As I've mentioned before I wouldn't mind it changing, even after 131 years. For innocuous taps and touches and slight handballs and minor fouls that are not preventing a goal or a clear goal scoring or goal creating opportunity.



Players being hacked down would still result in penalties, as would any illegal action preventing a goal or a clear goal scoring or creating opportunity, e.g any sort of handball that prevents the ball going over the goal-line, so the argument about original cause doesn't really apply.



I just feel that the sanction needs to fit the action. Too often sides get a free shot on goal, a near certain goal scoring opportunity, for the most innocuous of touches.

