opportunity, for the most innocuous of touches.


Nooooooooo.  :o

Our officials cannot cope with what they have to deal with now, could you imagine the chaos if they had to choose between a penalty and an indirect free-kick. Imagine the "corner taken quickly" and a Barca player handballs it - its not a clear goalscoring opportunity, so we only get an indirect free kick.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,764
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #206 on: Today at 03:10:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:58:44 pm
Nooooooooo.  :o

Our officials cannot cope with what they have to deal with now, could you imagine the chaos if they had to choose between a penalty and an indirect free-kick. Imagine the "corner taken quickly" and a Barca player handballs it - its not a clear goalscoring opportunity, so we only get an indirect free kick.
It's certainly true that some crucial goals we have had would not have been, under relaxed penalty rules, and that's something we'd have to take on the chin.

However that corner taken quickly scenario wouldn 't be affected. I did say clear goal scoring or goal creating scenarios. If a hand had been used to stop Trent's pass to Origi or Origi's shot into goal - the only two actions in that incident - a penalty would be rightly given even under relaxed penalty rules.

But as I mentioned in my first post on the subject, I am well aware that it's pretty niche view and unlikley to ever be adopted, and nor do I expect to convince anyone. Most people seem to love penalties despite what I see as the inherent unfairness of a lot of them.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,596
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #207 on: Today at 03:24:59 pm »
Other teams

Edit: and their fans

And the way the press talk about them

And their tactics

And their geographic area

And
« Last Edit: Today at 03:29:59 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,985
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #208 on: Today at 03:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:10:08 pm
It's certainly true that some crucial goals we have had would not have been, under relaxed penalty rules, and that's something we'd have to take on the chin.

However that corner taken quickly scenario wouldn 't be affected. I did say clear goal scoring or goal creating scenarios. If a hand had been used to stop Trent's pass to Origi or Origi's shot into goal - the only two actions in that incident - a penalty would be rightly given even under relaxed penalty rules.

But as I mentioned in my first post on the subject, I am well aware that it's pretty niche view and unlikley to ever be adopted, and nor do I expect to convince anyone. Most people seem to love penalties despite what I see as the inherent unfairness of a lot of them.

It is a weird 'thing'. From a sporting point of view, you can have someone fouled just outside the box by the by-line facing away from goal and winning a free kick with a small percentage chance of a goal....or the same foul happening a couple of foot the other way and getting a penalty which is a huge percentage chance of a goal.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,764
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #209 on: Today at 03:37:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:30:38 pm
It is a weird 'thing'. From a sporting point of view, you can have someone fouled just outside the box by the by-line facing away from goal and winning a free kick with a small percentage chance of a goal....or the same foul happening a couple of foot the other way and getting a penalty which is a huge percentage chance of a goal.
That's it, exactly. And as we've seen a few times, the difference can be a matter of centimetres or millimetres. It just seems weird that,  somewhat arbitarily, the same innocuous tap a few mm further one way means the gift of an opportunity to score an almost certain goal.

Again, not talking about when a player is clearly hacked down or a hand is cynically use to prevent the ball going into the goal or reaching a team mate for a tap in or anything significantly meaningful like that.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #210 on: Today at 03:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:04:54 am
You can get a penalty for a trip while running towards the corner flag with the box packed full of people, yet be through on goal, get tripped outside the box and just get a freekick. Never been right to me.

Yes I agree with that

But really I just want to see more situations where there is an indirect freekick 8 yards out with 10 players on the goal line
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,991
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #211 on: Today at 04:00:33 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 03:38:02 pm
Yes I agree with that

But really I just want to see more situations where there is an indirect freekick 8 yards out with 10 players on the goal line

Always fun. Remember Aurelio slamming one in away at Portsmouth? Must have been after a back pass.

Different  sports obviously and wouldnt work in football but whenever hockey is on TV (once every 4 years!) they have it right. You only get a penalty for a foul in the area that is denying a clear attempt at goal (so some kind of last ditch tackle) or just a bad foul. For minor offences that is still a foul they get a penalty corner. I know that wouldnt work in football (unless they just became indirect free kicks) but at least it reduces the number of soft penalties where it becomes very easy to score.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,214
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #212 on: Today at 04:16:16 pm »
Fans who keep posting 100 pictures and messages on social media or sending to friends during the whole game, instead of enjoying it.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #213 on: Today at 04:20:28 pm »
Some of you are talking about big things, not little things  ::)

Changing penalty rule is not little thing
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,823
  • Italians do it better
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #214 on: Today at 04:22:03 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:16:16 pm
Fans who keep posting 100 pictures and messages on social media or sending to friends during the whole game, instead of enjoying it.
Hey, leave Samie alone, you bully.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 