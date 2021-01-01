Nooooooooo.



Our officials cannot cope with what they have to deal with now, could you imagine the chaos if they had to choose between a penalty and an indirect free-kick. Imagine the "corner taken quickly" and a Barca player handballs it - its not a clear goalscoring opportunity, so we only get an indirect free kick.



It's certainly true that some crucial goals we have had would not have been, under relaxed penalty rules, and that's something we'd have to take on the chin.However that corner taken quickly scenario wouldn 't be affected. I did say clear goal scoring or goal creating scenarios. If a hand had been used to stop Trent's pass to Origi or Origi's shot into goal - the only two actions in that incident - a penalty would be rightly given even under relaxed penalty rules.But as I mentioned in my first post on the subject, I am well aware that it's pretty niche view and unlikley to ever be adopted, and nor do I expect to convince anyone. Most people seem to love penalties despite what I see as the inherent unfairness of a lot of them.