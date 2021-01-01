I'm not sure we can conclude that Boehly is impatient like Abramovich was. Sure you can look at the sacking of Tuchel so early into his ownership as reasoning, but I'd argue Tuchel was a marked man and everything about Potter and the way his teams play is the complete opposite to Tuchel, suggesting Boehly wanted to take the club in a different direction. I haven't read much about Boehly, but I imagine he's a pretty astute businessman that likes his data and leans on his analysts a lot. Americans who know the business of baseball and watch the game tend to have a real obsession with this sort of thing. It wouldn't have taken the most junior of analysts very long to work out that Tuchel's style just isn't conducive to winning leagues - except Ligue 1, which Tuchel had a huge hand in achieving the seemingly impossible task of losing. I'd definitely err on the other side of this and say we'll see a much more patient version of Chelsea now, with Potter given plenty of time to build his team and succeed or fail.



Boehly knows the business of baseball very well, with Andrew Friedman (coming from the analytical small-budget Rays) leading a consistent winner with the Dodgers. Boehly himself though is a minority shareholder (not sure what input he's had over the years).But so far in his Chelsea tenure, he hasn't put in any structure (there was some talk in him going for Edwards, so he's probably looking). Tuchel's not easy to get along with, but from all accounts, it sounds like Boehly gave Tuchel too much to deal with.You'd figure he and Potter would agree on a structure, but if that doesn't happen, it becomes a far bigger task for Potter. The other issue is that the Chelsea dressing room has always downed tools, gone behind the manager's back, and leak discontent into the press. It's poison for any struggling manager, and without a proper structure, it'll be Boehly reacting to such news, and who knows how he'll react. Senior players will probably be calling him (like they did Abramovich).Not saying Boehly's going to sack a manager every season, but it's a bit circus-like so far without any structure.