He's a top coach, but this is a level of management that makes even the top, more experienced managers end their time in frustration.



By all accounts, Boehly doesn't have much of a structure at Chelsea, and Tuchel was unhappy at filling in a bunch of different roles. Potter's going to have to do a lot of upward management (managing Boehly and his ego) as much as the players. He'll have far less time on the training pitch (Chelsea's European commitments + international breaks + World Cup) to coach his ideas, and he has far more egos he'll have to deal with.



It's a complete transition and culture shock from what he's been used to.



Potter's absolutely a top coach that could be an elite manager at a big club, but this Chelsea opportunity is a massive jump. It might be the hardest jump of any English club for him. Maybe United given all the dressing room issues, leaks, media scrutiny, etc. At least clubs like Arsenal, Spurs, and even City have more patience than Chelsea does.