« Reply #27760 on: Today at 11:00:57 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:05:28 am
How on earth has he been deemed a "Fit and proper" owner?
How were the Newcastle lot deemed "Fit & Proper"
« Reply #27761 on: Today at 11:57:21 am »
All star game

Does he mean
Premier league 11 v  la liga 11 etc

Or did he actually say north/south PL game
« Reply #27762 on: Today at 12:53:05 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:57:21 am
All star game

Does he mean
Premier league 11 v  la liga 11 etc

Or did he actually say north/south PL game

North/south
« Reply #27763 on: Today at 01:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:53:05 pm
North/south
North and the Midlands vs. London and the South Coast.  It's actually a decent geographical split for a change, not that it makes it any less of a terrible idea.

It would be a good press conference though on the day that Klopp found out he'd have to give over some players to Allardyce for an All Star Game.  I wouldn't envy the person that asked his view on that one.

Abramovic was a stain on the Premier League and allowed to remain far too long.  I find Boehly more irritating though as he shows all the traits that people think of when they stereotype people from the US (a stereotype that fits none of the everyday US people I know).  If it turns sour it's one I'll revel in, as petty as that is.
« Reply #27764 on: Today at 01:16:19 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:57:21 am
All star game

Does he mean
Premier league 11 v  la liga 11 etc

Or did he actually say north/south PL game


No he wants all the northern ans southern fans to band together in a show of regional comradery or some such shit.


« Reply #27765 on: Today at 01:18:25 pm »
He's gonna show us Limeys a thing or two how to run the game and bleed more money out of it....

still nice of him to provide a laugh in period of compulsory mourning.
« Reply #27766 on: Today at 01:23:04 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:05:28 am
How on earth has he been deemed a "Fit and proper" owner?

As tacky and tone deaf as he is, at least he has never had another human being killed. Low bar and all.
« Reply #27767 on: Today at 01:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 11:00:57 am
How were the Newcastle lot deemed "Fit & Proper"
Pretty sure Boris had to get involved to allow that takeover to go through
« Reply #27768 on: Today at 01:48:51 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:39:11 am
Sound good. We could also call the FA cup winners the World Champions like they do with the NFL

Sure, but we also need a version of the slam dunk contest during the halftime of the All-Star game. Maybe free kicks from outside the box in a semi-circle, from one corner to the other.

How about letting one lucky fan take a penalty against the club mascot?
« Reply #27769 on: Today at 01:52:41 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 01:48:51 pm
Sure, but we also need a version of the slam dunk contest during the halftime of the All-Star game. Maybe free kicks from outside the box in a semi-circle, from one corner to the other.

How about letting one lucky fan take a penalty against the club mascot?

I mean most of these have def happened at Anfield before  ;D
« Reply #27770 on: Today at 02:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 11:00:57 am
How were the Newcastle lot deemed "Fit & Proper"

By government intervention because very important people wanted their arms deals to continue.
« Reply #27771 on: Today at 03:42:42 pm »
The boring club names could use a freshen up process as well. Imagine Liverpool Redbirds and Salford Red Devils going head-to-head on Super Duper Sunday.

Im a big fan of North American sports but an all-star game is a ludicrous idea.
« Reply #27772 on: Today at 03:59:10 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 03:42:42 pm
The boring club names could use a freshen up process as well. Imagine Liverpool Redbirds and Salford Red Devils going head-to-head on Super Duper Sunday.

Im a big fan of North American sports but an all-star game is a ludicrous idea.
The Abu Dhabi Cheats vs The Saudi Beheaders
« Reply #27773 on: Today at 04:09:58 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:59:10 pm
The Abu Dhabi Cheats vs The Saudi Beheaders
25% off your Newcastle United themed Bonesaw when you use the code K@$H0GGI
« Reply #27774 on: Today at 04:52:19 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:44:19 am
So watching teams competing in a first past the post competition that is regarded as 'probably' the most exciting football league in the world isn't enough?

A who gets the money for match? The teams who have players competing on a pro-rata basis? Zero money for clubs who don't get a player selected?

Sounds like he's been drinking too much Bud.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kTtl3d-TOfc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kTtl3d-TOfc</a>
I imagine it could be another Community Shield.

Just ensure that money goes to a good cause.
« Reply #27775 on: Today at 04:55:16 pm »
« Reply #27776 on: Today at 04:58:30 pm »
« Reply #27777 on: Today at 05:01:54 pm »
his next suggestion would be eastern and western conferences in the PL, play-off's and a Super Bowl like one match final between last 2 remaining teams to win the title.
« Reply #27778 on: Today at 05:05:08 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:01:54 pm
his next suggestion would be eastern and western conferences in the PL, play-off's and a Super Bowl like one match final between last 2 remaining teams to win the title.

Can't wait for the drafts now,exciting stuff.

Maybe a season finale Super Ball or something too.

Didn't see him suggest a wage cap and penalties going over it yet,and won't.
« Reply #27779 on: Today at 05:07:48 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:01:54 pm
his next suggestion would be eastern and western conferences in the PL, play-off's and a Super Bowl like one match final between last 2 remaining teams to win the title.

Imagine the bantz:

« Reply #27780 on: Today at 05:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 04:55:16 pm
anyway: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5/status/90740173758939136

:D

Chelsea fans in that thread acting like their owner is some sort of genius. Honestly, the state of modern-day footy fans.
« Reply #27781 on: Today at 05:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:05:08 pm
Can't wait for the drafts now,exciting stuff.

Maybe a season finale Super Ball or something too.

Didn't see him suggest a wage cap and penalties going over it yet,and won't.
"No match deserves to end in a goalless draw, there should be overtime and penalties to conclude the matché
« Reply #27782 on: Today at 05:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:13:49 pm
Chelsea fans in that thread acting like their owner is some sort of genius. Honestly, the state of modern-day footy fans.
It would never work in the English game, its too tribal.
Can you imagine them same chelsea fans if Kane scores then winner against them one week, then he is lining up in the South team at Stamford bridge the next week. Im sure theyre going to be cheering him on.
« Reply #27783 on: Today at 05:36:49 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:01:54 pm
his next suggestion would be eastern and western conferences in the PL, play-off's and a Super Bowl like one match final between last 2 remaining teams to win the title.

And the National Anthem to be performed by Adele and kick off by Marc Almond.
« Reply #27784 on: Today at 05:45:02 pm »
Lads, he would still need 13 clubs/owners to agree with him.  He's not getting that for his ideas to pass.

« Reply #27785 on: Today at 05:46:40 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:05:28 am
How on earth has he been deemed a "Fit and proper" owner?

The PL ownership ranks would be decimated if bit of a gobshite were grounds to fail the "fit and proper" tests.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27786 on: Today at 06:00:23 pm »
Sounds like Rio was ahead pf his time, definitely should be handed that sporting director role at Utd, or maybe he can go to Chelsea.

We get to watch the Liverpool All-stars every week, what a privilege!
« Reply #27787 on: Today at 06:18:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:34:36 pm
It would never work in the English game, its too tribal.
Can you imagine them same chelsea fans if Kane scores then winner against them one week, then he is lining up in the South team at Stamford bridge the next week. Im sure theyre going to be cheering him on.

Could you imagine the fans mixing with each other inside the ground? Liverpool, Utd, City fans mixing at one end. Chelsea, Spurs, and Arsenal fans mixing in the other end. Be absolute carnage.
