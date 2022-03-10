There have only really (sadly) been two sides really battling for the top spot over the course of this season.We have seen strange decisions here and there that have been disappointing, but have they really affected the course of the season?If we can try and be fair and impartial in this, I'd like to see if they do 'even themselves out' over the course of the season. To this end, I'd like to see us collect a fair and balanced view of decisions that weren't really debatable. Those where there cannot really be any 'interpretation' and are just plain wrong. I'd like to do these in the form of FOR and AGAINST decisions for both teams. What really has affected it. Obviously I'm (very) biased so I think nothing went against them all season.. But is this true? If we get to the end of this and decide that 'actually, yeah - about even' then great.I'm kind of relying on people that have a better memory than me, so if you think of anything that went for or against each team DIRECTLY then I'll add them here and we can tot them up.Remember, these are decisions that are 100% wrong - that any neutral would go 'what the actual fuck?!'I'll start off with a few off the top of my head (But feel free to ask for them to be removed if they aren't stonewall and you can provide an explanation that makes sense)================================================LIVERPOOL FC - DECISIONS FOR (0)LIVERPOOL FC - DECISIONS AGAINST (4)West Ham. Away. Henderson taken out and it's a stonewall red card for Aaron Cresswell - Referee: Craig Pawson. VAR: Stuart AttwellSouthampton Away. Clear foul in the lead-up to the Southampton goal. on Diogo Jota. Nothing given - Referee: Martin Atkinson. VAR: ??Spurs Away. Kane clearly commits a red card offence on Andy Robertson. Not sent off - Referee: Paul Tierney. VAR: ??Spurs Away. Jota clearly fouled in the area. No penalty awarded - Referee: Paul Tierney. VAR: ??----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------MAN CITY - DECISIONS FOR (2)Everton Away. Ball clearly hits Rodrigos arm. No penalty awarded - Referee: Paul Tierney. VAR: ??Wolves Away - ball hits midriff of Joao Moutinho. Penalty awarded. Referee: Jon Moss. VAR: ??MAN CITY - DECISIONS AGAINST (0)