Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 05:11:21 pm
Official now, and all the coaching staff seem to have gone too.

Lallana the temporary Brighton manager
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 05:11:50 pm
Hes taking 5 assistant coaches with him  ;D

Utterly bonkers how much of an entourage clubs will take on with a coach/manager these days.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 05:14:24 pm
I get why Potter took the job but it won't end well for him
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 05:31:33 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September  8, 2022, 05:14:24 pm
I get why Potter took the job but it won't end well for him

I like Potter as a coach and he seems to have a very calm demeanour. I hope you're right but if they stick with him I think he could be very good for them. But, it's Chelsea so ....
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 05:45:36 pm
At least he avoided bringing Terry in as his assistant
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 05:55:23 pm
Have to go as far back as Dave Sexton (appointed in 1967) to find a manager that lasted five years at Chelsea. Graham Potter handed a 5-year contract today to manage Chelsea

From Tariq Panja
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 06:24:23 pm
A shame, I like(d) Potter, Caiceido nailed on to sign for the Tories in January then.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 06:25:52 pm
Five year contract.

Hes clearly a great Coach but Brighton have had some stinking runs under him.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 06:26:00 pm
Quote from: Elzar on September  8, 2022, 05:55:23 pm
Have to go as far back as Dave Sexton (appointed in 1967) to find a manager that lasted five years at Chelsea. Graham Potter handed a 5-year contract today to manage Chelsea

From Tariq Panja

Dave Sexton... What a name... Only way it could be better, if you replaced Dave with Dick...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 07:31:21 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on September  8, 2022, 02:43:55 pm
Boehly knows the business of baseball very well, with Andrew Friedman (coming from the analytical small-budget Rays) leading a consistent winner with the Dodgers.  Boehly himself though is a minority shareholder (not sure what input he's had over the years).

But so far in his Chelsea tenure, he hasn't put in any structure (there was some talk in him going for Edwards, so he's probably looking).  Tuchel's not easy to get along with, but from all accounts, it sounds like Boehly gave Tuchel too much to deal with.

You'd figure he and Potter would agree on a structure, but if that doesn't happen, it becomes a far bigger task for Potter. The other issue is that the Chelsea dressing room has always downed tools, gone behind the manager's back, and leak discontent into the press.  It's poison for any struggling manager, and without a proper structure, it'll be Boehly reacting to such news, and who knows how he'll react.  Senior players will probably be calling him (like they did Abramovich).

Not saying Boehly's going to sack a manager every season, but it's a bit circus-like so far without any structure.

One thing about American ownership, they don't like it when someone goes behind someone elses back.

Same with leaking to the media.

Chelsea players better beware of pulling that shit.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 07:31:27 pm
In reading the article on the Athletic today I'd have some concerns that Clearlake is going to start asking where their money is going if I were Boehly. Unless he's going to replace their £2bn or whatever it is they put in then this reads like a personal vanity project more than an actual investment.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 07:46:26 pm
Quote from: 4pool on September  8, 2022, 07:31:21 pm
One thing about American ownership, they don't like it when someone goes behind someone elses back.

Same with leaking to the media.

Chelsea players better beware of pulling that shit.


Oooooooooooooooo !!

What's the worse that can happen,having their contract paid out in full  :lmao
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 08:04:52 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  8, 2022, 07:46:26 pm

Oooooooooooooooo !!

What's the worse that can happen,having their contract paid out in full  :lmao

Sent to train with the kids. Or just told to stay home. So no football. No chance to keep match fit for the World Cup.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 08:17:17 pm
Quote from: 4pool on September  8, 2022, 08:04:52 pm
Sent to train with the kids. Or just told to stay home. So no football. No chance to keep match fit for the World Cup.

Well thankfully we've got better employment laws over here.


Boehly better beware of pulling that shit.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by "The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 08:28:11 pm
Quote from: 4pool on September  8, 2022, 07:31:21 pm
One thing about American ownership, they don't like it when someone goes behind someone elses back.

Same with leaking to the media.

Chelsea players better beware of pulling that shit.

Just because Boehly is American doesn't mean this isn't going to happen.  The Glazers are American, and Woodward worked for PwC and JP Morgan, and players downing tools, media leaking and sniping, and managers getting undermined happens constantly at United.
King Kenny.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 8, 2022, 10:00:09 pm
Quote from: Dougle on September  8, 2022, 05:31:33 pm
I like Potter as a coach and he seems to have a very calm demeanour. I hope you're right but if they stick with him I think he could be very good for them. But, it's Chelsea so ....
If they stick with him I think hell do a decent job there. If they dont, I think hell still have enough in the bank for another big club to come calling  unless he does an Andre Villas Boas type stint
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 12:13:26 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September  8, 2022, 05:14:24 pm
I get why Potter took the job but it won't end well for him
When has it ever ended well for a Chelsea manager?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 12:39:55 am
Potter is a good coach, but managing hungry, tier-2 players is a completely different ballgame than working with that Chelsea squad. It will be interesting to see how it works out.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 02:07:35 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September  8, 2022, 05:14:24 pm
I get why Potter took the job but it won't end well for him

of course it wont. but it will probably set up his family for a couple of generations.

it took him time to get brighton to play to his way and that is something he wont have the luxury of at chelsea. despite the hype his side is just loves the ball to much ala brendao. absolutely frustrating as they pass around without any attacking threat.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 06:31:16 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 02:07:35 am
of course it wont. but it will probably set up his family for a couple of generations.

it took him time to get brighton to play to his way and that is something he wont have the luxury of at chelsea. despite the hype his side is just loves the ball to much ala brendao. absolutely frustrating as they pass around without any attacking threat.

Id say Brighton do carry attacking threat, they have just struggled to find anyone to finish the chances they do seem to create.

Id say the Chelsea squad might not quite as tough to manage for a new younger manager than the one the likes of Villas Boas had to manage that had all the egos like Terry, Lampard, Drogba, Cole etc.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 08:23:23 am
Quote from: 4pool on September  8, 2022, 07:31:21 pm
One thing about American ownership, they don't like it when someone goes behind someone elses back.

Same with leaking to the media.

Chelsea players better beware of pulling that shit.

Is that because it is the owners job to go behind peoples backs and leak things to the media ?
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 08:42:21 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on September  8, 2022, 05:11:50 pm
Hes taking 5 assistant coaches with him  ;D

Utterly bonkers how much of an entourage clubs will take on with a coach/manager these days.

Total compensation fee is £21m
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 08:50:20 am
Be surprised if he lasts till the end of the season.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 09:52:09 am
Yeah, its a revolving door.

When I heard they were after Potter I wondered which one exactly.

I liked Brian although Harry was a favourite of the younger fans.

Graham will do a good job but will still get the sack.
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:32:11 am
Didn't realize they're getting Potter's input on their next DoF. Unless Chelsea are implementing a significant cultural shift with respect to how much time they give managers, this seems over the top
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 01:27:21 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:32:11 am
Didn't realize they're getting Potter's input on their next DoF. Unless Chelsea are implementing a significant cultural shift with respect to how much time they give managers, this seems over the top
Brendy Rodgers vibes, didn't he want rid of the transfer committee when he joined the Reds?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 01:30:02 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:32:11 am
Didn't realize they're getting Potter's input on their next DoF. Unless Chelsea are implementing a significant cultural shift with respect to how much time they give managers, this seems over the top

Bet Dan Ashworth wishes hed held out a bit longer.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 08:59:58 am
Nice that the board have said Potter will keep his job even if they don't finish in the top four...as long as 'the direction of travel is positive'!! 🤪
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 09:39:58 am
Quote from: Lad on Today at 08:59:58 am
Nice that the board have said Potter will keep his job even if they don't finish in the top four...as long as 'the direction of travel is positive'!! 🤪
Really? Under Abramovich, there was always pressure to win. It seems Boehly isn't as hungry as him.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 09:43:23 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:39:58 am
Really? Under Abramovich, there was always pressure to win. It seems Boehly isn't as hungry as him.

Yeah, it's a change of tact. Tuchel being sacked straight away gave the impression of an even more demanding owner but there was a clash there and new owners invariably always make their own appointment soon after (i.e. Howe at Newcastle last season).

I don't know how patient he is with his American team.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 09:48:17 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:43:23 am
Yeah, it's a change of tact. Tuchel being sacked straight away gave the impression of an even more demanding owner but there was a clash there and new owners invariably always make their own appointment soon after (i.e. Howe at Newcastle last season).

I don't know how patient he is with his American team.
It's mind boggling because, as history as shown, not making the top 4 one year can create that trend and make it more and more difficult to get back in. After we missed out in 2010, we struggled and Arsenal haven't made it since 2017 despite qualifying for 20 consecutive seasons prior to that.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:06:56 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:48:17 am
It's mind boggling because, as history as shown, not making the top 4 one year can create that trend and make it more and more difficult to get back in. After we missed out in 2010, we struggled and Arsenal haven't made it since 2017 despite qualifying for 20 consecutive seasons prior to that.

Although I think from 2024 isn't it effectively 5 PL teams? Plus the Europa League a bit of a free hit for the big PL clubs these days. If Arsenal were in that last season they would have expected to win it (Rangers, West Ham, Leipzig and Frankfurt ffs in the semis).

Given the money they'll be throwing around again next year though can they afford a year out the CL? At least in terms of FFP (which in itself is admittedly useless but clubs at least have to pay it lip service).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:10:36 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:06:56 am
Although I think from 2024 isn't it effectively 5 PL teams? Plus the Europa League a bit of a free hit for the big PL clubs these days. If Arsenal were in that last season they would have expected to win it (Rangers, West Ham, Leipzig and Frankfurt ffs in the semis).

Given the money they'll be throwing around again next year though can they afford a year out the CL? At least in terms of FFP (which in itself is admittedly useless but clubs at least have to pay it lip service).
They might be able to manage a year out but they'll only remain sustainable if they keep selling their youngsters for high prices because even with CL football, they don't have a lot of margin in the medium term.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 10:55:41 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on September  7, 2022, 01:03:04 pm
Id expect them too. Bayern are the most arrogant club in the world, they wont be worried about Tuchels character and own arrogance.


That's a bold shout for most arrogant while the likes of the Spanish pair and the Manchester pair exist, Bayern's arrogance seems more contained than theirs.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 01:04:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:43:23 am
Yeah, it's a change of tact. Tuchel being sacked straight away gave the impression of an even more demanding owner but there was a clash there and new owners invariably always make their own appointment soon after (i.e. Howe at Newcastle last season).

I don't know how patient he is with his American team.

They've been very patient.  Although I don't think Boehly has much of a say in the day to day running of the Dodgers, their manager has been there for a while and he's been criticized quite a bit for decisions he's made in big games that have been lost.  The Dodgers have the highest payroll in the league by quite a bit too.   
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 09:22:17 pm
Brighton fans must be gutted. They've been playing some of their best footie in ages and were looking really good. Now their manager has gone and ripped the guts out of the back room staff on his way out the door. That's really going to fuck them up.

Wouldn't surprise me to see them get dragged into a relegation fight. I really hope they don't though.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

