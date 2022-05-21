« previous next »
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
May 21, 2022, 02:12:49 pm
Jesus. Close thread and 24 hour ban for OP, IMO.

Stones. Void him you mean?

Hey new page and it's my garbage

Please call them VOID CLUB // brought to you by the proceeds of slavery


My rich sheikh brings no boys to our yard
Look at our full stands?
You can't, that's too hard
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
May 21, 2022, 02:22:45 pm
Jesus. Close thread and 24 hour ban for OP, IMO.

Or get him to watch Lost In Translation with audio commentary provided by a warbling Morrissey on a permanent loop.
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
May 21, 2022, 02:34:53 pm
Or get him to watch Lost In Translation with audio commentary provided by a warbling Morrissey on a permanent loop.

:lmao

Whilst sat on the 4th plinth at Trafalgar Square.
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
May 21, 2022, 05:06:54 pm
Jesus. Close thread and 24 hour ban for OP, IMO.

I'd prefer permanent bans for all those who have already conceded to City  ;D
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
May 21, 2022, 05:10:59 pm
I'd prefer permanent bans for all those who have already conceded to City  ;D

Both please
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
May 22, 2022, 06:00:26 pm
Sometime in the future, some brave prosecutor and some brave judge will reveal the truth about the Premier League. Until then, enjoy the good times in Europe, since English league football is far too corrupt ...
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
Today at 04:55:16 pm
In the interest of making this a little less biased...

Milner should have been sent off against City.

Jota getting a penalty against Palace was an incredible decision.

Southampton should have had a player sent off against City, and City could have very easily had a penalty in that game too.

Well said

Football invites a tribalism that makes most fans think decisions go against their team and in favour of their rivals. We are not the exceptions to this rule
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
Today at 05:08:35 pm
Are we really doing this?  Why are we giving Bluemoon material to crow over?
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool - Controversial decision comparison
Today at 06:25:13 pm
Came in thinking 'bit soft this, isn't it?' Glad to see I'm not alone. On to the final with this one of a kind team, what's done is done.
