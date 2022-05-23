Theres so many annoying aspects of football that could be dealt with by just applying the existing laws properly and consistently.
Unfortunately the game ends up with the behaviours it deserves because so much is tolerated which then becomes part of the game as pundits like to remind us.
Agreed, the previously mentioned players crowding the ref to argue over every decision does my head in, refs can already put a stop to that by using existing laws & booking players, there is such a thing as foul & abusive language which is a red card offence, not sure what the other one is now, but at one time it was ungentlemanly conduct, which was a yellow.
I was watching an FA cup match from the early 80s, Stoke vs Burnley, on youtube a whilst ago, 2 players were sent off for remarks to the referee, one was a double yellow, then under the term ungentlemanly conduct, the other straight red for foul & abusive, shame more refs don't use this more often.