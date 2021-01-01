« previous next »
Offline Jambo Power

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27840 on: Today at 01:16:31 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 01:56:01 am
Yes, we just (mainly) have the cognitive ability to avoid the idiotic violence that many English (and other European) football fans seem to think is somewhat normal.  :)

Did you type that whilst stripping and cleaning your AR-15 and breaking out the windolene on your night vision goggles? ;D
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27841 on: Today at 05:11:56 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 05:55:08 pm
Everyone laughed but was there an outlet that didn't put out an article or video picking their own North vs South teams over the last few days? I get it though, it would be fun in theory.

I would add play-offs for CL and relegation/survival though.

Playoffs for the league title. Include the Top 8-- 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6, 4 vs 5. Winners of the 1st game vs the 4th, 2nd vs 3rd.

Then the Finals will be a best of 7 where they play home and away, the team finishing higher in the league will get the extra home game if needed.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline thaddeus

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27842 on: Today at 10:33:16 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 01:16:31 am
Did you type that whilst stripping and cleaning your AR-15 and breaking out the windolene on your night vision goggles? ;D
You type in jest but I'm not sure hooligan firms could operate in an environment where semi-automatic weapons are so rife.  History has shown that idiots are willing to carry knives so it wouldn't be long before someone turned up with an AR-15 and mowed down a dozen people.
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27843 on: Today at 02:28:46 pm »
Skills competitions, isn't that what Soccer AM is for? Perhaps we could get them doing non-football competitions? Celebrity death match anyone? Shooting competitions using those AR-15s which could bring in vital sponsorship from the NRA?
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27844 on: Today at 02:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 02:28:46 pm
Skills competitions, isn't that what Soccer AM is for? Perhaps we could get them doing non-football competitions? Celebrity death match anyone? Shooting competitions using those AR-15s which could bring in vital sponsorship from the NRA?



I think it'll be ace.Start with world cup doubles ko,winners play in world cup singles with the winners of each group going through to play points.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online JRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27845 on: Today at 03:31:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:48:44 pm


I think it'll be ace.Start with world cup doubles ko,winners play in world cup singles with the winners of each group going through to play points.
I think we need to change the scoring system. 7 points for a goal, 2 points for a conversion penalty and bonus points for throw ins. Would be much more exciting.
Offline lfc_col

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27846 on: Today at 03:37:50 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:11:56 am
Playoffs for the league title. Include the Top 8-- 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6, 4 vs 5. Winners of the 1st game vs the 4th, 2nd vs 3rd.


don't they do that in rugby league at the end of the season or something similar ?
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online JRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27847 on: Today at 03:40:49 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 03:37:50 pm
don't they do that in rugby league at the end of the season or something similar ?
They do. Renders winning the league pretty much pointless.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27848 on: Today at 03:57:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:40:49 pm
They do. Renders winning the league pretty much pointless.

Both League and Union do it. Is pretty weird how they just accepted it in those sports. I think the season before last Harlequins won it having only just squeaked into the play offs with a late run and then caries that through into the knock outs. On the one hand it keeps things interesting for more teams but in the other, can you imagine if they ever tried to do something like that with football. There would be riots!
Offline El Lobo

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27849 on: Today at 03:58:15 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 03:37:50 pm
don't they do that in rugby league at the end of the season or something similar ?

They do it in a lot of sports really. Football is almost unique in that winning the league actually means winning the league.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online JRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27850 on: Today at 04:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:57:49 pm
Both League and Union do it. Is pretty weird how they just accepted it in those sports. I think the season before last Harlequins won it having only just squeaked into the play offs with a late run and then caries that through into the knock outs. On the one hand it keeps things interesting for more teams but in the other, can you imagine if they ever tried to do something like that with football. There would be riots!
They might have to if Abu Dhabi and Saudi keep spending state funds and hoover up all the best talent.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27851 on: Today at 04:35:02 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:11:56 am
Playoffs for the league title. Include the Top 8-- 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6, 4 vs 5. Winners of the 1st game vs the 4th, 2nd vs 3rd.

Then the Finals will be a best of 7 where they play home and away, the team finishing higher in the league will get the extra home game if needed.

What a God awful idea.
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27852 on: Today at 04:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:35:02 pm
What a God awful idea.

Quite sure he wasnt serious  :P

That is how the NHL used to do it though! Maybe NBA too, but I dont watch that.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27853 on: Today at 04:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:57:49 pm
Both League and Union do it. Is pretty weird how they just accepted it in those sports. I think the season before last Harlequins won it having only just squeaked into the play offs with a late run and then caries that through into the knock outs. On the one hand it keeps things interesting for more teams but in the other, can you imagine if they ever tried to do something like that with football. There would be riots!

I'd bet that's how the ESL would have gone.
The lower league playoff finals do that for 3rd place already?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27854 on: Today at 04:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:37:44 pm
Quite sure he wasnt serious  :P

That is how the NHL used to do it though! Maybe NBA too, but I dont watch that.

They do it in Rugby over here. It's shite.
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27855 on: Today at 06:37:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:38:56 pm
The lower league playoff finals do that for 3rd place already?
Yes, i guess the main argument for the play offs is that 3rd place isn't a particularly big achievement compared to say 4th place. If the team in first place isn't the winner then whats the point of all those matches? I don't mind the CL format as you are only playing a small group of teams (which will change) purely to give everyone a minimum number of games.

The full league+play offs format in the cricket IPL also riles me up no end for the same reason but at least it reminds me that it is purely a good entertainment product rather than a competition with a proper sporting merit.

Happy for Boely to keep coming up with crazy ideas, hope he implements lots at Chelsea.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27856 on: Today at 07:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:37:11 pm
Yes, i guess the main argument for the play offs is that 3rd place isn't a particularly big achievement compared to say 4th place. If the team in first place isn't the winner then whats the point of all those matches? I don't mind the CL format as you are only playing a small group of teams (which will change) purely to give everyone a minimum number of games.

The full league+play offs format in the cricket IPL also riles me up no end for the same reason but at least it reminds me that it is purely a good entertainment product rather than a competition with a proper sporting merit.

Happy for Boely to keep coming up with crazy ideas, hope he implements lots at Chelsea.

The problem is the ever increasing number of US owners.



    Arsenal: Stan Kroenke
    Aston Villa: Wesley Edens
    Chelsea: Todd Boehly
    Crystal Palace: Joshua Harris
    Fulham: Shahid Khan
    Leeds: 49ers Enterprises
    Liverpool: John Henry's Fenway Sports Group
    Manchester United: The Glazers

There is a Las Vegas consortium bidding for Bournemouth and there was US interest in Everton. So how long before there are 14 or more US owners.

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online JRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27857 on: Today at 07:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:41:47 pm
The problem is the ever increasing number of US owners.



    Arsenal: Stan Kroenke
    Aston Villa: Wesley Edens
    Chelsea: Todd Boehly
    Crystal Palace: Joshua Harris
    Fulham: Shahid Khan
    Leeds: 49ers Enterprises
    Liverpool: John Henry's Fenway Sports Group
    Manchester United: The Glazers

There is a Las Vegas consortium bidding for Bournemouth and there was US interest in Everton. So how long before there are 14 or more US owners.

If we get to 14 can they then vote to outlaw state ownership?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27858 on: Today at 10:22:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:52:42 pm
If we get to 14 can they then vote to outlaw state ownership?


If they get to 14 they can outlaw Gary Neville.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27859 on: Today at 11:17:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:22:40 pm

If they get to 14 they can outlaw Gary Neville.

More US owners please!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Jshooters

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27860 on: Today at 11:18:27 pm »
Journalist attempts to discuss multi club ownership, fails miserably to answer any questions

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-multi-club-ownership-questions-you-wanted-answering-todd-boehly-chelsea
Believer

Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27861 on: Today at 11:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:17:33 pm
More US owners please!
Yes, Especially since he thinks U.S. owners are terrible for the game.
Online JRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27862 on: Today at 11:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:17:33 pm
More US owners please!
18 US owners to take on the 2 Despots
