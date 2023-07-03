« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 748 749 750 751 752 [753]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns  (Read 251495 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,554
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30080 on: July 3, 2023, 11:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on July  3, 2023, 11:44:42 pm
I hear what you lads are saying but at 24 hes got the best years of his career ahead of him and if Jurgen did manage to get the best out of him we really would have something special on our hands. He always plays well when he turns out for the yanks so maybe his inconsistency in terms of form may be down to his environment.
Thats another thing as well hed help increase our fan base in the states, £20m is sod all these days. Im surprised our under valued by the market mob havent already had him down on their list.

Yeah, the fee is low... but he plays on the left and we've already got 68 players for that spot... and he's made of poppadoms.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30081 on: July 4, 2023, 10:24:25 am »
Quote from: Red46 on July  3, 2023, 08:50:31 pm
Must admit I was surprised to see the fees being bandied about for Christian Pulisic, theres talk of him going to Italy or France for as little as £20m.
Now I know he has blown a bit hot and cold at Chelsea but on his day the lad is almost De Bruyne-like, he has that ability to breeze past players like they are not even there, hes still only 24 as well.
I know we dont need a wide attacker but at that price and given his potentially high cieling im genuinely surprised we havent put a sneaky offer in.

Very definition of all fart no shit. One of the most overrated players Ive seen for a long time. He just does nothing. Good dribbler but so underwhelming. He mostly does well for the US because most of their opponents are joiners, bakers and bank managers. What did he do at the World Cup?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30082 on: July 4, 2023, 12:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  4, 2023, 10:24:25 am
Very definition of all fart no shit. One of the most overrated players Ive seen for a long time. He just does nothing. Good dribbler but so underwhelming. He mostly does well for the US because most of their opponents are joiners, bakers and bank managers. What did he do at the World Cup?
what a ridiculous bloody comment.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,984
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30083 on: July 4, 2023, 01:00:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July  4, 2023, 12:57:48 pm
what a ridiculous bloody comment.

just his usual, ridiculing any team/league/national team that isnt the best of the best.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,747
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30084 on: July 4, 2023, 01:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  4, 2023, 10:24:25 am
Very definition of all fart no shit. One of the most overrated players Ive seen for a long time. He just does nothing. Good dribbler but so underwhelming. He mostly does well for the US because most of their opponents are joiners, bakers and bank managers. What did he do at the World Cup?

 ;D

Always Pulisic's biggest fan, Ger...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,678
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30085 on: July 4, 2023, 02:10:22 pm »
Gerry always catches a few with his jobber descriptions for lower level opponents.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,465
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30086 on: July 10, 2023, 04:26:05 pm »
All very strange over at Stamford Bridge. I'd be very concerned if I was a fan, a club like Chelsea dicking about like the are over their sponsor is really indicative of where their owners are. Makes me wonder whether they'll ever redevelop or build a new ground and at what point the arse is going to fall out of this investment group who's running them.

Bizarre team.
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,135
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30087 on: July 10, 2023, 05:21:32 pm »
Pure Pro Evo fake kit
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,465
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30088 on: July 10, 2023, 07:15:36 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on July 10, 2023, 05:21:32 pm
Pure Pro Evo fake kit

They also say its a homage to their 97/98 Cup Winners Cup kit. Really not sure how. They need to bring back Autoglass as their sponsor.
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30089 on: July 10, 2023, 08:37:20 pm »
Good excuse to rob their fans twice this season for the same shirt but with a sponsor name in a few months. Not that I'm arsed about their fans like.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,095
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30090 on: July 10, 2023, 08:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on July 10, 2023, 08:37:20 pm
Good excuse to rob their fans twice this season for the same shirt but with a sponsor name in a few months. Not that I'm arsed about their fans like.
If any group of fans deserve a good fucking over.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30091 on: July 11, 2023, 12:06:47 pm »
They seem an absolute shambles, selling players you'd think they'd want to retain while the deadweight stays and they're left with a hodgepodge of prospects they overpaid for on long contracts. It's going to take at least a season to sort out that mess.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30092 on: July 11, 2023, 12:09:26 pm »
Just read that there longest serving current player has left after 8 years and 23 appearances. Hope it was worth it Baba Rahman.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30093 on: July 11, 2023, 12:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 11, 2023, 12:06:47 pm
They seem an absolute shambles, selling players you'd think they'd want to retain while the deadweight stays and they're left with a hodgepodge of prospects they overpaid for on long contracts. It's going to take at least a season to sort out that mess.
They've offloaded some dross to Saudi Arabia but I think they may end up regretting selling Havertz, Kovacic and Mount to rivals.  I won't hold my breath for their day of reckoning though as money (and our government...) has bailed them out of almost endlessly bad management for a couple of decades now.
Logged

Offline PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30094 on: July 11, 2023, 05:42:33 pm »
Why does it seem like they're selling all their best/most proven players and keeping a load that haven't shown anything yet. How are they likely to line up next season?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30095 on: July 11, 2023, 06:18:34 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on July 11, 2023, 05:42:33 pm
Why does it seem like they're selling all their best/most proven players and keeping a load that haven't shown anything yet. How are they likely to line up next season?
Because they are.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30096 on: July 11, 2023, 06:19:02 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on July 11, 2023, 05:42:33 pm
How are they likely to line up next season?
my guess:  with 11 players they don't actually have at this point.  :)
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,100
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30097 on: July 11, 2023, 06:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July 11, 2023, 12:09:26 pm
Just read that there longest serving current player has left after 8 years and 23 appearances. Hope it was worth it Baba Rahman.
Isn't he completely shit though?
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30098 on: July 11, 2023, 07:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July 11, 2023, 12:09:26 pm
Just read that there longest serving current player has left after 8 years and 23 appearances. Hope it was worth it Baba Rahman.

He joined in 2015, played 15 league games and never played for them again spending the next 7 years out on loan. The crazy thing is that no one was getting 8 year deals in 2015, so at some point Chelsea must have RENEWED his deal.

Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,130
  • The only club that matters
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30099 on: July 11, 2023, 09:15:23 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on July 11, 2023, 05:42:33 pm
Why does it seem like they're selling all their best/most proven players and keeping a load that haven't shown anything yet. How are they likely to line up next season?
Its an unintended consequence of FFP.  They need to balance the books, and can record a bigger profit by selling someone they got cheap than getting rid of long-contract deadwood.  Theres no way they should sell Mason Mount, but he cost nothing so thats the whole £50m+ available to write off against whatever bloated whale they gave an eight-year deal to last summer.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,249
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30100 on: July 13, 2023, 04:35:15 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July 11, 2023, 12:09:26 pm
Just read that there longest serving current player has left after 8 years and 23 appearances. Hope it was worth it Baba Rahman.

Azpilicueta was there 11 years, but he left 7 days ago so I guess you could be technically correct :)
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,106
  • Bam!
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30101 on: July 13, 2023, 09:03:12 pm »
Lampard did an interview with Diary of a CEO, presume he basically shifted all the blame to other places to try save his reputation. Funny that its been buried beneath other sports news today.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30102 on: July 14, 2023, 02:15:30 pm »
https://twitter.com/CFCPys/status/1679815093930844160


Reece James felt pain in his knee and has had a precautionary scan ahead of the US tour.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,077
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30103 on: July 14, 2023, 03:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on July 14, 2023, 02:15:30 pm
https://twitter.com/CFCPys/status/1679815093930844160


Reece James felt pain in his knee and has had a precautionary scan ahead of the US tour.

That's a come get me Saudi plea if I've ever heard one.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,679
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30104 on: Yesterday at 05:45:44 am »
So elsewhere, in a football thread, Ive got a Manchester Entitled fan moaning that they take too long to do deal Vs us and Chelsea. Ive put him straight regarding us, and then a Chelsea fan piped in:


chelsea has been working on caicedo for longer than arsenal/rice and united/mount, a lot longer. the saudi deals were only done quickly because they were money laundering transactions to clearlake investors that boehly arranged weeks in advance during a visit to saudi arabia - and even one of those deals (ziyech) fell apart at the medical.

There are a couple of interesting tidbits in there. TBF to him hes a genuinely solid bloke and got into football at the wrong time, if you know what I mean. Although I may have sown the seeds of the disgust of his own club some time ago.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30105 on: Yesterday at 12:18:21 pm »
thread title is looking a bit stale now ...
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,077
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30106 on: Yesterday at 12:29:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:18:21 pm
thread title is looking a bit stale now ...

Chelsea FC - Still a money laundering and sportswashing enterprise
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,446
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30107 on: Yesterday at 03:11:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:29:39 pm
Chelsea FC - Still a money laundering and sportswashing enterprise

:thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30108 on: Today at 04:35:44 am »
Gallagher being linked with a move away, do Chelsea even have 3 midfielders left to play in Pochs favored system?
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.
Pages: 1 ... 748 749 750 751 752 [753]   Go Up
« previous next »
 