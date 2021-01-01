The lower league playoff finals do that for 3rd place already?



Yes, i guess the main argument for the play offs is that 3rd place isn't a particularly big achievement compared to say 4th place. If the team in first place isn't the winner then whats the point of all those matches? I don't mind the CL format as you are only playing a small group of teams (which will change) purely to give everyone a minimum number of games.The full league+play offs format in the cricket IPL also riles me up no end for the same reason but at least it reminds me that it is purely a good entertainment product rather than a competition with a proper sporting merit.Happy for Boely to keep coming up with crazy ideas, hope he implements lots at Chelsea.