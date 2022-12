It would be an underwhelming choice from Enzo. He should wait until summer, go to a bigger club and make a name for himself.





Boehly is just playing football manager and is willing to throw a blank cheque at any player who is highly rated/flavour of the month/monitored by other clubs. We could brief the press that we want Jesse Lingard and he’ll make an £80m offer the next day. There’s no method in his approach, and I’m not sure how that works with a manager as pragmatic as Potter.