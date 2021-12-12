« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 22nd May

Barneylfc

Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Today at 01:31:07 pm
PREMIER LEAGUE

All games kick off at 16:00

Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Leeds United skysports
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Watford
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers skysports
Manchester City v Aston Villa skysports
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
Barneylfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:33:11 pm
Quite a bit still to be decided

Title - Man City/Liverpool
4th place - Spurs/Arsenal
Europa League - Man Utd/West Ham
Relegation - Burnley/Leeds

Top Scorer - Salah/Son
OsirisMVZ

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:35:37 pm
Leeds to stay up somehow.
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Reply #3 on: Today at 01:46:42 pm
Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league



60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


And: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams : https://daddylive.eu : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Reply #4 on: Today at 01:50:03 pm

This should be useful for tomorrow's relegation battle / final placings - a reliable 'live league table' and latest score site...

www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league & www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league/standings



Premier League Top Goalscorers Table: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/top-scorers

^ Salah is on 22, Son is on 21, Ronaldo is on 18. Tool-downing mouthbreather is on 16.

Barneylfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Reply #5 on: Today at 02:22:50 pm
Title - Man City/Liverpool

Man City need to win, or a draw will do if Liverpool fail to beat Wolves.
Liverpool need a win and Man City not to win. A draw will do if Man City lose by 7.
If Man City lose 6-0 and Liverpool draw 5-5, there will be a playoff game to decide the title.   

4th place - Spurs/Arsenal

A draw will be enough for Spurs, as long as Arsenal don't beat Everton by 15 goals.
Arsenal need to win and hope Spurs lose to Norwich.

Europa League - Man Utd/West Ham

A win will see Man Utd finish 6th. A draw will do if West Ham fail to beat Brighton.
West Ham must win v Brighton and hope Man Utd do not.

Relegation - Burnley/Leeds

A draw will do for Burnley if Leeds fail to beat Brentford. A win will keep them up, as long as Leeds don't win by 20 more goals than Burnley's win.
Leeds need to better Burnley's result

Top Scorer - Salah/Son

Salah leads by 1.
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Reply #6 on: Today at 02:34:18 pm
What game is anyone watching?
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Reply #7 on: Today at 02:37:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:34:18 pm
What game is anyone watching?

All of them...



...of course ;) ;D



'Coutinho goals vs Manchester City':-

https://v.redd.it/qkaoosn3ut091

^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/uun3p7/harness_my_energy
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Reply #8 on: Today at 03:12:02 pm
I dont understand why burnley isnt on tv given that their fate is in their own hands.
killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:15:22 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:12:02 pm
I dont understand why burnley isnt on tv given that their fate is in their own hands.

Got to keep the southern quota numbers up.
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 22nd May
Reply #10 on: Today at 03:44:44 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:12:02 pm
I dont understand why burnley isnt on tv given that their fate is in their own hands.

Because no one wants to watch them again.

Brentford v Leeds at least had the capacity to be a bit mad.

