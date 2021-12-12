Title - Man City/Liverpool
Man City need to win, or a draw will do if Liverpool fail to beat Wolves.
Liverpool need a win and Man City not to win. A draw will do if Man City lose by 7.
If Man City lose 6-0 and Liverpool draw 5-5, there will be a playoff game to decide the title.
4th place - Spurs/Arsenal
A draw will be enough for Spurs, as long as Arsenal don't beat Everton by 15 goals.
Arsenal need to win and hope Spurs lose to Norwich.
Europa League - Man Utd/West Ham
A win will see Man Utd finish 6th. A draw will do if West Ham fail to beat Brighton.
West Ham must win v Brighton and hope Man Utd do not.
Relegation - Burnley/Leeds
A draw will do for Burnley if Leeds fail to beat Brentford. A win will keep them up, as long as Leeds don't win by 20 more goals than Burnley's win.
Leeds need to better Burnley's result
Top Scorer - Salah/Son
Salah leads by 1.