A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.

Son of Spion

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #640 on: May 31, 2022, 12:06:26 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on May 31, 2022, 08:41:49 am
I don't think I've ever seen that many pyros in my life! There was red smoke everywhere, I went home via the prom, and there was a red cloud hanging over the river, half an hour after it finished
I think the lining in my lungs is still red today. 😂

I could still smell and taste the pyro on Monday.

The pyro is a great spectacle and some of the pictures taken are amazing because of it too. I'd love to know how people get hold of them. Everytime I've tried to get them the red ones have been sold out. Maybe I should stock up before the season starts, whilst demand is lower.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

RedSmoke

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #641 on: May 31, 2022, 12:53:55 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 31, 2022, 11:57:18 am
Cheers, RedSmoke. Welcome to RAWK.

I'm glad you and the kids enjoyed it.  :scarf :scarf :scarf

We did, great day all round, cheers.

And thanks for the welcome. Used to be on here many moons ago but stopped using it and no longer have access to the email address i would've used. Needed a break from Twitter with all the "liverpool fans at it again" and such bollocks, but still need my LFC fix so started a fresh on here.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #642 on: May 31, 2022, 01:02:16 pm
I couldn't make the parade as we had booked to see Alan Partridge Live in Leeds.

When we got to Leeds train station after the show, a train pulled up and loads of Reds got off.

I punched the air and said 'get in the lads'. I was so proud. Reds from far and wide went to see their hero's. A perfect tonic.

I said to my wife, 'We're massive'.
"Salahs in here......"

beardsleyismessimk1

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #643 on: May 31, 2022, 02:10:40 pm
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

oojason

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #644 on: May 31, 2022, 02:50:52 pm
.
'Inside Liverpool: AMAZING CITY SCENES | Trophy Parade 2022' from LFC (available from 4pm today):-


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KhuhiVLt3LU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KhuhiVLt3LU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhuhiVLt3LU
Dim Glas

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #645 on: May 31, 2022, 03:52:44 pm
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

BoRed

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #646 on: May 31, 2022, 04:31:55 pm
Quote from: oojason on May 31, 2022, 02:50:52 pm
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhuhiVLt3LU

The kid in the Everton top looking glum while his Dad is dancing on the roof of the car. ;D
Kopenhagen

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #647 on: May 31, 2022, 04:36:11 pm
Quote from: oojason on May 31, 2022, 02:50:52 pm
'Inside Liverpool: AMAZING CITY SCENES | Trophy Parade 2022' from LFC (available from 4pm today):-


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KhuhiVLt3LU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KhuhiVLt3LU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhuhiVLt3LU

Klopp at the end. :lmao

Someone needs to gif the bus getaway. :lmao
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

vivabobbygraham

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #648 on: May 31, 2022, 04:42:11 pm
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on May 30, 2022, 02:23:49 pm
If you know deep down that what youre doing is worth it
When all about you are having a laugh at you and giving you loads.
And if you know that you wouldnt want it any other way
Despite being told that youre a melodramatic scouser or maybe a Liverpudlian not from the city  and therefore melodramatic by association.
And if you can smile at the haters without hating them back the way they hate you because theyre dying of envy.
Have pity on them, because theyve never experienced any of what we have.

If you know what its like to stand on the Kop and shout Jimmy Plaice,  and sing when youre fishing on a cold night against Grimsby Town, and know that it was worth it.
And hum the Laurel and Hardy song as the local bizzies march past the Kop just for a laugh.
If you know what is was like to watch the league taken away from you by a better team
And  you stay behind and shout  Champions! Champions! to them with a tear in your eye.  Then Shanks would be proud of you. And he was. And so was Revie.
And even if you dont remember these stories but you they resonate with you, then you get it too.

And if you manage to digest disappointment and realise that its only temporary,
And you teach your kids to do the same, youre a credit to our club and understand what were all about.
If winning isnt enough for you, but winning with a smile and being part of our bigger family is far more important.
If losing and feeling part of what we are means more to you than just winning and going through the motions
And if you carry on walking through the rain when the wind is howling,
Then you understand Shankss Holy Trinity.

If you have ever tried to pick a mate up when hes down , but you organise a party for him anyway,
If youve tried to make a loved one laugh when stuff isnt going right.
If youve realised that life is one big joke and deserves to be treated as such.
If youve understood that being decent to other people and having a laugh in spite of disappointment is the way to go,
And if you can party like its 1999 after losing the final of the worlds biggest football match,
Then you are truly part of Shanks Holy Trinity.




Just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who turned up yesterday. I said it yesterday and Ill say it again, Im so proud of our club.
 They all laugh at us, they all laugh at us but they havent got a clue what were all about.
As the flag says. Imagine being us?

Love tha'  :wellin
4pool

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #649 on: May 31, 2022, 10:06:47 pm
Someone put up a short comparison of Man City's parade v ours.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00FbKz_jr18
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

has gone odd

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #650 on: May 31, 2022, 10:32:02 pm
Had to miss the CL parade last time so took the train down with my lad at the weekend.

Nowhere does a city feel so welcoming and friendly (although appreciate it was 99% fellow reds everywhere). Like the team, we didnt know what to expect, would the previous night make it subdued and a bit glum, was it fuck!!! Smiles and smoke, tonnes of atmosphere absolutely everywhere.

You all helped to contribute to one of the best days of our lives. Thank you to everyone in Liverpool, you are all utterly amazing  8)
- all in my opinion of course -

KevLFC

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #651 on: May 31, 2022, 10:45:28 pm
Other clubs going on about our parade is weird. I swear most clubs do one for the fa cup anyway? I think the likes of Everton would be having one if they won anything. Its not just about the cups, it's the women's team too and we missed out a year due to Covid.
Son of Spion

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 12:44:15 am
Quote from: KevLFC on May 31, 2022, 10:45:28 pm
Other clubs going on about our parade is weird. I swear most clubs do one for the fa cup anyway? I think the likes of Everton would be having one if they won anything. Its not just about the cups, it's the women's team too and we missed out a year due to Covid.
It's just pure envy.

Winning the FA Cup alone has pretty much always resulted in winners parades. Even losing FA Cup finalists have had parades before. We have ourselves.

Make no mistake, the Bitters would hold a parade for a League Cup win, and rightly so. They'd have a ball, and wouldn't give a crap what anyone said. We won both, and only missed out on another two by the thinnest of margins. The players, manager and the club deserved to be applauded.

Let's not forget either, Covid robbed the club of their League title parade. A parade they richly deserved.

To be honest, I think the whingers have really embarrassed themselves by going on about our parade. At this club, we celebrate success and we celebrate endeavor. We enjoy it while we have it, because we know how fleeting it can be. Also, we aren't sour, miserable bastards either.

While they stew in their own bile, just look at all the fun we've been having.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Oldmanmick

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 10:13:02 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 31, 2022, 12:06:26 pm
I think the lining in my lungs is still red today. 😂

I could still smell and taste the pyro on Monday.

The pyro is a great spectacle and some of the pictures taken are amazing because of it too. I'd love to know how people get hold of them. Everytime I've tried to get them the red ones have been sold out. Maybe I should stock up before the season starts, whilst demand is lower.

Shortage of blue ones I hear. Evertonians making sure they're ready for next season's exciting relegation battle.
Oldmanmick

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 10:18:52 am
Quote from: KevLFC on May 31, 2022, 10:45:28 pm
Other clubs going on about our parade is weird. I swear most clubs do one for the fa cup anyway? I think the likes of Everton would be having one if they won anything. Its not just about the cups, it's the women's team too and we missed out a year due to Covid.

They're also missing out the bigger picture here. How good would those players - both men & women's teams - have felt during that parade ? Imagine how motivated they're going to be next season. & if you're a top footballer who's seeking to move to a club that has big ambitions & passionate fans, you wouldn't really want/need to look any further than L4.
mattD

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 10:24:29 pm
The ability of the supporters to conduct a parade on that level is one of the most inspiring things I've ever seen. The collective mobilisation and rallying together was immense and I'm probably a little wiser and humbler witnessing what I saw under the circumstances than if we had won.

I'm not local to Liverpool, I can only guess I see something similar in places like Glasgow where I've come down from that resonates but that doesn't get near to it. I'm not sure what it is about that city and support base that never gives up. But it's the reason why the club will always eventually prevail.

Struck by the beauty of this club and team, and how it inspires the best out of people. Usually after such a defeat, I pretend that football doesn't exist and blank it for a good few months in the summer. But I can't wait to watch this team again and be part of it all again. It's the culture and strong sense of identity that keeps me wanting more. Never has the marketing line 'this means more' actually make so much sense and I pity those opposition clubs and fans who lack such depth of feeling.

What a club, and what a time to be alive to have Jurgen as our manager who conveys and reminds us of the principles and identity of what this club is about.
scouse neapolitan

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
Reply #656 on: Today at 07:07:16 am
We'll said Matt lad. This is exactly the point. And this has always been the point with our club and our city.
