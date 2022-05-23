« previous next »
Author Topic: The little things that annoy you in football

Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 23, 2022, 03:55:59 pm
Other fanbases.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 23, 2022, 04:30:58 pm
Time wasting which is effective because the authorities let it be so
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 23, 2022, 06:30:35 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May 23, 2022, 04:30:58 pm
Time wasting which is effective because the authorities let it be so
Theres so many annoying aspects of football that could be dealt with by just applying the existing laws properly and consistently.

Unfortunately the game ends up with the behaviours it deserves because so much is tolerated which then becomes part of the game as pundits like to remind us.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 23, 2022, 08:19:54 pm
Adults fans with their faces painted.... fine for youngsters but anyone over the age of 16 with face paint should be refused entry.
Anyone who sings 'Oooh are yer'.... most inane chant going, didn't think anything could top 'ere we go', but that seems to have managed it.
Score boards..... if you don't know the score you either shouldn't be at the match or have had a couple too many, in which case a scoreboard probably wont help anyway!
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 23, 2022, 08:32:46 pm
  • Opposition players cutting down our players without punishment. One of ours make one challenge and gets a yellow.
  • Time wasting allowed until the 80th minute
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 23, 2022, 09:09:19 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on May 23, 2022, 06:30:35 pm
Theres so many annoying aspects of football that could be dealt with by just applying the existing laws properly and consistently.

Unfortunately the game ends up with the behaviours it deserves because so much is tolerated which then becomes part of the game as pundits like to remind us.

Agreed, the previously mentioned players crowding the ref to argue over every decision does my head in, refs can already put a stop to that by using existing laws & booking players, there is such a thing as foul & abusive language which is a red card offence, not sure what the other one is now, but at one time it was ungentlemanly conduct, which was a yellow.

I was watching an FA cup match from the early 80s, Stoke vs Burnley, on youtube a whilst ago, 2 players were sent off for remarks to the referee, one was a double yellow, then under the term ungentlemanly conduct, the other straight red for foul & abusive, shame more refs don't use this more often.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 27, 2022, 02:23:27 pm
The 3 match ban for straight red card, for some red cards there needs to be a longer ban, like those leg breakers tackles, this is were Rugby has it right, bans for red card offences differ depending on the severity of the offence, players have been banned for as much as 26 weeks.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 27, 2022, 02:25:56 pm
The professional foul when a player gets past an opponent and with no attempt to win the ball just brings down his opponent. If its not a genuine attempt to win the ball and only to stop your opponent its a red card for me. Same with shirt pulling in the box on corners.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 27, 2022, 02:28:06 pm
The time wasting really is a big annoyance. No problem with it being a tactic, particularly late in a game, but the whole point is that its meant to be punishable. Its a bit like letting a boxer get out of the ring and run around the stadium until the last round, and then telling him he can't do that. I almost think its a worldwide collective refereeing protest at VAR, as in 'you dont think you need us anymore? Fine, we wont do anything then'.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 27, 2022, 03:45:17 pm
Very small thing but the Europa League games (and now Conference League games) being played exclusively on Thursdays but holding the finals on a Wednesday. I'm a bit less arsed about the Champions League Finals being on a Saturday these days when the games all take place on a Tuesday/Wednesday.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 27, 2022, 04:05:50 pm
The lazy phrases that are commonly used. The striker gambled, last season he scores that, he hit that too well, he's trying too hard, they bottled it,
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 27, 2022, 04:14:21 pm
Quote from: slaphead on May 27, 2022, 04:05:50 pm
The lazy phrases that are commonly used. The striker gambled, last season he scores that, he hit that too well, he's trying too hard, they bottled it,

Personal favourite of of these is "He doesn't like players to get in and around him." I mean to be honest, I doubt I would want someone to "get in" me in front of a live audience of thousands.

Oh yeah, and Glenn Hoddle's use of the word 'goals', as in "That shot's gone well wide of the goals there."
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 27, 2022, 04:19:09 pm
Quote from: Tobez on May 27, 2022, 04:14:21 pm
Personal favourite of of these is "He doesn't like players to get in and around him." I mean to be honest, I doubt I would want someone to "get in" me in front of a live audience of thousands.

Oh yeah, and Glenn Hoddle's use of the word 'goals', as in "That shot's gone well wide of the goals there."
Goals is old skool though, my dad says it too
May 27, 2022, 07:01:51 pm
The way everyone involved in football shake hands. Whats wrong with a proper handshake?
Also when players cover their mouths while speaking to each other. Relax, bud. Youre an athlete and not an agent of the Impossible Mission Force.
May 27, 2022, 07:15:19 pm
-The maddening inconsistency of added time, especially the occasional absurd differences sometimes between added time in the first half and the second half. I've seen first halves with multiple goals and stoppages and 3 minutes are added on where if all that happened in the second half, I swear it would have been 5 or 6.
-Players being 'respectful' and refusing to celebrate scoring against their former club.
-The inane amount of pre-match handshakes. So over the top and unnecessary.
-Commentators and their overuse of the word "absolutely". Arlo White is infamous at using that word to describe almost any non tap-in goal. "Absolutely astonishing." No Arlo, it was a nice hit from outside the box, that happens dozens of times a season.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 27, 2022, 08:23:51 pm
City
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 27, 2022, 08:43:42 pm
Everton
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 27, 2022, 09:23:25 pm
The Athletic
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 27, 2022, 10:11:17 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 27, 2022, 07:15:19 pm

-The inane amount of pre-match handshakes. So over the top and unnecessary.


I'll expand on that and highlight the constant high-fiving/fist-bump/handshakes that teams do these days for things like clearing the ball for a corner. They're more concerned with getting them in than getting in position. I can hear my old coach screaming "Turn and face!"

Also, Americanised terminology like "from the get-go" instead of start.
Oh, and I also dislike the fact that they've slyly phased out 'man of the match' in men's football, presumably in case they offend one of the...men?  :butt
May 27, 2022, 10:13:52 pm
placards asking for player's shirts
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 27, 2022, 10:19:21 pm
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 28, 2022, 07:41:42 am
Players that appeal for absolutely everything, even when its blatantly obvious its not their throw, free kick or corner. Really pisses me off seeing their arms waving about every 10 seconds. Do us a favour and pack it in.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 28, 2022, 07:52:21 am
vuvuzelas
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 28, 2022, 09:45:54 am
Should be an instant yellow if a player touches the ball after a decision has been given against their team.
May 28, 2022, 09:56:29 am
Quote from: Statto Red on May 23, 2022, 09:09:19 pm
Agreed, the previously mentioned players crowding the ref to argue over every decision does my head in, refs can already put a stop to that by using existing laws & booking players, there is such a thing as foul & abusive language which is a red card offence, not sure what the other one is now, but at one time it was ungentlemanly conduct, which was a yellow.

I was watching an FA cup match from the early 80s, Stoke vs Burnley, on youtube a whilst ago, 2 players were sent off for remarks to the referee, one was a double yellow, then under the term ungentlemanly conduct, the other straight red for foul & abusive, shame more refs don't use this more often.

I was a referee back in the eighties.  Only local stuff.  I was in the changing room and a player came in and spoke to another referee who had just finished a game.  "Why did you send me off" he demanded.  "For foul and abusive language" the ref replied.  "You swore at me". "No I fucking never you lying c***" the player replied. We just fell about laughing.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 28, 2022, 10:33:56 am
VAR, agents and PSG. Next question? :wave

Might actually not be little things but then again the sport is basically dormant for me until it's fixed.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
May 28, 2022, 10:44:26 am
Reals bullshit about winning it 13 times, when every win before 67 was against literal farmers handpicked to lose. And that being repeated ad nauseum by the press.
May 28, 2022, 10:49:43 am
Quote from: harleydanger on May 28, 2022, 10:44:26 am
Reals bullshit about winning it 13 times, when every win before 67 was against literal farmers handpicked to lose. And that being repeated ad nauseum by the press.

Would you have discounted 1965 if we weren't cheated out of it?
May 28, 2022, 10:51:27 am
Of course not. What kind of question is that?
May 28, 2022, 10:52:33 am
Why should theirs be discounted then? They still beat the best teams in Europe to win it.
May 28, 2022, 10:52:34 am
Quote from: harleydanger on May 28, 2022, 10:51:27 am
Of course not. What kind of question is that?

How can you discount all theirs before 1967 if you would count ours if we won it in 1965?
May 28, 2022, 10:55:17 am
Quote from: rob1966 on May 28, 2022, 10:52:34 am
How can you discount all theirs before 1967 if you would count ours if we won it in 1965?

If you look at the United team of 1958 they would certainly have given Real for their money.

They were no farmers team.
May 28, 2022, 12:57:21 pm
Quote from: Alan574 on May 28, 2022, 09:56:29 am
I was a referee back in the eighties.  Only local stuff.  I was in the changing room and a player came in and spoke to another referee who had just finished a game.  "Why did you send me off" he demanded.  "For foul and abusive language" the ref replied.  "You swore at me". "No I fucking never you lying c***" the player replied. We just fell about laughing.

 :lmao
May 28, 2022, 01:15:03 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on May 28, 2022, 10:44:26 am
Reals bullshit about winning it 13 times, when every win before 67 was against literal farmers handpicked to lose. And that being repeated ad nauseum by the press.
Great argument mate.  Lets revisit 1978 while were at it shall we?  The winning team that year faced the night of Bruges in the final and only had to play seven games to win it.
May 28, 2022, 01:21:24 pm
Retiring squad numbers. Fuck off with that shite
May 28, 2022, 04:25:24 pm
Anthony Gordon
Today at 01:12:09 am
People that go on about the little things that annoy them in football?



*ducks for cover* ;)
Today at 01:17:12 am
Quote from: Iska on May 21, 2022, 07:53:37 pm
 players covering their mouths when talking
I don't mind that. They're speaking to another individual, not to millions of viewers watching everything they do and say hoping for something to make a mountain out of.

Quote
 references to highest-paid player in the clubs history like there mightve been somebody raking it in bigger in the 1890s
Good shout. Same applies to other things where context is ignored


Quote
 how fussy Liverpools badge is

Another good shout. I don't like it. The individual components are valid and important but it's just a mess. Give me a Liverbird with L. F. C. under it. That's all that's needed.
