Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 2, 2022, 10:13:47 am
Quote from: Paul1611 on September  2, 2022, 09:44:47 am

The same!  How is this possibly NOT breaking all FFP rules???
It was covered a few pages back but a combination of lots of things.  Covid losses, player amortisation, offsetting investments in their women's team etc.

It seems that with even a tiny amount of planning an owner can spend hundreds of millions and stay within FFP.  It makes it all the more amazing the Man City didn't manage to.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 2, 2022, 10:20:15 am
I've only just realised they got less than £30m for Werner and Gilmour combined (plus paying off the contracts for Barkley and Alonso).  In a market where they paid double that for Cucurella it highlights how dysfunctional they are at negotiating.

Amusingly Transfermarkt has the market values of their arrivals and departures at almost exactly the same amount; £287.73m for their arrivals and £287.37m for their departures.  It's quite the achievement to do that whilst having a net spend of over £200m!

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fc-chelsea/transfers/verein/631
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 2, 2022, 11:31:48 am
Quote from: thaddeus on September  2, 2022, 10:20:15 am
I've only just realised they got less than £30m for Werner and Gilmour combined (plus paying off the contracts for Barkley and Alonso).  In a market where they paid double that for Cucurella it highlights how dysfunctional they are at negotiating.

Amusingly Transfermarkt has the market values of their arrivals and departures at almost exactly the same amount; £287.73m for their arrivals and £287.37m for their departures.  It's quite the achievement to do that whilst having a net spend of over £200m!

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fc-chelsea/transfers/verein/631

Like I said to someone in another thread - transfer market is pretty terrible at their numbers.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 2, 2022, 11:49:29 am
Quote from: newterp on September  2, 2022, 11:31:48 am
Like I said to someone in another thread - transfer market is pretty terrible at their numbers.
Sorry, I missed that comment.  Terrible in what way?  The reported fees or their "market value" calculations?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 2, 2022, 12:34:31 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on September  2, 2022, 11:49:29 am
Sorry, I missed that comment.  Terrible in what way?  The reported fees or their "market value" calculations?

the market value is all over the place, some of them are genuinely bonkers  ;D

With the actual transfer fees, they often do tend to put the initial fee rather than the complete fee. So that can be a little missleading. But then for other deals - they put the full fee. So its a bit hard to get an accurate amount unless you know already what the fee was.

Its a great site, but yeah, the market values should be taken with a massive mound of salt.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 2, 2022, 12:54:58 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on September  2, 2022, 12:34:31 pm
the market value is all over the place, some of them are genuinely bonkers  ;D

With the actual transfer fees, they often do tend to put the initial fee rather than the complete fee. So that can be a little missleading. But then for other deals - they put the full fee. So its a bit hard to get an accurate amount unless you know already what the fee was.

Its a great site, but yeah, the market values should be taken with a massive mound of salt.
Thanks  :thumbup

Scanning down the Chelsea transfers the market values don't seem wild (e.g. they underpaid for Sterling but overpaid for Fofana and Cucurella).  That said, I can rarely make sense of the fees that players move for and the old adage that something's worth what somebody else is willing to pay for it is very true.  Barkley having a market value of £10m is definitely one outlier on that page, especially as it seems they were unable to give him away!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 2, 2022, 12:56:15 pm
Quote from: MindGuerrillas on August 16, 2022, 06:38:37 pm
There's a Swiss Ramble thread about this from earlier this week.

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1559060509911093248

According to that, somehow Chelsea are going to be easily with-in the Premier League FFP rules even with the enormous spending.


Thanks, explains a lot.  a big one off spend then shut the wallet.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 3, 2022, 04:23:29 pm
Cough...cough
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 3, 2022, 04:25:15 pm
They're playing like they did before Roman turned up
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 3, 2022, 04:28:09 pm
Tommy T looking for another pay off.  ::)
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 3, 2022, 04:35:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on September  3, 2022, 04:28:09 pm
Tommy T looking for another pay off.  ::)

Maybe he'll end up at Newcastle next, given his recent managerial history.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 3, 2022, 05:22:12 pm
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 3, 2022, 07:01:02 pm
These apparently put in a £50million bid for Lavia from Southampton who only signed for them 2 months ago and has played 5 games. Would have been a £38mill profit

https://twitter.com/j_tanswell/status/1566119092540555264?s=21&t=pHnWGyyrSP8647apwcy2pw
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 3, 2022, 11:25:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on September  3, 2022, 04:25:15 pm
They're playing like they did before Roman turned up
Gotta revert back to form don't they?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
September 4, 2022, 09:02:06 am
if you realize, Mwndy did the exact same thing in 1st Westham goal and expected a foul
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 09:44:47 pm
They look bad for a team that has spent more than 300 million in one window. Hell, they look worse than they did last season.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:10:25 pm
Don't be surprised to see Poch turn up in the near future!

I reckon TT's days are numbered.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:21:31 pm
I thought making loads of signings made you instantly amazing and is the be all and end all of football?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm
Fans are c*nts

I like to bump this every so often with this statement

Its pretty solid
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:52:38 pm
They paid 75M for Fofana, 62M for Cucurella and 33M for Koulibaly yet they manage to be even worse defensively.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:56:07 pm
Would Potter take that job if offered it on Monday?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm
Lose or draw against Fulham and he's gone  :wave
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 11:09:31 pm
Great how these are suddenly shit again. Is Tuchel the German Brendan Rodgers? Great for a season or two before things go south.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 12:26:22 am
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:21:31 pm
I thought making loads of signings made you instantly amazing and is the be all and end all of football?
Same strategy has worked well for United.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 12:40:04 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:09:31 pm
Great how these are suddenly shit again. Is Tuchel the German Brendan Rodgers? Great for a season or two before things go south.
At PSG, he initially charmed them with good performances and results but it became stale in his second season. Their fans couldn't wait to see the back of him because they felt:

i. He lacked the charisma to drive the team on in difficult situations.
ii. He played players out of position- Marquinhos at DM and Danilo at CB.
iii. He threw their board under the bus despite having a lot to spend.

It's similar to what's happening now because he complained about investment before Aubameyang was brought in. His transfer record is crap for someone that has spent so much.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 02:16:50 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:26:22 am
Same strategy has worked well for United.

When? This year?

Not after the first two games it didn't. And if you think they are amazing, well....
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 03:18:31 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:16:50 am
When? This year?

Not after the first two games it didn't. And if you think they are amazing, well....
That was meant to be tongue in cheek given they have spent a decade throwing money around with little return.
