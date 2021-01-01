My view on it is we havent done enough, publicly at least, to make it known that weve tried to avoid doing it on the day of Heysel.



It all comes across as a bit yeah, we know its not great, but well have a memorial service in the morning.



I get that it isnt easy, as if they did try to get it on the Monday and that was rejected by the various FAs or whatever, then its difficult to go back and have it on the Sunday as inevitably the line will be you make out that you cared, but not enough to not have the parades



Really tricky situation this as, as Ive said before, the players absolutely deserve this and its unthinkable for them to not get their moment, but my intuition on it is that the club could have done a bit more to engage with the issue, rather than a paragraph at the bottom of their announcement.



I get that we dont tend to do too much for the memorial anyway, but I dont know, I just feel like what is a sad day for Juventus should also be for us and this just smacks of the total opposite.