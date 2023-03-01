« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 716 717 718 719 720 [721]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 160906 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,961
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28800 on: March 1, 2023, 03:15:37 pm »
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,334
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28801 on: March 1, 2023, 06:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March  1, 2023, 03:15:37 pm
Something something Paul Hayward puff piece.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2010/jul/01/roy-hodgson-liverpool

"Kop needed a sage to restore spirit  now they have one in Roy Hodgson
Liverpool have taken the first step out of the darkness by appointing a wise head with an eye for undiscovered talent"

Fuckin' hell that's atrocious... shut the window down after reading that...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,627
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28802 on: March 1, 2023, 11:17:55 pm »
Boehly wants to buy a 15 year old kid from Ecuador for nearly 20 million Euros. Meant to be the best talent Ecuador has produced in a long time.  ;D
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,178
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28803 on: March 1, 2023, 11:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  1, 2023, 11:17:55 pm
Boehly wants to buy a 15 year old kid from Ecuador for nearly 20 million Euros. Meant to be the best talent Ecuador has produced in a long time.  ;D

Well, that makes sense ...
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,016
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28804 on: March 1, 2023, 11:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  1, 2023, 11:17:55 pm
Boehly wants to buy a 15 year old kid from Ecuador for nearly 20 million Euros. Meant to be the best talent Ecuador has produced in a long time.  ;D

He just doesnt know when to Quito.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28805 on: March 2, 2023, 02:12:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on March  1, 2023, 11:17:55 pm
Boehly wants to buy a 15 year old kid from Ecuador for nearly 20 million Euros. Meant to be the best talent Ecuador has produced in a long time.  ;D
That some crazy money for a 15 year old. I know he regarded as a wonder kid but geez
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,772
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28806 on: March 2, 2023, 03:03:36 am »
Quote from: Samie on March  1, 2023, 11:17:55 pm
Boehly wants to buy a 15 year old kid from Ecuador for nearly 20 million Euros. Meant to be the best talent Ecuador has produced in a long time.  ;D

We're are after him as well. So is Man Utd and Arsenal. Chelsea aren't the only ones.

But under the rules Kendry Páez, whomever gets him, won't see him come to England until 2025 when he turns 18.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28807 on: March 19, 2023, 04:36:29 am »
We're having a shite season, but compared to them, we're fucking amazing!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28808 on: March 19, 2023, 07:05:13 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on March 19, 2023, 04:36:29 am
We're having a shite season, but compared to them, we're fucking amazing!
Their shiteness seems to be going under the radar too. For all the money they've blown they're pretty poor.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,558
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28809 on: March 19, 2023, 07:41:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 19, 2023, 07:05:13 am
Their shiteness seems to be going under the radar too. For all the money they've blown they're pretty poor.

I think people in the media think because of all the money they have spent, sooner or later it's just going to click for them. It may well do, but that's just as likely as it never clicking for them at all, because they've gone and bought themselves a load of really expensive duds.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28810 on: March 19, 2023, 07:47:43 am »
Chelsea going back to the level of club we remember fondly before the Putin Lapdog bloodsoaked Aluminium Wars Siberian Mobster turned up.

Mid table midiocrity with a shit stadium, and hopefully go back to winning about 5 cups in 8 decades again.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,045
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28811 on: March 20, 2023, 01:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on March 19, 2023, 07:41:29 am
I think people in the media think because of all the money they have spent, sooner or later it's just going to click for them. It may well do, but that's just as likely as it never clicking for them at all, because they've gone and bought themselves a load of really expensive duds.
What's the general feeling on the players they bought? Mostly overpriced? Or is there a good chance they are worth their fee but just aren't gelling? Eg everyone knows utd overpaid for slab head. Sancho seemed a lot but not a huge overpayment. Grealiah say somewhere in between.
( I have no idea who they bought let alone if considered good value)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28812 on: Today at 04:54:12 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 19, 2023, 07:05:13 am
Their shiteness seems to be going under the radar too. For all the money they've blown they're pretty poor.

I noticed that too.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI
Pages: 1 ... 716 717 718 719 720 [721]   Go Up
« previous next »
 