Playoffs for the league title. Include the Top 8-- 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6, 4 vs 5. Winners of the 1st game vs the 4th, 2nd vs 3rd.



Then the Finals will be a best of 7 where they play home and away, the team finishing higher in the league will get the extra home game if needed.



It's better in Mexico..1-2-3-4 placed teams get a bye first round.5 v 126 v 117 v 108 v 9After the mini playoffs.. Then two legged ties: the 1st place team plays the lowest team left. 2nd place v second lowest, etc., highest finishing team plays last leg at home.Repeat each round. Highest finishing team v lowest still left. Second highest v second lowest, etc.In each round the lowest team must beat the highest team. As an example, lowest team wins at home 2-1. Goes to the away leg, they must have one more goal aggregate to advance. Highest place team wins at home 2-1, so that makes the aggregate 3-3 -- highest place team goes through to the next round. No extra time, no penalties.Only when you get to the final, if after the two matches are played and the aggregate is level, then there is extra time and potential penalties.So, there is an advantage for finishing higher in the final table.