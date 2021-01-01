« previous next »
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:30:16 pm »
VAR
The new offside rule
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:44:10 pm »
 New offside rule annoys the shit out of me especially when theyre clearly a yard or two off yet they still wont blow until the play is dead
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:48:42 pm »
Players picking up and walking off with the ball after a free-kick/throw-in given against them.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:49:19 pm »
Phil fukin Foden
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:00:21 pm »
Any commentator who says....just about...when describing something. Such as:

Just about kept it out--- when in fact he did keep it out.

Either someone does or doesn't.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm »
Ive mentioned it plenty on here, so youre probably fed up of me saying it, but.

Managers spitting on the touchlines.  It seems to be a relatively new thing - I first noticed it when Guardiola was constantly gobbing whenever the camera was on him - but now Ive noticed loads of other managers doing it too. Its fucking gross and theres no need - are they the types of people who spit on the pavement when theyre walking along? Why does no one mention it?  I get why players do it (although I think even for them its become a habit more than a physical necessity), but theres no reason for managers stood on the touchline to constantly spit.

.And breathe  :D. Sorry, rant over.  I think Im the only person whos disgusted by this new trend.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:02:14 pm »
Goalie dives the wrong way - great pelanty.  No, it was just luck that the keeper didn't dive that way. 
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 09:44:10 pm
New offside rule annoys the shit out of me especially when theyre clearly a yard or two off yet they still wont blow until the play is dead
That's just it, it can't be clear to the lino because if it was he'd flag. They don't flag because they don't trust their own judgement.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:04:17 pm »
Any time the camera lingers for a pointlessly long time on the bench / someone in the crowd like Gareth fucking Southgate while the ball is clearly in play.

Multiple replays of a piss poor effort and absolutely none of potential fouls / marginal off-sides

The "as it stands" graphics like we need reminding every 40 bastard seconds.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm
That's just it, it can't be clear to the lino because if it was he'd flag. They don't flag because they don't trust their own judgement.
Unless it's us in which case they can't raise that flag fast enough.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:05:42 pm »
"Clearly caught him..."

Replay shows no contact whatsoever.

"....."
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:42:11 pm
Cracker that, I get irrationally angry I didnt get to see a throw in that results in the ball being passed around the back.
IT WAS OUR THROW IN! HOW THE FUCK DID THEY GET THE BALL THERE WHILE YOU WERE SHOWING THAT SHITTY REPLAY!?!?!?!?
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:08:56 pm »
Ten million replays of something shite that then cuts off abruptly because something else has happened and you only catch the arse end of it in real time.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm »
Leniency towards players picking up the ball after a free kick or other breaks, kicking it away, walking away with it and so forth. It is so easy to deal with. Yellow card every time, and it would stop in a heartbeat.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Yesterday at 10:04:17 pm
Any time the camera lingers for a pointlessly long time on the bench / someone in the crowd like Gareth fucking Southgate while the ball is clearly in play.

Multiple replays of a piss poor effort and absolutely none of potential fouls / marginal off-sides

The "as it stands" graphics like we need reminding every 40 bastard seconds.

Whilst a pleasant sight the often shown shot of a gaggle of pretty girls in the crowd.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:20:00 pm
When a goalkeeper has been wasting time since the 10th minute of the game but the referee only decides to book him for it in the 3rd minute of injury time. Yeah that'll teach him  :wanker
This is number one.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm »
Commentators saying a player was so unlucky when they hit the post or crossbar with a shot.  No, they werent unlucky, they just missed the target. The goal didnt move.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:39:37 pm
I cant stand that defensive play when they block off the attacker to allow a ball to go out behind the goal.

There should be a distance rule with it, sometimes players do it from seemingly a quarter way up the pitch, should be a free kick for obstruction.

On this subject, it boils my piss when there is plenty of space and the attacker doesnt just run round and get the ball, its like the attacker feels they have to follow directly in the footsteps of the defender.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm »
Champions League draws. No-one cares about your awards, just fondle those balls already and get it over with.

Martin Tyler and his shite and overused "and it's live!". I'm convinced that Sky know how shit and miserable he is but they keep him on the payroll just to deliver that line.

The TV camera angle at the Nou Camp. It's just too damn high, feels like I'm watching the match from Saturn.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Eternalsungod on Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm
Leniency towards players picking up the ball after a free kick or other breaks, kicking it away, walking away with it and so forth. It is so easy to deal with. Yellow card every time, and it would stop in a heartbeat.

Not sure if you watch it - probably not - but the sport of Handball has it spot on. When the ref makes a call - if the losing side touches the ball - sent off.. From 7 years old - everybody knows the rule..
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:28:56 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm
That's just it, it can't be clear to the lino because if it was he'd flag. They don't flag because they don't trust their own judgement.

If I can tell on my tv or laptop from the broadcast angle they should be able to when theyre meant to be inline with the last defender. Im not talking marginal ones here Im talking a clear yard it two offside
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm »

The awful insertion of the tournament logo on screen before and after every replay in international tournaments. Once youve noticed it, it drives you mental.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:44:22 pm »
Attributing one too many replays to the Spanish director on a European night, as if domestic game coverage isnt full of pointless crap.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:49:40 pm »
He finished with some aplomb.

Why never full aplomb?
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm »
Steve McManaman sayING ING at the end of words, also Steve McManaman calling shots a "hit", he's a biff.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm
Steve McManaman sayING ING at the end of words, also Steve McManaman calling shots a "hit", he's a biff.

'Fletch'
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:03:44 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm
Commentators saying a player was so unlucky when they hit the post or crossbar with a shot.  No, they werent unlucky, they just missed the target. The goal didnt move.

That's true, that is a bugbear of mine too.

Another one that's crept in is the increased use of the word 'unbelievable' for anything that's half decent by commentators or pundits. 99% of the time, it's really not unbelievable.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 11:23:48 pm »
Commentators who bring up Ronaldo's 'unbelievable' free kick record before he blazes one over the bar. Think that's happened on average three times in every match of his I've watched since he first left United.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 11:29:37 pm »
The shitty england supporters band who "play" the great escape music at every mingland match.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 11:32:28 pm »
Assistant refs not indicating which way a throw in should go until the ref points, and they raise the flag with utter certainty.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm »
Commentators saying 'I think the manager must be thinking of bringing on player X' when they've either clearly seen them warming up, or the sideline reporter has given the word to them. Stop trying to pretend you've got the gift of clairvoyance.

And showing replays while the game is going on should be punishable by death, frankly. It's the only way they'll learn.
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #71 on: Today at 03:27:31 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:10:26 pm
Whilst a pleasant sight the often shown shot of a gaggle of pretty girls in the crowd.

this is acceptable in world cups cos some countries actually have pretty girls


using plurals inappropriately - the liverpools of this world, the steven gerrards, frank lampards of this world - it's entrenched in football culture in this country, they all fucking do it, hate it
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
« Reply #72 on: Today at 03:39:38 am »
The fans the teams the refs the prices the coverage the gambling the narrative the culture
