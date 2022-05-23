-The maddening inconsistency of added time, especially the occasional absurd differences sometimes between added time in the first half and the second half. I've seen first halves with multiple goals and stoppages and 3 minutes are added on where if all that happened in the second half, I swear it would have been 5 or 6.

-Players being 'respectful' and refusing to celebrate scoring against their former club.

-The inane amount of pre-match handshakes. So over the top and unnecessary.

-Commentators and their overuse of the word "absolutely". Arlo White is infamous at using that word to describe almost any non tap-in goal. "Absolutely astonishing." No Arlo, it was a nice hit from outside the box, that happens dozens of times a season.