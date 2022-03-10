« previous next »
Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool

Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« on: Today at 10:43:12 am »
There have only really (sadly) been two sides really battling for the top spot over the course of this season.

We have seen strange decisions here and there that have been disappointing, but have they really affected the course of the season?

If we can try and be fair and impartial in this, I'd like to see if they do 'even themselves out' over the course of the season. To this end, I'd like to see us collect a fair and balanced view of decisions that weren't really debatable. Those where there cannot really be any 'interpretation' and are just plain wrong. I'd like to do these in the form of FOR and AGAINST decisions for both teams. What really has affected it. Obviously I'm (very) biased so I think nothing went against them all season.. But is this true? If we get to the end of this and decide that 'actually, yeah - about even' then great.

I'm kind of relying on people that have a better memory than me, so if you think of anything that went for or against each team DIRECTLY then I'll add them here and we can tot them up.

Remember, these are decisions that are 100% wrong - that any neutral would go 'what the actual fuck?!'

I'll start off with a few off the top of my head (But feel free to ask for them to be removed if they aren't stonewall and you can provide an explanation that makes sense)

================================================

LIVERPOOL FC - DECISIONS FOR (0)



LIVERPOOL FC - DECISIONS AGAINST (4)

West Ham. Away. Henderson taken out and it's a stonewall red card for Aaron Cresswell - Referee: Craig Pawson.  VAR: Stuart Attwell



Southampton Away. Clear foul in the lead-up to the Southampton goal. on Diogo Jota. Nothing given - Referee: Martin Atkinson. VAR: ??

Spurs Away. Kane clearly commits a red card offence on Andy Robertson. Not sent off - Referee: Paul Tierney. VAR: ??



Spurs Away. Jota clearly fouled in the area. No penalty awarded - Referee: Paul Tierney. VAR: ??

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MAN CITY - DECISIONS FOR (2)

Everton Away. Ball clearly hits Rodrigos arm. No penalty awarded - Referee: Paul Tierney. VAR: ??



Wolves Away - ball hits midriff of Joao Moutinho. Penalty awarded. Referee: Jon Moss. VAR: ??


MAN CITY - DECISIONS AGAINST (0)
« Last Edit: Today at 11:17:36 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
2022/03/10

Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:48:01 am »
Man City For - Given pelanty v Wolves.
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:52:09 am »
Even by your own standards Andy, this is a horrendous thread.
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:53:07 am »
Arsenal v City
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:56:13 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:52:09 am
Even by your own standards Andy, this is a horrendous thread.

How so. A lot has been said about referee decisions all season. What's not fair about spelling out the ones that were ridiculous?

Or do you think that there have been no actually ridiculous decisions all season? If you do then you're off your fucking chump :)
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:58:53 am »
End of the day, to win a title, you need luck along the way. I honestly think we are as good as City, they have just had that little bit of extra luck than us this season. Who knows, maybe the luck gods will favour us on the lasy day of the season :D

The one that stings and we can feel bitter about though is that Spurs away game. No guarantee we would have had the 3 points, but those two massive decisions that went against us were horrendous mistakes from the ref.
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:06:19 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:56:13 am
How so. A lot has been said about referee decisions all season. What's not fair about spelling out the ones that were ridiculous?

Or do you think that there have been no actually ridiculous decisions all season? If you do then you're off your fucking chump :)

They've been spelled out numerous times. They don't need to be spelled out on a separate thread.

I'm firmly in the camp of something not being right about the officiating. If it was simply incompetence, then why are there no incompetent decisions in our favour, yet so many against?

But as above, it has been discussed multiple times on multiple threads.
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:08:03 am »
Re: Title Race. Manchester City v Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:10:00 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:06:19 am
They've been spelled out numerous times. They don't need to be spelled out on a separate thread.

I'm firmly in the camp of something not being right about the officiating. If it was simply incompetence, then why are there no incompetent decisions in our favour, yet so many against?

But as above, it has been discussed multiple times on multiple threads.

Not been collected and compared, which is the point of this thread

If you're right, toddle off nd give us some evidence and I'll add it here
