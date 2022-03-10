.Liverpool XI:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Keita; Mané, Jota, Díaz.Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Elliott, Salah, Firmino. Wolves XI:
Sa, Boly, Coady, Gomes, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez, Neto.Subs: Trincão, Daniel Podence, Hwang, Chiquinho, Fábio Silva, Mosquera, Hoever, Ruddy, Marçal The match is live on UK TV on Sky Sports Premier League
Ederson, Stones, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus.Subs: Carson, Walker, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Grealish, Sterling, Palmer, McAtee. Villa XI:
Olsen, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho.Subs: Sanson, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Sinisalo, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, Ings. The match is live on UK TV on Sky Sports Main Event
Raya, Sorensen, Ajer, Jansson, Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Eriksen, Wissa, Mbeumo, Toney.Leeds XI:
Meslier, Llorente, Cooper, Koch, Firpo, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Greenwood, Harrison, Gelhardt.The match is live on UK TV on Sky Sports Football & Sky Showcase
Pope; Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; McNeil, Brownhill, Cork; Barnes, Cornet.Newcastle XI:
Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.
Ramsdale, Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah.Everton XI:
Begovic; Holgate, Keane, Branthwaite; Kenny, Doucouré, Davies, Iwobi; Alli, Calvert-Lewin, Gray.
Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, March, Caicedo, Bissouma, Cucurella, Gross, Mac Allister, Welbeck.West Ham XI:
Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio.
Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Ñíguez, Kenedy; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz.Watford XI:
Bachmann; Femenía, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley; King, João Pedro, Sema.
Guaita; Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Mitchell; Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp; Rak-Sakyi, Édouard, Zaha.Man. Utd XI:
de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Lindelöf, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Mejbri; Cavani.
Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Dewsbury-Hall; Justin, Maddison, Mendy, Tielemans, Castagne; Vardy, Barnes.Southampton XI:
McCarthy; Lyanco, Stephens, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Elyounoussi, S. Armstrong; A. Armstrong.
Krul; Aarons, Byram, Hanley, Giannoulis; Sorensen, Normann; Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica; Pukki.Spurs XI:
Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Kane, Son
TV channel around the world
: www.livesoccertv.com/schedules/2022-05-22
Useful live scores
and live league table
site: www.flashscore.co.uk
Match Highlights
Sky Sports youtube channel (for 3 minute match highlights - for all of the league matches played today)
Match Of The Day
is on BBC 1 tonight at 10.30pm - www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0017pjl