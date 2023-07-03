So elsewhere, in a football thread, Ive got a Manchester Entitled fan moaning that they take too long to do deal Vs us and Chelsea. Ive put him straight regarding us, and then a Chelsea fan piped in:





chelsea has been working on caicedo for longer than arsenal/rice and united/mount, a lot longer. the saudi deals were only done quickly because they were money laundering transactions to clearlake investors that boehly arranged weeks in advance during a visit to saudi arabia - and even one of those deals (ziyech) fell apart at the medical.



There are a couple of interesting tidbits in there. TBF to him hes a genuinely solid bloke and got into football at the wrong time, if you know what I mean. Although I may have sown the seeds of the disgust of his own club some time ago.