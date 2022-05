My view on it is we haven’t done enough, publicly at least, to make it known that we’ve tried to avoid doing it on the day of Heysel.



It all comes across as a bit ‘yeah, we know it’s not great, but we’ll have a memorial service in the morning’.



I get that it isn’t easy, as if they did try to get it on the Monday and that was rejected by the various FA’s or whatever, then it’s difficult to go back and have it on the Sunday as inevitably the line will be ‘you make out that you cared, but not enough to not have the parade’s



Really tricky situation this as, as I’ve said before, the players absolutely deserve this and it’s unthinkable for them to not get their moment, but my intuition on it is that the club could have done a bit more to engage with the issue, rather than a paragraph at the bottom of their announcement.



I get that we don’t tend to do too much for the memorial anyway, but I don’t know, I just feel like what is a sad day for Juventus should also be for us and this just smacks of the total opposite.