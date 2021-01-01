« previous next »
RJH

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27640 on: Yesterday at 06:53:05 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:27:55 pm
Salah

Baba Rahman, Bakayoko, Batshuayi, Drinkwater, Victor Moses, Cuadrado, Torres.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27641 on: Yesterday at 06:57:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:36:38 pm
Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world. A host of people will be lining up to be the next manger after Klopp.

It will stay in house. There's a boot room there now
Gerry Attrick

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27642 on: Yesterday at 07:08:27 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 06:57:06 pm
It will stay in house. There's a boot room there now

Well get some great books out of that ;D
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27643 on: Yesterday at 07:14:36 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 06:57:06 pm
It will stay in house. There's a boot room there now

There's a boot room at Chelsea as well - each of their manager's goes there on a yearly basis and gets fired!
afc turkish

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27644 on: Yesterday at 07:25:43 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 07:14:36 pm
There's a boot room at Chelsea as well - each of their manager's goes there on a yearly basis and gets fired!

Gets the boot in their boot room, as it were?
Red Berry

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27645 on: Yesterday at 07:40:11 pm
They have a getting the boot room.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27646 on: Yesterday at 07:41:04 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:41:02 pm
Yes but not because they could spend well, but because they could afford to spend badly.

This is such a great way of putting it.
stockdam

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27647 on: Yesterday at 10:58:54 pm
I think it's time they brought in a manager from the NFL. Sure what could be so hard about managing a piddly little soccer club when you have managed the might of an NFL team. You heard it first here.
Caligula?

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27648 on: Yesterday at 10:58:58 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:45:53 pm
Wow, so Potter is actually seriously considering this? A bit risky in the circumstances.

He's not just considering it, he's agreed to it if reports are to be believed. He'll be their manager by the weekend.
Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27649 on: Yesterday at 11:01:29 pm
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 06:53:05 pm
Baba Rahman, Bakayoko, Batshuayi, Drinkwater, Victor Moses, Cuadrado, Torres.

Kennedy!
Coolie High

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27650 on: Yesterday at 11:47:38 pm
Potter is a top manager.
Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27651 on: Yesterday at 11:56:34 pm
It'll end in tears.
skipper757

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by "The Liquidator"
Reply #27652 on: Yesterday at 11:56:44 pm
He's a top coach, but this is a level of management that makes even the top, more experienced managers end their time in frustration.

By all accounts, Boehly doesn't have much of a structure at Chelsea, and Tuchel was unhappy at filling in a bunch of different roles.  Potter's going to have to do a lot of upward management (managing Boehly and his ego) as much as the players.  He'll have far less time on the training pitch (Chelsea's European commitments + international breaks + World Cup) to coach his ideas, and he has far more egos he'll have to deal with.

It's a complete transition and culture shock from what he's been used to.

Potter's absolutely a top coach that could be an elite manager at a big club, but this Chelsea opportunity is a massive jump.  It might be the hardest jump of any English club for him.  Maybe United given all the dressing room issues, leaks, media scrutiny, etc.  At least clubs like Arsenal, Spurs, and even City have more patience than Chelsea does.
Brian Blessed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27653 on: Yesterday at 11:57:47 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:47:38 pm
Potter is a top manager.

The question is, is this his level or can he step up to the next level. Its a bonkers team, and expectations are sky high. He certainly has his work cut out.
rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27654 on: Today at 02:22:08 am
Rodgers will be grinding his veneers if Potter accepts the job.
