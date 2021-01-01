« previous next »
Author Topic: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.  (Read 4378 times)

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 10:08:27 pm
But I bet every single person who lines the streets that day would swap with those lucky enough to be in Paris.

I didnt get back from Madrid in time to see the parade but I didnt give a fuck, Id had one of the best days of my life previously and spent the Sunday drinking Spanish ale watching the parade on a train then the airport.

Id say missing the parade because youre lucky enough to be in Paris is a fair trade.

exactly.

Parades are often the day after, its nothing new - Frankfurt today being another example of it! Just whinging for the sake of it with that one  ;D

there is legitimate reasons to have misgivings for this one, but not that.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 12:35:35 pm
Cant be having a parade just for domestic cups. Good job we will win the European Cup anyway.

I enjoyed the 2006 Fa Cup one!
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:26:10 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:31:56 pm
I know it has to be planned in advanced Peabee mate but Jersey is in line with my thinking.

I thought they were just planning a parade in case we win? So its going ahead either way?

We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:03:45 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:26:10 am
I thought they were just planning a parade in case we win? So its going ahead either way?

itll go ahead regardless, the team won 2 cups. Like last time we won the FA Cup - there was a parade.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:06:52 am »
Aye, also the Women's squad is joining them as they won the Championship and are back in the WSL.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:08:03 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:26:10 am
I thought they were just planning a parade in case we win? So its going ahead either way?

I mean they obviously are hoping it includes the CL so will plan it and may aswell take advantage of the planning for the 2 trophies we did win. Its still 2 trophies to celebrate

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:52:26 am »
Will Everton be having one
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:06:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:58:10 pm
I'm having second thought's on this too now. Heysel anniversary and also what if we lose the final?  None of our players will want to parade the other two trophies even though it's their right to do so.

That opinion says a lot more about you than it does our lads Samie.

Why wouldnt they want to parade the other two trophies? We're not the same as the twats who make a point of taking off their medals if they've lost a final. Did the celebrations at Wembley for the two cups give you the impression that they weren't bothered about winning them? We've had an historical season and they deserve recognition from the fans for that, not least because they didn't get one for the PL either.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:11:06 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:52:26 am
Will Everton be having one
They will be in a bus behind the womens team if last nights celebrations are anything to go by.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:34:36 am »
My view on it is we havent done enough, publicly at least, to make it known that weve tried to avoid doing it on the day of Heysel.

It all comes across as a bit yeah, we know its not great, but well have a memorial service in the morning.

I get that it isnt easy, as if they did try to get it on the Monday and that was rejected by the various FAs or whatever, then its difficult to go back and have it on the Sunday as inevitably the line will be you make out that you cared, but not enough to not have the parades

Really tricky situation this as, as Ive said before, the players absolutely deserve this and its unthinkable for them to not get their moment, but my intuition on it is that the club could have done a bit more to engage with the issue, rather than a paragraph at the bottom of their announcement.

I get that we dont tend to do too much for the memorial anyway, but I dont know, I just feel like what is a sad day for Juventus should also be for us and this just smacks of the total opposite.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:28:11 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:52:26 am
Will Everton be having one

Theyll somehow get on the wrong bus.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #91 on: Today at 12:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 12:28:11 pm
Theyll somehow get on the wrong bus.

I imagine they'll go on a coach trip to Rhyl on a grotty old double decker, whilst tweeting that 'this is what its all about'
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:50:31 pm »
There's a scene in Mike Bassett England Manager at the start where his club Norwich I think take a left turn and head straight onto the motorway celebrating promotion. That''s Everton.  ;D
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:01:31 pm »
Have a feeling a sizeable number of blues will try to cause trouble during this parade, they've been whipped up in to a hateful frenzy of late and I can't see it going away just because they're finishing 16th.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:06:22 pm »
What are they going to do? Chain themselves to the back of the bus?
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:20:29 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:01:31 pm
Have a feeling a sizeable number of blues will try to cause trouble during this parade, they've been whipped up in to a hateful frenzy of late and I can't see it going away just because they're finishing 16th.

Whilst I think this is complete nonsense and won't happen, even if it did they would be very, very significantly outnumbered.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:38:36 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:29:22 pm
I imagine they'll go on a coach trip to Rhyl on a grotty old double decker, whilst tweeting that 'this is what its all about'

Theyll probably type Reil in the satnav, and end up in Germany.
