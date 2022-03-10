« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 22nd May

Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
PREMIER LEAGUE

All games kick off at 16:00

Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Leeds United skysports
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Watford
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers skysports
Manchester City v Aston Villa skysports
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Quite a bit still to be decided

Title - Man City/Liverpool
4th place - Spurs/Arsenal
Europa League - Man Utd/West Ham
Relegation - Burnley/Leeds

Top Scorer - Salah/Son
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Leeds to stay up somehow.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league



60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


And: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams : https://daddylive.eu : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
This should be useful for tomorrow's relegation battle / final placings - a reliable 'live league table' and latest score site...

www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league & www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league/standings







Premier League Top Goalscorers Table: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/top-scorers

^ Salah is on 22, Son is on 21, Ronaldo is on 18. Tool-downing mouthbreather is on 16.



'Explained: Why crucial Premier League games will not be broadcast in England' (why there are only 3 matches are televised live in the UK):-

https://theathletic.com/3324373/2022/05/20/premier-league-tv-england

or https://amolivia.com/2022/05/21/explainer-why-crucial-premier-league-matches-will-not-be-broadcast-in-england

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Title - Man City/Liverpool

Man City need to win, or a draw will do if Liverpool fail to beat Wolves.
Liverpool need a win and Man City not to win. A draw will do if Man City lose by 7.
If Man City lose 6-0 and Liverpool draw 5-5, there will be a playoff game to decide the title.   

4th place - Spurs/Arsenal

A draw will be enough for Spurs, as long as Arsenal don't beat Everton by 15 goals.
Arsenal need to win and hope Spurs lose to Norwich.

Europa League - Man Utd/West Ham

A win will see Man Utd finish 6th. A draw will do if West Ham fail to beat Brighton.
West Ham must win v Brighton and hope Man Utd do not.

Relegation - Burnley/Leeds

A draw will do for Burnley if Leeds fail to beat Brentford. A win will keep them up, as long as Leeds don't win by 20 more goals than Burnley's win.
Leeds need to better Burnley's result

Top Scorer - Salah/Son

Salah leads by 1.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
What game is anyone watching?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
I dont understand why burnley isnt on tv given that their fate is in their own hands.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:12:02 pm
I dont understand why burnley isnt on tv given that their fate is in their own hands.

Got to keep the southern quota numbers up.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:12:02 pm
I dont understand why burnley isnt on tv given that their fate is in their own hands.

Because no one wants to watch them again.

Brentford v Leeds at least had the capacity to be a bit mad.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Every single position can change tomorrow.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Here's the scores on the doors

Arsenal 1-2 Everton
Brentford 3-0 Leeds United
Brighton 1-1 Hove Albion v West Ham United
Burnley 0-2 Newcastle United
Chelsea 4-0 Watford
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United
Leicester City 2-0 Southampton
Liverpool 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 3-0 Aston Villa
Norwich City 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Arsenal v Everton  1-2
Brentford v Leeds United 3-0
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United 2-0
Burnley v Newcastle United 1-1
Chelsea v Watford 1-2
Crystal Palace v Manchester United 3-2
Leicester City v Southampton 1-0
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0
Manchester City v Aston Villa  5-0
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur 0-1
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
#ManCity Starting XI vs Aston Villa: Ederson; Stones, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
City-Villa ends 2-2, I will be here.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Keita; Mané, Jota, Díaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Elliott, Salah, Firmino.

Wolves XI: Sa, Boly, Coady, Gomes, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez, Neto.
Subs: Trincão, Daniel Podence, Hwang, Chiquinho, Fábio Silva, Mosquera, Hoever, Ruddy, Marçal

The match is live on UK TV on Sky Sports Premier League

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjM0NDQ0Nzk4 & http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton/67868



Man. City XI: Ederson, Stones, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus.
Subs: Carson, Walker, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Grealish, Sterling, Palmer, McAtee.

Villa XI: Olsen, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho.
Subs: Sanson, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Sinisalo, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, Ings.

The match is live on UK TV on Sky Sports Main Event

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjM0NDQ1MDY3 & http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/manchester-city-vs-aston-villa/68569/



Brentford XI: Raya, Sorensen, Ajer, Jansson, Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Eriksen, Wissa, Mbeumo, Toney.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Llorente, Cooper, Koch, Firpo, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Greenwood, Harrison, Gelhardt.

The match is live on UK TV on Sky Sports Football & Sky Showcase

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjM0NDQzMTg0 & http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/brentford-vs-leeds-united/68888/



Burnley XI: Pope; Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; McNeil, Brownhill, Cork; Barnes, Cornet.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjM0NDQzNzIy & http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/burnley-vs-newcastle-united/68889/



Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah.
Everton XI: Begovic; Holgate, Keane, Branthwaite; Kenny, Doucouré, Davies, Iwobi; Alli, Calvert-Lewin, Gray.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjM0NDQyOTE1 & http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/arsenal-vs-everton/68571/



Brighton XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, March, Caicedo, Bissouma, Cucurella, Gross, Mac Allister, Welbeck.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjM0NDQzNDUz & http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/brighton-hove-albion-vs-west-ham-united/68574/



Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Ñíguez, Kenedy; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz.
Watford XI: Bachmann; Femenía, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley; King, João Pedro, Sema.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjM0NDQzOTkx & http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/chelsea-vs-watford/68570/



Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Mitchell; Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp; Rak-Sakyi, Édouard, Zaha.
Man. Utd XI: de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Lindelöf, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Mejbri; Cavani.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjM0NDQ0MjYw & http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/crystal-palace-vs-manchester-united/67706/



Leicester XI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Dewsbury-Hall; Justin, Maddison, Mendy, Tielemans, Castagne; Vardy, Barnes.
Southampton XI: McCarthy; Lyanco, Stephens, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Elyounoussi, S. Armstrong; A. Armstrong.

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjM0NDQ0NTI5 & http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/leicester-city-vs-southampton/68573/



Norwich XI: Krul; Aarons, Byram, Hanley, Giannoulis; Sorensen, Normann; Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica; Pukki.
Spurs XI: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

^ http://1stream.top/soccer/MjM0NDQ1MzM2 & http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/norwich-city-vs-tottenham-hotspur/68572/




Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Only £180m worth of defenders in the starting line up for City :( - really hope Pep finally gets some proper backing this summer.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:13:16 pm
Only £180m worth of defenders in the starting line up for City :( - really hope Pep finally gets some proper backing this summer.

Wan Bissaka will be available to add to his full back collection.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:15:07 pm
Wan Bissaka will be available to add to his full back collection.

He is an acquired taste though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Bamford missing for Leeds with Covid - that's a huge kick in the teeth for them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:03:42 pm
Every single position can change tomorrow.
. . . . . in 2 hours time.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:25:48 pm
Bamford missing for Leeds with Covid - that's a huge kick in the teeth for them.

Can't imagine he would have been much use for them anyway seeing as he hasn't played in forever.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Can't believe we're not sticking to our end of the deal.  :butt
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Liverpool 0 - [1] Wolves; Neto on 3' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/yx9q6k & www.clippituser.tv/c/xqagqg & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528391855381127170

Liverpool [1] - 1 Wolves; Mané 24' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/1755qm & https://streamja.com/BOWG5 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528397098130997248

Mane disallowed goal on 50' (offside) - https://streamable.com/h4gjcu & https://twitter.com/kaas_dennis/status/1528409154855047169


Manchester City 0 - [1] Aston Villa; Matty Cash 37' - https://streamja.com/gX5RJ & https://streamja.com/arZwe & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528400464575926272

^ https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528400741249032193

Ollie Watkins chance vs Manchester City on 55 - www.clippituser.tv/c/nlqzdw & https://juststream.live/DifferentiatedWhinesLighthouse

Manchester City 0 - [2] Aston Villa; Coutinho 69' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/xb21xj & https://streamja.com/1N24v & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528413695251996672

Manchester City [1] - 2 Aston Villa; Gündoğan 76' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/jswf67 & https://streamja.com/3zar6 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528415039161798656

Manchester City [2] - 2 Aston Villa; Rodri 78' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/vya971 & https://juststream.live/TamperedConfidentUnresistingly


Arsenal [1] - 0 Everton; Gabriel Martinelli penalty 27 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/knqwnn & https://streamin.me/v/5fa0c3ca

Arsenal [2] - 0 Everton; Eddie Nkeitah 31 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/vkbpka & https://juststream.live/MaltreatedEvaluatesMannered

Arsenal 2 - [1] Everton; van de Beek 45+3 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/yxegxk & https://streamja.com/lXq14

Arsenal [3 ]- 1 Everton; Cédric 56 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/qnkzbv & https://juststream.live/RecapitulateExothermicallyPyrotechnics

Arsenal [4] - 1 Everton; Gabriel 59 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/lqwazm & https://streamin.me/v/1800fdad


Burnley 0 - [1] Newcastle; Callum Wilson penalty 20 - www.clippituser.tv/c/lqwaqm & https://streamja.com/Ey9Oj

Burnley 0 - [2] Newcastle; Callum Wilson 60 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/zleyrp & https://juststream.live/SupportContraryRaspberries

Burnley [1] - 2 Newcastle; Maxwel Cornet 69 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/vkbpea & https://juststream.live/FixativeUnsealDisjointed


Brentford 0 - [1] Leeds; Raphinha 56' - https://streamja.com/M4nX7 & https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1528411214291902464

Joe Gelhardt goal for Leeds is disallowed on 19' (VAR; offside) - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1528396910037458944



Brighton 0 - [1] West Ham; Antonio on 40' - https://streamja.com/G2X07 & https://twitter.com/derrickdeezy1/status/1528402186379591682

Brighton [1] - 1 West Ham;Joël Veltman 50' - https://streamja.com/296Rz & https://juststream.live/RagClassifiedFactor


Chelsea [1] - 0 Watford; Kai Havertz 11' - https://streamja.com/arZ99 & https://juststream.live/LittersIdemMyalgic


Crystal Palace [1] - 0 Manchester United; Zaha 37 - https://streamff.com/v/2dc6a6 & https://juststream.live/SolicitousRegencyDisconcerted


Leicester [1] - 0 Southampton; Maddison 50' -


Norwich 0 - [1] Tottenham; Dejan Kulusevski 16 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/qnkznv & https://streamin.me/v/994e2b58

Norwich 0 - [2] Tottenham; Harry Kane 32 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/pkdzkw & https://streamja.com/P56A9

Norwich 0 - [3] Tottenham; Dejan Kulusevski 64 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/knqwln & https://juststream.live/SymphonicInclementGazettes

Norwich 0 - [4] Tottenham; Son Heung-Min 70 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/dknzll & https://juststream.live/EndureElectrostaticSpectroscope

Norwich 0 - [5] Tottenham' Son 75 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/blyrqd & https://juststream.live/GarbledIndemnityVariably

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Cash hurts Void Club

Ironic
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
villa lead vs man city

similar at palace..taking the lead vs oh..nobody actually cares anymore ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
COME ON LIVERPOOL!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Petty Cash scores!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
I don't know what to do .........................
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
This is actually putting me a bad mood.

We really can't lose the league like this.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Wolves, I'll hate them more than any club if they get a result today.

Been utter shite for 3 months and playing like they need a result for the title. :no
Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:35:40 pm
This is actually putting me a bad mood.

We really can't lose the league like this.

Why man,they're (players) amazing,we're amazing & no matter what we've already had an amazing season.
