My view on it is we havent done enough, publicly at least, to make it known that weve tried to avoid doing it on the day of Heysel.
It all comes across as a bit yeah, we know its not great, but well have a memorial service in the morning.
I get that it isnt easy, as if they did try to get it on the Monday and that was rejected by the various FAs or whatever, then its difficult to go back and have it on the Sunday as inevitably the line will be you make out that you cared, but not enough to not have the parades
Really tricky situation this as, as Ive said before, the players absolutely deserve this and its unthinkable for them to not get their moment, but my intuition on it is that the club could have done a bit more to engage with the issue, rather than a paragraph at the bottom of their announcement.
I get that we dont tend to do too much for the memorial anyway, but I dont know, I just feel like what is a sad day for Juventus should also be for us and this just smacks of the total opposite.