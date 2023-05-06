« previous next »
Online FiSh77

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29720 on: May 6, 2023, 07:57:52 pm »
Hopefully the fat tory c*nt has turned things around in time for their visit to the mancs, not holding my breath like, there's more chance of him turning a pie down than getting a result there
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29721 on: May 6, 2023, 08:01:40 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on May  6, 2023, 07:57:31 pm
Ideally, they'll win their last two games and he'll keep the Chelsea job. ;)

I think that Pochettino will get the job, but I wouldn't mind Frank staying ;)
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29722 on: May 6, 2023, 09:33:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  6, 2023, 08:01:40 pm
I think that Pochettino will get the job, but I wouldn't mind Frank staying ;)

He wont, but if he won the rest of the games this season, I could see the press claiming hes turned it around. And the owners an idiot, so you never know.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29723 on: May 6, 2023, 09:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May  6, 2023, 09:33:26 pm
He wont, but if he won the rest of the games this season, I could see the press claiming hes turned it around. And the owners an idiot, so you never know.

Depends what the Bullens Wall Corden says.

;)
Offline 4pool

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29724 on: Yesterday at 09:22:48 pm »
Various news outlets;

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed terms to become Chelsea's new manager, with the contract to be signed in the next few days.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29725 on: Yesterday at 09:24:01 pm »
Just don't see why they'd want Poch. He's peaked at Spurs imo.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29726 on: Yesterday at 09:28:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:24:01 pm
Just don't see why they'd want Poch. He's peaked at Spurs imo.
Can he or anyone else sort this circus out?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29727 on: Yesterday at 09:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:28:53 pm
Can he or anyone else sort this circus out?
If I was a Chelsea supporter I'd have rather gone for De Zerbi from managing in this country or Enrique from those that I know were linked with the job.

Poch in this country has lived off his "Spurs reputation" which was few years back.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29728 on: Yesterday at 09:43:32 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:24:01 pm
Just don't see why they'd want Poch. He's peaked at Spurs imo.

Perhaps he's piqued at Spurs...
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29729 on: Yesterday at 09:50:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:31:22 pm
If I was a Chelsea supporter I'd have rather gone for De Zerbi from managing in this country or Enrique from those that I know were linked with the job.

Poch in this country has lived off his "Spurs reputation" which was few years back.
Don't you remember the time he almost had Spurs in a title race?, and when he had them finish 4th in a 2 horse race for second?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29730 on: Yesterday at 10:00:19 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:24:01 pm
Just don't see why they'd want Poch. He's peaked at Spurs imo.

Pochettino is a very solid manager. They could have done much worse ...
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29731 on: Yesterday at 10:34:40 pm »
Chelsea being this shit all season has to be the surprise of the year. Dire.
Online SamLad

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29732 on: Yesterday at 10:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:34:40 pm
Chelsea being this shit all season has to be the surprise of the year. Dire.
I think our form - or the non-stop "WTF is going on" injuries - has been more of a surprise.

A jumble-sale thrown-together squad of players, hugely underperforming when managed by a guy whose never won anything and with no experience managing huge egos?  Not as big a surprise imo.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29733 on: Today at 12:22:51 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:00:19 pm
Pochettino is a very solid manager. They could have done much worse ...
They could do much better also then....... Solid isn't good enough at this level.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29734 on: Today at 12:24:52 am »
4 points from a possible 27 (I think) so far for Frank "Lamps" Lampard, truly a visionary.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #29735 on: Today at 12:28:28 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:22:51 am
They could do much better also then....... Solid isn't good enough at this level.

There are not many "much better" managers who are available, though. Hiring Pochettino is one of the first sensible moves Boehly has made ...
