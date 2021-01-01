Was proper down about yesterday and the way the season has ended but yknow what, seeing the parade and the tweets by some of the players has brought it back to me that all this is about more than trophies, its about a shared passion and there is nobody out there more passionate about their club than our fans.

To see what you locals have done today in support of the team is just utterly magnificent and although Im not from Liverpool it makes me immensely proud to be a red.

Take a fucking bow ladies and gents cos you are by far and away the greatest set of fans in the world.