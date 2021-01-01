It just shows that it's not about making luxury signings but making making the right signings.
Chelsea are in an even worse state than we are and that is after spending a shitload of money in random players.
Youd think the transfer fetishising morons of Twitter wouldve realised this by now, its not just as simple as us signing a load of new players and well become instantly successful.
The win the debate on the Transfer thread trophy is worth more than the League or CL to some punters.
Potter: If you look at Jurgens situation at Liverpool, they havent got the results and all of a sudden people want him out, its just the nature of football.What a bellend. Massively arrogant too, you aren't Jurgen lad!
Who does he think want Jürgen out?
I'm assuming he talking about twitter twatter.
Maybe he is one of the strange posters weve had on here lately. He is a prick who is totally out of his depth and trying to deflect scrutiny of what a shit job he is doing despite spending unprecedented amounts.,
I don't think the spending has much to do with Potter mate, and I doubt many managers could do much at Chelsea the way they've gone about it either. They have screwed up their own season by stupid overbuying. How not to build a team.
True, doesnt change the fact he is doing a shit job of it tho.
Would be a difficult job for a lot of managers.
I dont doubt it, but he doesnt seem to have a clue what to do. They still have a lot of good players and are massively underperforming.
The enzo fee was fucking nuts, bet benfica can't believe anyone was mad enough to pay it
The problem is all the buying has also unsettled the players already there, add to that the idea that he probably isn't actually asking for some of the players who have arrived and suddenly a challenging job becomes harder still. I'm not sure many managers can do much better as there seems to be so much going on behind the scenes presently. They need to do some serious thinking or they could be in real trouble.
I suspect Potter will be gone at end of season of not before....Chelsea prob worse performing team of season based on talent they have and acquired ...just pipping us 😬
my guess is, if you asked the top 5 managers in the world what Chelsea's best lineup is from that ludicrous squad .... you'd get 8 different answers.
But its been acquired without a plan, and almost certainly without the managers input. Whos going to want that job?
Boehly seems like the kind of owner who would micromanage over a coach's shoulder as well. They are an unbelievable dumpster fire at the moment
Never mind a manager. He seems to be the DoF in all but name too even after they hired one
All the best to you and yours too.
He also can't keep so many players happy. He tried to rotate in the last game to distribute game time but they still lost.
My heart bleeds for him. Pick the 18 or so lads you like best and build around them. If some shiny new toy of the owner gets the hump - so what.I wish we had the problem of having too many expensively acquired talented footballers.
