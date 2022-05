I’ve mentioned it plenty on here, so you’re probably fed up of me saying it, but….Managers spitting on the touchlines. It seems to be a relatively new thing - I first noticed it when Guardiola was constantly gobbing whenever the camera was on him - but now I’ve noticed loads of other managers doing it too. It’s fucking gross and there’s no need - are they the types of people who spit on the pavement when they’re walking along? Why does no one mention it? I get why players do it (although I think even for them it’s become a habit more than a physical necessity), but there’s no reason for managers stood on the touchline to constantly spit.….And breathe. Sorry, rant over. I think I’m the only person who’s disgusted by this new trend.