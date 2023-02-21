I'd be cringing if I was a Chelsea supporter. Major Hodgson and imposter syndrome vibes - come across so mid table.Lots of throat clearing, excuses, touching arm for comfort, traumatised eyes, hates the pressure. Poor fella just looks like it's all too much for him. Should have stayed at Brighton. Deadpan formal answers, very sensitive and trying too hard to come across straightforward and real.Family life and mental life suffering. Doesn't feel anyone is bothered about him. Poor chap. At least he'll get a massive compensation payout and set up for life. Not bad for someone that was Ostersunds manager only a few years ago.