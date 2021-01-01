Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The little things that annoy you in football
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The little things that annoy you in football (Read 884 times)
Carllfc
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,839
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 09:30:16 pm »
VAR
The new offside rule
Logged
Rosario
Kopite
Posts: 657
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 09:44:10 pm »
New offside rule annoys the shit out of me especially when theyre clearly a yard or two off yet they still wont blow until the play is dead
Logged
wampa1
Should probably leg it while he can......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,379
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 09:48:42 pm »
Players picking up and walking off with the ball after a free-kick/throw-in given against them.
Logged
ABZ Rover
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,546
Hates Poodles
Re: The little things that annoy you in football
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 09:49:19 pm »
Phil fukin Foden
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night
12/09/12 Truth Day! Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The little things that annoy you in football
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2