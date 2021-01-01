We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I get why Potter took the job but it won't end well for him
Have to go as far back as Dave Sexton (appointed in 1967) to find a manager that lasted five years at Chelsea. Graham Potter handed a 5-year contract today to manage ChelseaFrom Tariq Panja
Boehly knows the business of baseball very well, with Andrew Friedman (coming from the analytical small-budget Rays) leading a consistent winner with the Dodgers. Boehly himself though is a minority shareholder (not sure what input he's had over the years).But so far in his Chelsea tenure, he hasn't put in any structure (there was some talk in him going for Edwards, so he's probably looking). Tuchel's not easy to get along with, but from all accounts, it sounds like Boehly gave Tuchel too much to deal with.You'd figure he and Potter would agree on a structure, but if that doesn't happen, it becomes a far bigger task for Potter. The other issue is that the Chelsea dressing room has always downed tools, gone behind the manager's back, and leak discontent into the press. It's poison for any struggling manager, and without a proper structure, it'll be Boehly reacting to such news, and who knows how he'll react. Senior players will probably be calling him (like they did Abramovich).Not saying Boehly's going to sack a manager every season, but it's a bit circus-like so far without any structure.
One thing about American ownership, they don't like it when someone goes behind someone elses back.Same with leaking to the media.Chelsea players better beware of pulling that shit.
Oooooooooooooooo !!What's the worse that can happen,having their contract paid out in full
Sent to train with the kids. Or just told to stay home. So no football. No chance to keep match fit for the World Cup.
I like Potter as a coach and he seems to have a very calm demeanour. I hope you're right but if they stick with him I think he could be very good for them. But, it's Chelsea so ....
All the best to you and yours too.
