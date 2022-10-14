« previous next »
Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"

Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
October 14, 2022, 01:47:02 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 14, 2022, 01:29:10 pm
Thats a shame.😂

Could be if Trent gets the nod now. Or is he out til them too? Gomez could yet get broken on international duty again.
RedBec1993

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
October 14, 2022, 01:54:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 14, 2022, 01:47:02 pm
Could be if Trent gets the nod now. Or is he out til them too? Gomez could yet get broken on international duty again.

I dont think he is going to pick Trent regardless of whos available to be honest. Gomez is a possibility, dont want him to be though.
Zee_26

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
October 14, 2022, 02:01:15 pm
Yeah, Southgate has painted himself into a corner with his Trent comments. It's Trippier, Walker and someone else. Probably Gomez if he looks even half decent in the next 2 weeks, even more so if he plays against City and does well.
newterp

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
October 14, 2022, 02:41:16 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 14, 2022, 12:55:10 pm
Sounds like Reece James is out of the World Cup.

I feel bad for him....




Nah.
tubby

  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
October 14, 2022, 02:43:04 pm
That's a shame for him, looked nailed on to start.
Bread

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
October 14, 2022, 05:10:35 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on October 14, 2022, 02:01:15 pm
Yeah, Southgate has painted himself into a corner with his Trent comments. It's Trippier, Walker and someone else. Probably Gomez if he looks even half decent in the next 2 weeks, even more so if he plays against City and does well.

Isn't Walker also doubtful for the World Cup? Think I remember reading that he's had groin surgery.
The North Bank

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
November 6, 2022, 03:36:15 pm
How shit do these look by the way, heading back to obscurity fast.

Best bit about the goal today is some chelsea c*nt threw a cup at Saka, it stopped him taking the corner , that delay helped with the winning goal, nice one chelsea c*nt.
Nitramdorf

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
November 6, 2022, 06:44:39 pm
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,579
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
November 6, 2022, 07:21:39 pm
Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
November 6, 2022, 07:23:26 pm
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  SPQR
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
November 6, 2022, 07:25:25 pm
How much did they spend to a field a team consisting of Cucurella, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Broja, Gallagher, and Aubameyang?  :o
Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
November 6, 2022, 07:27:57 pm
Well, I think 4 of them came through their academy.
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  SPQR
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
November 6, 2022, 07:29:44 pm
Quote from: Lycan on November  6, 2022, 07:27:57 pm
Well, I think 4 of them came through their academy.

Yeah but you would think that they'd have better options than playing academy lads given that they once again spunked around £150m+.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
November 6, 2022, 07:29:47 pm
Quote from: Lycan on November  6, 2022, 07:27:57 pm
Well, I think 4 of them came through their academy.


How many of those were bought when they decided to play at destroying young careers was the way to go ?
Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
November 6, 2022, 07:30:22 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on November  6, 2022, 07:29:44 pm
Yeah but you would think that they'd have better options than playing academy lads given that they once again spunked around £150m+.

True.
Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
November 6, 2022, 07:31:54 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November  6, 2022, 07:29:47 pm

How many of those were bought when they decided to play at destroying young careers was the way to go ?

Well yeah, I don't like the way they've gone about signing young players, but they still played for Chelsea at academy level.
sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
November 9, 2022, 12:57:37 pm
Some of their fans are turning on Potter already. Laughable fanbase.
rafathegaffa83

  Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
November 9, 2022, 01:05:03 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on November  9, 2022, 12:57:37 pm
Some of their fans are turning on Potter already. Laughable fanbase.

They went from eulogizing about comparisons between Tuchel and Potter's record to now wanting the former back. The most fickle fanbase in the PL. They build up and take down their players and staff quicker than anyone else
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
November 9, 2022, 01:10:29 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on November  9, 2022, 12:57:37 pm
Some of their fans are turning on Potter already. Laughable fanbase.

He isn't that good though let's be honest.
The North Bank

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
November 9, 2022, 01:11:29 pm
Theyre not finding the adjustment to being a small club again easy.
elsewhere

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 07:33:40 pm
Koulibaly has been a terrible buy for them but then again, who hasn't?
The G in Gerrard

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 07:45:16 pm
Potter will do well to last past January transfer window.
rafathegaffa83

  Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 07:46:23 pm
When does Boehly take over as DoF/Manager?
red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 07:47:18 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:46:23 pm
When does Boehly take over as DoF/Manager?

Right after the All-Star break.
koptommy93

  @tharris113
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 07:47:41 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:33:40 pm
Koulibaly has been a terrible buy for them but then again, who hasn't?
Knew he'd be crap, not been impressed at all when he's played us and he's into his thirties now.
elsewhere

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 07:57:04 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:47:41 pm
Knew he'd be crap, not been impressed at all when he's played us and he's into his thirties now.
Same here, and his replacement Kim Min Jae has been the best defender in Serie A this season.
Ma Vie en Rouge

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 08:47:54 pm
Chelsea fan on 5live: "Roman Abramovich was a humanitarian... unfairly forced out of the club...best owner the league has ever seen..."

Totally unchallenged by the presenters, of course. The fucking state of journalism/punditry in this country.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 08:57:43 pm
Finished

Back to being chelsea

BoRed

  BoRac
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 09:05:25 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:57:43 pm
Finished

Back to being chelsea

They're one point behind us. ;)
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 09:16:57 pm
They've made 5 major signings in the summer (Sterling, Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Aubameyang), yet they are far worse than last season ...
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:04:59 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:16:57 pm
They've made 5 major signings in the summer (Sterling, Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Aubameyang), yet they are far worse than last season ...

I remember people worrying after the takeover because they were still spending shit loads. Money is pointless without a plan, ask United.
thaddeus

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:16:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:16:57 pm
They've made 5 major signings in the summer (Sterling, Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Aubameyang), yet they are far worse than last season ...
They weren't great last season - finished 18 points behind us - and lost/sold/loaned Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Werner and Lukaku.  Boehly's signings, with maybe the exception of Sterling, all felt like desperation deals with no particular thought as to how they'd play together.

I think Potter is a good manager and his Brighton teams were always competitive.  What they weren't though was very creative, a bit like Rodgers' Swansea.  It's a difficult transition to a bigger club and that expectation that you'll be taking the game to sides rather than using possession primarily as a defensive weapon with sporadic counter attacks.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:38:24 pm
Fofana picked up a bad injury didnt he? And is out for a long while.  Only time will tell if he proves to be a good signing - but for the price they paid, he will be under much scrutiny!

Some of the players that left where underrated here it seems (not unusual!) as they havent been replaced well as of yet, despite the money spent.

Be interesting to see what happens with Potter, as you get the feeling their awful fans will turn very quickly. Its funny to me how they are the only fanbase that look at Tuchel with affection, because he wasnt there long enough to start destroying the club. But it means the pressure is even more on Potter, because the shadow of Tuchel is there.
