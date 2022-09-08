We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I get why Potter took the job but it won't end well for him
Have to go as far back as Dave Sexton (appointed in 1967) to find a manager that lasted five years at Chelsea. Graham Potter handed a 5-year contract today to manage ChelseaFrom Tariq Panja
Boehly knows the business of baseball very well, with Andrew Friedman (coming from the analytical small-budget Rays) leading a consistent winner with the Dodgers. Boehly himself though is a minority shareholder (not sure what input he's had over the years).But so far in his Chelsea tenure, he hasn't put in any structure (there was some talk in him going for Edwards, so he's probably looking). Tuchel's not easy to get along with, but from all accounts, it sounds like Boehly gave Tuchel too much to deal with.You'd figure he and Potter would agree on a structure, but if that doesn't happen, it becomes a far bigger task for Potter. The other issue is that the Chelsea dressing room has always downed tools, gone behind the manager's back, and leak discontent into the press. It's poison for any struggling manager, and without a proper structure, it'll be Boehly reacting to such news, and who knows how he'll react. Senior players will probably be calling him (like they did Abramovich).Not saying Boehly's going to sack a manager every season, but it's a bit circus-like so far without any structure.
One thing about American ownership, they don't like it when someone goes behind someone elses back.Same with leaking to the media.Chelsea players better beware of pulling that shit.
Oooooooooooooooo !!What's the worse that can happen,having their contract paid out in full
Sent to train with the kids. Or just told to stay home. So no football. No chance to keep match fit for the World Cup.
I like Potter as a coach and he seems to have a very calm demeanour. I hope you're right but if they stick with him I think he could be very good for them. But, it's Chelsea so ....
All the best to you and yours too.
of course it wont. but it will probably set up his family for a couple of generations.it took him time to get brighton to play to his way and that is something he wont have the luxury of at chelsea. despite the hype his side is just loves the ball to much ala brendao. absolutely frustrating as they pass around without any attacking threat.
Hes taking 5 assistant coaches with him Utterly bonkers how much of an entourage clubs will take on with a coach/manager these days.
Didn't realize they're getting Potter's input on their next DoF. Unless Chelsea are implementing a significant cultural shift with respect to how much time they give managers, this seems over the top
Nice that the board have said Potter will keep his job even if they don't finish in the top four...as long as 'the direction of travel is positive'!! 🤪
Really? Under Abramovich, there was always pressure to win. It seems Boehly isn't as hungry as him.
Yeah, it's a change of tact. Tuchel being sacked straight away gave the impression of an even more demanding owner but there was a clash there and new owners invariably always make their own appointment soon after (i.e. Howe at Newcastle last season). I don't know how patient he is with his American team.
It's mind boggling because, as history as shown, not making the top 4 one year can create that trend and make it more and more difficult to get back in. After we missed out in 2010, we struggled and Arsenal haven't made it since 2017 despite qualifying for 20 consecutive seasons prior to that.
Although I think from 2024 isn't it effectively 5 PL teams? Plus the Europa League a bit of a free hit for the big PL clubs these days. If Arsenal were in that last season they would have expected to win it (Rangers, West Ham, Leipzig and Frankfurt ffs in the semis). Given the money they'll be throwing around again next year though can they afford a year out the CL? At least in terms of FFP (which in itself is admittedly useless but clubs at least have to pay it lip service).
Id expect them too. Bayern are the most arrogant club in the world, they wont be worried about Tuchels character and own arrogance.
