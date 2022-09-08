It's mind boggling because, as history as shown, not making the top 4 one year can create that trend and make it more and more difficult to get back in. After we missed out in 2010, we struggled and Arsenal haven't made it since 2017 despite qualifying for 20 consecutive seasons prior to that.



Although I think from 2024 isn't it effectively 5 PL teams? Plus the Europa League a bit of a free hit for the big PL clubs these days. If Arsenal were in that last season they would have expected to win it (Rangers, West Ham, Leipzig and Frankfurt ffs in the semis).Given the money they'll be throwing around again next year though can they afford a year out the CL? At least in terms of FFP (which in itself is admittedly useless but clubs at least have to pay it lip service).