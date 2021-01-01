« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.  (Read 22934 times)

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,184
  • Follow the gourd
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #520 on: Today at 09:43:05 pm »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #521 on: Today at 09:43:19 pm »
You have to laugh.

Klopp got ridiculed for years for "disrespecting the cups". Now we win them both, some claim they "don't matter".

Logged

Online lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,150
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #522 on: Today at 09:50:55 pm »
We all needed that.

I was only watching from afar, on Youtube, but was glued to the screen the whole time. Amazing. Thanks to all those who turned up and put a smile on everyone's faces, support, staff and players alike. It was so good to see the energy and feel everyone going into the summer on a positive. Made me look forward all the more to see our boys play again. And I will also try to somehow catch some of the women's games (unfortunately they are not on tv in my country). Have a good summer all!
:champ  :champ :scarf
« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:15 pm by lamad »
Logged

Offline RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #523 on: Today at 09:55:09 pm »
Was proper down about yesterday and the way the season has ended but yknow what, seeing the parade and the tweets by some of the players has brought it back to me that all this is about more than trophies, its about a shared passion and there is nobody out there more passionate about their club than our fans.
To see what you locals have done today in support of the team is just utterly magnificent and although Im not from Liverpool it makes me immensely proud to be a red.
Take a fucking bow ladies and gents cos you are by far and away the greatest set of fans in the world.
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,071
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #524 on: Today at 10:00:46 pm »
Those pictures and videos have been shown across Europe and the rest of the world.  Players in the future will have seen how much we celebrate our players for winning and a day after losing a Champions League final. They'll want some of that and imagine the next time we win a big one?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,394
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #525 on: Today at 10:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:00:46 pm
Those pictures and videos have been shown across Europe and the rest of the world.  Players in the future will have seen how much we celebrate our players for winning and a day after losing a Champions League final. They'll want some of that and imagine the next time we win a big one?

Mac Red is sending them to Mbappe at the moment.
Logged

Online M4tt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #526 on: Today at 10:10:48 pm »
Turning defeat into celebration. How can you not be pumped for next season after today

Imagine all the conversations. "Yeah we didn't do it this season, but next season..."

Today was huge
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,071
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #527 on: Today at 10:11:19 pm »
We won 2 trophies, that's not defeat.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,352
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #528 on: Today at 10:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:00:46 pm
Those pictures and videos have been shown across Europe and the rest of the world.  Players in the future will have seen how much we celebrate our players for winning and a day after losing a Champions League final. They'll want some of that and imagine the next time we win a big one?
It should certainly help if we're ever competing with Saint Etienne to sign a player
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,523
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #529 on: Today at 10:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:54:18 pm
This parade has pissed off the rest of the country lads. More celebrations are needed because of that.  ;D

Mother fuckers who's club have not won any trophy since the dawn of the internet trynig to take the piss out of for winning 2 Trophies in a season..
It's glorious.


They're absolutely befuddled that the city has celebrated after losing last night.


Long may it continue.


Up the reds!
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,563
  • Seis Veces
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #530 on: Today at 10:14:58 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:11:38 pm
It should certainly help if we're ever competing with Saint Etienne to sign a player

Shouldn't laugh after the climax to their game but  :lmao
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,898
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #531 on: Today at 10:19:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:01:52 pm
Mac Red is sending them to Mbappe at the moment.
Mbappe's mum will have watched it anyway.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,403
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #532 on: Today at 10:22:38 pm »
Spent 4 hours watching that parade on LFC TV and it was the best hangover cure for losing a CL final. Almost feels like last night never happened 😂🤣😂

Next season we go again, but as Juergen said - I am on holiday now
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,370
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #533 on: Today at 10:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:20:33 pm
Heard it all before though. If I wanted  to watch 3 middle aged men yapping on a stool. Id get John Cs Val Doonican and Roger Whittaker video collection out the staff room and watch them ;D

John will have a Bachelors greatest hits there somewhere, mate. Have a look under his mattress
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,659
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #534 on: Today at 10:27:12 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:22:41 pm
John will have a Bachelors greatest hits there somewhere, mate. Have a look under his mattress
No need got a loada their stuff on vinyl ;D

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #535 on: Today at 10:28:10 pm »
Fucking brilliant,I've had the time of my life. :champ
Logged

Offline Red_Potato

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 773
  • Potato beats scissors
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #536 on: Today at 10:31:22 pm »
Have the French police tear gassed the crowd yet? Or maybe they'll be at the school gates with some pepper spray in the morning if any kid turns up in a Liverpool jersey.
Scumbags.
Logged
SOS member 7832

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,071
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #537 on: Today at 10:32:14 pm »
Logged

Offline missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
  • G'wan, my son
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #538 on: Today at 10:38:40 pm »
I feel better now.  Can we do it every year? ;)
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #539 on: Today at 10:39:59 pm »
And they thought we wouldn't turn up. Boiled piss across the whole country once again. :lmao
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,071
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #540 on: Today at 10:41:40 pm »
https://twitter.com/lpoolcouncil/status/1531017566185037824

Quote
#LFCParade | It's estimated 500,000 fans lined the 13.5km route today. Thank you for making it another truly memorable day in our amazing city. Good night.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,071
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #541 on: Today at 10:42:56 pm »
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,273
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #542 on: Today at 10:55:26 pm »
Made up for the players.

Makes up for yesterday as that looked a shitshow outside and not what we deserved.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,895
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #543 on: Today at 11:04:41 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:37:25 pm
Just got back. Heres a vid of jurgen and the boys from where we were stood by q park on the strand

https://youtu.be/k2jbtF-Mqpo

https://youtube.com/shorts/VRcCNLcjcLI?feature=share

https://ibb.co/SvvBQ4W

 :scarf
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,558
  • Hates Poodles
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #544 on: Today at 11:08:35 pm »
What a reception!  Absolutely proud of the turnout.

The response from the players says it all.  They feel the love and will go again next year even stronger.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,071
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #545 on: Today at 11:09:04 pm »
https://twitter.com/andrewrobertso5/status/1531027472657092608

Quote
To the fans in Liverpool, Ill never forget todays parade. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Means everything to the lads!
Its been a long old season and we couldnt have kept fighting without you by our side. See you next season.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,586
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #546 on: Today at 11:11:40 pm »

'Didn't think it would of been possible after last night but today was one of the best days of my life. Thank you Reds. ❤️':-

https://twitter.com/JHenderson/status/1531022522682167296 (with 1 minute video)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,071
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #547 on: Today at 11:12:44 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,071
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #548 on: Today at 11:15:52 pm »
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,905
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #549 on: Today at 11:17:00 pm »
If only it had been as impressive as City's massive crowd puller or Everton's party on the park for finishing 16th
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,180
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #550 on: Today at 11:23:48 pm »
We've only just got back to Sefton Park after the parade. What an amazing day. What an amazing turn out. I'm so proud of this club and this amazing city. You wouldn't think we lost last night. it was an absolute carnival in town, and brilliant down on the Strand.

People from all over liverpool. All over the UK and the world. A beautifully cosmopolitan fanbase for a beautifully cosmopolitan city and club.

I couldn't care less that we didn't win last night now.

What a day. Thanks Jurgen. Thanks LFC.

Amazing.  :scarf :scarf :scarf

Beautiful.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #551 on: Today at 11:29:24 pm »
What a club. Well done to everyone involved.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,511
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #552 on: Today at 11:33:52 pm »
What a carthasis

Amazing to see what it meant to the players and a fitting celebration of what theyve achieved
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,071
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #553 on: Today at 11:41:01 pm »
This was the first LFC parade experience for:

Thiago
Luis Diaz
Konate
Jota
Tsimikas
Elliott
Minamino
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 