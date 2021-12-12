Title - Man City/Liverpool



Man City need to win, or a draw will do if Liverpool fail to beat Wolves.

Liverpool need a win and Man City not to win. A draw will do if Man City lose by 7.

If Man City lose 6-0 and Liverpool draw 5-5, there will be a playoff game to decide the title.



4th place - Spurs/Arsenal



A draw will be enough for Spurs, as long as Arsenal don't beat Everton by 15 goals.

Arsenal need to win and hope Spurs lose to Norwich.



Europa League - Man Utd/West Ham



A win will see Man Utd finish 6th. A draw will do if West Ham fail to beat Brighton.

West Ham must win v Brighton and hope Man Utd do not.



Relegation - Burnley/Leeds



A draw will do for Burnley if Leeds fail to beat Brentford. A win will keep them up, as long as Leeds don't win by 20 more goals than Burnley's win.

Leeds need to better Burnley's result



Top Scorer - Salah/Son



Salah leads by 1.