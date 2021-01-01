« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 688 689 690 691 692 [693]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 80738 times)

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,514
  • Bam!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27680 on: Yesterday at 05:11:21 pm »
Official now, and all the coaching staff seem to have gone too.

Lallana the temporary Brighton manager
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,938
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27681 on: Yesterday at 05:11:50 pm »
Hes taking 5 assistant coaches with him  ;D

Utterly bonkers how much of an entourage clubs will take on with a coach/manager these days.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,083
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27682 on: Yesterday at 05:14:24 pm »
I get why Potter took the job but it won't end well for him
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27683 on: Yesterday at 05:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:14:24 pm
I get why Potter took the job but it won't end well for him

I like Potter as a coach and he seems to have a very calm demeanour. I hope you're right but if they stick with him I think he could be very good for them. But, it's Chelsea so ....
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
  • JFT96
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27684 on: Yesterday at 05:45:36 pm »
At least he avoided bringing Terry in as his assistant
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,514
  • Bam!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27685 on: Yesterday at 05:55:23 pm »
Have to go as far back as Dave Sexton (appointed in 1967) to find a manager that lasted five years at Chelsea. Graham Potter handed a 5-year contract today to manage Chelsea

From Tariq Panja
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,019
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27686 on: Yesterday at 06:24:23 pm »
A shame, I like(d) Potter, Caiceido nailed on to sign for the Tories in January then.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,142
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27687 on: Yesterday at 06:25:52 pm »
Five year contract.

Hes clearly a great Coach but Brighton have had some stinking runs under him.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,106
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27688 on: Yesterday at 06:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 05:55:23 pm
Have to go as far back as Dave Sexton (appointed in 1967) to find a manager that lasted five years at Chelsea. Graham Potter handed a 5-year contract today to manage Chelsea

From Tariq Panja

Dave Sexton... What a name... Only way it could be better, if you replaced Dave with Dick...
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,411
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27689 on: Yesterday at 07:31:21 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 02:43:55 pm
Boehly knows the business of baseball very well, with Andrew Friedman (coming from the analytical small-budget Rays) leading a consistent winner with the Dodgers.  Boehly himself though is a minority shareholder (not sure what input he's had over the years).

But so far in his Chelsea tenure, he hasn't put in any structure (there was some talk in him going for Edwards, so he's probably looking).  Tuchel's not easy to get along with, but from all accounts, it sounds like Boehly gave Tuchel too much to deal with.

You'd figure he and Potter would agree on a structure, but if that doesn't happen, it becomes a far bigger task for Potter. The other issue is that the Chelsea dressing room has always downed tools, gone behind the manager's back, and leak discontent into the press.  It's poison for any struggling manager, and without a proper structure, it'll be Boehly reacting to such news, and who knows how he'll react.  Senior players will probably be calling him (like they did Abramovich).

Not saying Boehly's going to sack a manager every season, but it's a bit circus-like so far without any structure.

One thing about American ownership, they don't like it when someone goes behind someone elses back.

Same with leaking to the media.

Chelsea players better beware of pulling that shit.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,753
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27690 on: Yesterday at 07:31:27 pm »
In reading the article on the Athletic today I'd have some concerns that Clearlake is going to start asking where their money is going if I were Boehly. Unless he's going to replace their £2bn or whatever it is they put in then this reads like a personal vanity project more than an actual investment.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27691 on: Yesterday at 07:46:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:31:21 pm
One thing about American ownership, they don't like it when someone goes behind someone elses back.

Same with leaking to the media.

Chelsea players better beware of pulling that shit.


Oooooooooooooooo !!

What's the worse that can happen,having their contract paid out in full  :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,411
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27692 on: Yesterday at 08:04:52 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:46:26 pm

Oooooooooooooooo !!

What's the worse that can happen,having their contract paid out in full  :lmao

Sent to train with the kids. Or just told to stay home. So no football. No chance to keep match fit for the World Cup.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27693 on: Yesterday at 08:17:17 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:04:52 pm
Sent to train with the kids. Or just told to stay home. So no football. No chance to keep match fit for the World Cup.

Well thankfully we've got better employment laws over here.


Boehly better beware of pulling that shit.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,103
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by “The Liquidator"
« Reply #27694 on: Yesterday at 08:28:11 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:31:21 pm
One thing about American ownership, they don't like it when someone goes behind someone elses back.

Same with leaking to the media.

Chelsea players better beware of pulling that shit.

Just because Boehly is American doesn't mean this isn't going to happen.  The Glazers are American, and Woodward worked for PwC and JP Morgan, and players downing tools, media leaking and sniping, and managers getting undermined happens constantly at United.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27695 on: Yesterday at 10:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 05:31:33 pm
I like Potter as a coach and he seems to have a very calm demeanour. I hope you're right but if they stick with him I think he could be very good for them. But, it's Chelsea so ....
If they stick with him I think hell do a decent job there. If they dont, I think hell still have enough in the bank for another big club to come calling  unless he does an Andre Villas Boas type stint
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27696 on: Today at 12:13:26 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:14:24 pm
I get why Potter took the job but it won't end well for him
When has it ever ended well for a Chelsea manager?
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,223
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27697 on: Today at 12:39:55 am »
Potter is a good coach, but managing hungry, tier-2 players is a completely different ballgame than working with that Chelsea squad. It will be interesting to see how it works out.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27698 on: Today at 02:07:35 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:14:24 pm
I get why Potter took the job but it won't end well for him

of course it wont. but it will probably set up his family for a couple of generations.

it took him time to get brighton to play to his way and that is something he wont have the luxury of at chelsea. despite the hype his side is just loves the ball to much ala brendao. absolutely frustrating as they pass around without any attacking threat.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 688 689 690 691 692 [693]   Go Up
« previous next »
 