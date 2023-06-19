I said on here just before sanctions were imposed that they wouldn't make any difference to the running (ownership) of Chelsea. A few weeks later this would have seemed like a stupid thing to have said, yet here we are.



I admit I was surprised when the government stepped in and prevented the original structuring of the sale and the way the funds were going to be distributed through a secretly owned offshore account. I'm not in the least surprised it was restructured in a way that still has the funds tied up. I think it will get even more murky when the funds are actually released, but the war might be over by then and the sanctions lifted. As for the ownership and behaviour at Chelsea, well they are still spending like there's no tomorrow whilst pulling off miracles on the sales side. Just like before. Saudi own a chunk of Chelsea. Saudi has been helping Russian oligarchs, even Jewish ones, hide money. Saudi have an unbelievably say over the British government.



As I said at the start of this charade, anyone who thought sanctions were going to change anything at Chelsea were sadly deluded.