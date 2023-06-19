« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 745 746 747 748 749 [750]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns  (Read 234593 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29960 on: June 19, 2023, 03:50:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 19, 2023, 02:24:40 pm
Can see Mo going there to be honest.


He hasn't done or said anything in all the time I've paid attention to him that would lead me to believe he'd ever chase the money & tarnish his reputation.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,563
  • JFT96
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29961 on: June 19, 2023, 03:54:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 19, 2023, 03:50:06 pm

He hasn't done or said anything in all the time I've paid attention to him that would lead me to believe he'd ever chase the money & tarnish his reputation.

Whilst I cant see it happening either and it hasnt been suggested, didnt everyone say the same about the Honest, humble Kante?

The reality is you cant get attached to any of these footballers. Bobby is without a club right now, for all we know he could end up there as well.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29962 on: June 19, 2023, 03:57:32 pm »
I don't give a shit about Kante & know less than nothing about his morals.

If Stevie does go, he'll be dead to me.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,968
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29963 on: June 19, 2023, 04:07:21 pm »
It's impossible for these clubs to fail now. A bad season maybe but they can spend what they like and can always be bailed out for their bad decisions.

The Saudis seem more keen on Chelsea than Newcastle .
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,748
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29964 on: June 19, 2023, 04:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June 19, 2023, 04:07:21 pm
It's impossible for these clubs to fail now. A bad season maybe but they can spend what they like and can always be bailed out for their bad decisions.

The Saudis seem more keen on Chelsea than Newcastle .

They've got the bigger global pull, plus they're in London too.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29965 on: June 19, 2023, 05:25:27 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 19, 2023, 03:10:11 pm
What the success of Abu Dhabi has shown the Saudis is that in the flesh fans may not actually be important. The Saudi state has just bought four of the top league teams and they (and others) have set their sights on plundering the top leagues. With enough top players they can just televise their star league and provide inflated income for their affiliated clubs abroad. They will have successfully broken the old status quo.
Wait until it's called the Aramco Premier League.

And Monday Night Football is Saudia MNF, or the NEOM FA Cup.

They tried to buy F1 in the new year. Liberty Media paid £4.4 billion for it from Ecclestone, PIF offered £20 billion.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29966 on: June 19, 2023, 06:41:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 19, 2023, 03:50:06 pm

He hasn't done or said anything in all the time I've paid attention to him that would lead me to believe he'd ever chase the money & tarnish his reputation.
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2772423-mohamed-salah-to-be-rewarded-by-saudi-arabia-with-piece-of-land-in-mecca

He's a famous Arab Muslim.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29967 on: June 19, 2023, 07:08:46 pm »
Wow I never knew that he was a Muslim.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29968 on: June 19, 2023, 07:09:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 19, 2023, 07:08:46 pm
Wow I never knew that he was a Muslim.
Neither did I know he was Arab 8)
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29969 on: June 19, 2023, 09:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on June 19, 2023, 12:47:41 pm
I think we're potentially staring right down the barrel of saudi aim of owning the entire premier league, in the same way as they have done with golf. Or certainly owning enough of it that they form an effective majority. The actual 'sport' side of football is an irrelevance now. One dark day follows another.

Ever since the golf merger, I've felt this is the end game for Saudi Arabia. Eventually they'll either control the PL, or their own league will be the new PL/Super League. Their money (as well as the other gulf states') has completely destroyed the competitive balance of the sport at the top level and made it feel meaningless and irrelevant. This latest thing with Chelsea is just the final straw. The whole thing is just rigged, financially-doped bullshit now.

I've been splitting a subscription with a friend, but the last while I've only kept it up to not leave him in the lurch. I've told him now though that I'll give him til december to find someone else to split it with, but after that, I'm out. Will not pay for this "sport" anymore, aside from maybe an LFC TV subscription. Only want my money to go directly to the club I care about from now on.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • [Under Construction]
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,772
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29970 on: Yesterday at 12:29:55 pm »
Christopher Nkunku: Chelsea sign RB Leipzig striker for £52m
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29971 on: Yesterday at 01:30:26 pm »
doesn't state, that I could see, how many decades he signed up for.

absolute rancid club, even city try and cheat behind the scenes with creative accountancy. these wankers just do it in full view, "loophole mate".
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29972 on: Yesterday at 02:03:23 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 01:30:26 pm
doesn't state, that I could see, how many decades he signed up for.

absolute rancid club, even city try and cheat behind the scenes with creative accountancy. these wankers just do it in full view, "loophole mate".
Aided and abetted by our government.  Abramovich was still blurting cash almost right to the end with the signing of Lukaku for a club record.  When most clubs were adjusting their budgets because of the pandemic Chelsea spent over £200m during that summer transfer window.

All that amassed debt was simply wiped away with no inconvenience to Chelsea and Boehly was able to supercharge the spending with £500m spent in his first season.  It's looking like being another few hundred £m this season.

They are Teflon when it comes to ever facing any consequences for their actions.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,601
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29973 on: Yesterday at 03:01:47 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 12:29:55 pm
Christopher Nkunku: Chelsea sign RB Leipzig striker for £52m

They obviously have no plan at all ...
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,968
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29974 on: Yesterday at 03:10:50 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:03:23 pm
Aided and abetted by our government.  Abramovich was still blurting cash almost right to the end with the signing of Lukaku for a club record.  When most clubs were adjusting their budgets because of the pandemic Chelsea spent over £200m during that summer transfer window.

All that amassed debt was simply wiped away with no inconvenience to Chelsea and Boehly was able to supercharge the spending with £500m spent in his first season.  It's looking like being another few hundred £m this season.

They are Teflon when it comes to ever facing any consequences for their actions.

Chelsea always land on their feet. Said they would when people had them down as sliding down the leagues when Roman was fucked off.

They still self-destruct and have shit seasons here and there but they play in cheat mode just like Man City and can write off their mistakes. We're still struggling over Ox and Keita not working out 5-6 years ago. The midfield went to pot as a result.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,884
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29975 on: Yesterday at 04:08:19 pm »
Chelsea are probably not even owned by that Boehly he's probably just a front would it really surprise anyone
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,752
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29976 on: Yesterday at 04:13:53 pm »
Frank was hired to ensure any managerial appointment (and I mean any) would look good.


8th place will be an improvement and 'progress'
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,670
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29977 on: Yesterday at 10:05:00 pm »

'Proceeds of Roman Abramovichs Chelsea sale stuck in bureaucratic quagmire with aid agencies furious with UK governments handling of desperately needed funds' - https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1671175394383257600


'Proceeds of Chelsea Sale Have Yet to Reach Any Ukraine War Victims'

A $3.1 billion fund was established when Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the club, but the funds head says a bureaucratic quagmire has kept the money frozen.

www.nytimes.com/2023/06/20/sports/soccer/chelsea-sale-ukraine.html - or in full, for free, here - https://archive.is/huX0b



Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,462
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29978 on: Yesterday at 10:51:43 pm »
Can't say I'm surprised
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29979 on: Today at 05:03:51 am »
I said on here just before sanctions were imposed that they wouldn't make any difference to the running (ownership) of Chelsea. A few weeks later this would have seemed like a stupid thing to have said, yet here we are.

I admit I was surprised when the government stepped in and prevented the original structuring of the sale and the way the funds were going to be distributed through a secretly owned offshore account. I'm not in the least surprised it was restructured in a way that still has the funds tied up. I think it will get even more murky when the funds are actually released, but the war might be over by then and the sanctions lifted. As for the ownership and behaviour at Chelsea, well they are still spending like there's no tomorrow whilst pulling off miracles on the sales side. Just like before. Saudi own a chunk of Chelsea. Saudi has been helping Russian oligarchs, even Jewish ones, hide money. Saudi have an unbelievably say over the British government.

As I said at the start of this charade, anyone who thought sanctions were going to change anything at Chelsea were sadly deluded.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 745 746 747 748 749 [750]   Go Up
« previous next »
 