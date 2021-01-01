Yes, i guess the main argument for the play offs is that 3rd place isn't a particularly big achievement compared to say 4th place. If the team in first place isn't the winner then whats the point of all those matches? I don't mind the CL format as you are only playing a small group of teams (which will change) purely to give everyone a minimum number of games.
The full league+play offs format in the cricket IPL also riles me up no end for the same reason but at least it reminds me that it is purely a good entertainment product rather than a competition with a proper sporting merit.
Happy for Boely to keep coming up with crazy ideas, hope he implements lots at Chelsea.
The problem is the ever increasing number of US owners.
Arsenal: Stan Kroenke
Aston Villa: Wesley Edens
Chelsea: Todd Boehly
Crystal Palace: Joshua Harris
Fulham: Shahid Khan
Leeds: 49ers Enterprises
Liverpool: John Henry's Fenway Sports Group
Manchester United: The Glazers
There is a Las Vegas consortium bidding for Bournemouth and there was US interest in Everton. So how long before there are 14 or more US owners.