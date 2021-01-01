« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: The little things that annoy you in football  (Read 7794 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,807
    • @hartejack
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #200 on: Today at 11:52:34 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:50:46 am
There should be more indirect freekicks inside the penalty area

I've long thought this, and I suppose partly in line with the reasons that Elzar suggests...

Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:04:54 am
You can get a penalty for a trip while running towards the corner flag with the box packed full of people, yet be through on goal, get tripped outside the box and just get a freekick. Never been right to me.

Plenty of situations were the punishment doesn't fit the crime and vice-versa. Thinking of situations where a forward knocks the ball on (often irretrievably) and awaits contact from the keepers arms for a trip, or when a forward is effectively obstructed but minimal contact is made - too many decisions are made as black/white and the stakes are often too high for that.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,073
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #201 on: Today at 12:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Alan574 on Today at 09:04:05 am
Over elaborate goal celebrations, especially rehearsed ones. You are being paid a fortune to do your job and score goals.  You don't see binmen high fiving or sliding on their knees when they empty a bin. It's even more silly when the opposition then go and put five past them.

The bin men's back four was trash...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,836
  • Bam!
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #202 on: Today at 01:01:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:54 am
The original rule makers obviously had a reason for introducing the penalty, it didn't come into effect until 1891, so I assume defenders where just fouling strikers near the goal, rather than risk conceding and were getting away with it, as the freekicks didn't lead to a goal. They didn't zone the area, but we all know you can score from the corner at 18 yards, so a foul there should be a pen and the line has to go to the dead ball line. Its too complicated to change, TAA beats his man on the dead ball line, Nunez is unmarked on the 6 yd line for a tap in, player will just take Trent out if he knows it'll be nothing worse than a free kick.

Its been a part of the game for 131 years, so would never like to see it changed.

I'd hate if it was changed, still annoys me  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,762
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #203 on: Today at 01:49:40 pm »
As I've mentioned before I wouldn't mind it changing, even after 131 years. For innocuous taps and touches and slight handballs and minor fouls that are not preventing a goal or a clear goal scoring or goal creating opportunity.

Players being hacked down would still result in penalties, as would any illegal action preventing a goal or a clear goal scoring or creating opportunity, e.g any sort of handball that prevents the ball going over the goal-line, so the argument about original cause doesn't really apply.

I just feel that the sanction needs to fit the action. Too often sides get a free shot on goal, a near certain goal scoring opportunity, for the most innocuous of touches.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:46:18 pm »
Corner flags. What's the point? They only make it difficult for players to take corner kicks. Especially if right-footed takes left corners, or left-footed takes right corners. If you don't move the ball almost outside of the marked line, you could clash with the damn flag.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 