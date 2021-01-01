« previous next »
thaddeus

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27160 on: Today at 01:08:26 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 12:35:15 pm
Yeah FDJ was the first domino but what if it means they fall the way that sees City go for Bellingham?
Nobody is signing Bellingham this summer.  Dortmund have seen to that by selling Haaland.

If anything it might mean Man City buy a replacement this summer - someone mentioned Verrati being linked in an earlier post - and therefore aren't in the market for a central midfielder next summer.  Similarly for Chelsea blurting all their money this summer, they won't be in a position to repeat the trick next summer.

If we go in for Bellingham I'd expect our biggest rivals to sign him will be Man U.  Just one more reason to hope they have a terrible season.
Sharado

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27161 on: Today at 01:28:19 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:25:09 pm
Spending big is one thing - spending more than anyone in any window in 10 years or so seems wild......

Yeah it's fishy if you ask me. Reports were he wanted to run them like FSG, he's come in and spent like Roman on steroids and cocaine. It can't be sustainable, from a wages POV alone. Something suspect about it for sure.
SamLad

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27162 on: Today at 01:38:26 pm
it seems ludicrous doesn't it.

if the PL version of FFP is to be meaningful, why don't they set out a broad rolling "net-spend guidline" for each team so this can be tracked? 

obviously there's a lot of give and take on it - due to the timing of players arriving/leaving and bonuses and salaries paid etc - but the numbers are there to be crunched .... shining some light on it would clean out a lot of the dirt and eliminate the suspicion that a team like this lot (and the Bitters) are simply fukking with the rules over and over again.
Sharado

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27163 on: Today at 03:10:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:38:26 pm
it seems ludicrous doesn't it.

if the PL version of FFP is to be meaningful, why don't they set out a broad rolling "net-spend guidline" for each team so this can be tracked? 

obviously there's a lot of give and take on it - due to the timing of players arriving/leaving and bonuses and salaries paid etc - but the numbers are there to be crunched .... shining some light on it would clean out a lot of the dirt and eliminate the suspicion that a team like this lot (and the Bitters) are simply fukking with the rules over and over again.

I think with Everton there's the whiff that it's catching up with them though...they had to sell Ricarlison to get anything done this summer etc. This 'new' chelsea is supposedly 1.6 BILLION in debt and the new guy is looking like spending more than ever. Commercially they can't match us, their wage bill is huge already and he's obviously richer than all of us on here combined will ever be, but he's not a petro state with a limitless pot. There's something very off about it.
SamLad

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27164 on: Today at 05:21:07 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:10:30 pm
I think with Everton there's the whiff that it's catching up with them though...they had to sell Ricarlison to get anything done this summer etc. This 'new' chelsea is supposedly 1.6 BILLION in debt and the new guy is looking like spending more than ever. Commercially they can't match us, their wage bill is huge already and he's obviously richer than all of us on here combined will ever be, but he's not a petro state with a limitless pot. There's something very off about it.
yep, it's not just a whiff of something a bit off, it stinks to high heaven and the PL are doing eff all about it as per usual.

quelle bloody surprise.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27165 on: Today at 06:31:01 pm
The PL are complicit in any financial disasters that occur to Everton from here on out. The Premier League has clear rules about what loss (none-infrastructure generating) a club can absorb over a set amount of time and even following the sale of Richarlison, that didnt put them into the realms of being anywhere close to FFP compliant.

By my reckoning, theyd need to generate another £60m - £100m in sales or wage bill reductions in order to be compliant. The period is rolling so they wouldnt necessarily have to do it now, but every time they add to their wage bill (which seems to have increased with substantial wages for Tarkowski and Coady) and spending £30m+ on Onana, theyre again getting deeper into the shit. Why theyve not been embargoed I need someone with more knowledge on the situation to explain to me.

The Premier League wont do anything, they never do on the issues that matter. Everton would be in The Championship now if they did act, having been blocked from January signings and Richarlison banned for flare throwing or lashing out in the Derby, take your pick.

Someone in the other thread asked the question how can they loan Adams in when theyve already two others loans. I think its because the rule only applies domestically, but I thought Allis move was still a loan at present?
markmywords

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27166 on: Today at 06:36:57 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:31:01 pm
The PL are complicit in any financial disasters that occur to Everton from here on out. The Premier League has clear rules about what loss (none-infrastructure generating) a club can absorb over a set amount of time and even following the sale of Richarlison, that didnt put them into the realms of being anywhere close to FFP compliant.

By my reckoning, theyd need to generate another £60m - £100m in sales or wage bill reductions in order to be compliant. The period is rolling so they wouldnt necessarily have to do it now, but every time they add to their wage bill (which seems to have increased with substantial wages for Tarkowski and Coady) and spending £30m+ on Onana, theyre again getting deeper into the shit. Why theyve not been embargoed I need someone with more knowledge on the situation to explain to me.

The Premier League wont do anything, they never do on the issues that matter. Everton would be in The Championship now if they did act, having been blocked from January signings and Richarlison banned for flare throwing or lashing out in the Derby, take your pick.

Someone in the other thread asked the question how can they loan Adams in when theyve already two others loans. I think its because the rule only applies domestically, but I thought Allis move was still a loan at present?

Alli's move was permanent, apparantly no upfront cost, but transfer could rise to 40m depending on clauses being met

Boehly spending looks like it will continue like this for yrs, if it was a spending splurge for 1 summer only, I would expect players under the age of 23 being bought (possibly then loaned out), who could fund future business.  Boehly is making Roman look like an old lady buying groceries with coupons, Loadsa money chelsea look here to stay.
Wghennessy

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27167 on: Today at 06:38:16 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:08:26 pm
Nobody is signing Bellingham this summer.  Dortmund have seen to that by selling Haaland.

If anything it might mean Man City buy a replacement this summer - someone mentioned Verrati being linked in an earlier post - and therefore aren't in the market for a central midfielder next summer.  Similarly for Chelsea blurting all their money this summer, they won't be in a position to repeat the trick next summer.

If we go in for Bellingham I'd expect our biggest rivals to sign him will be Man U.  Just one more reason to hope they have a terrible season.

City could sell Silva for 80 and offer 120 for Bellingham.

Dortmund wont turn that kind of money down.
thaddeus

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27168 on: Today at 06:45:13 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 06:36:57 pm
Alli's move was permanent, apparantly no upfront cost, but transfer could rise to 40m depending on clauses being met

Boehly spending looks like it will continue like this for yrs, if it was a spending splurge for 1 summer only, I would expect players under the age of 23 being bought (possibly then loaned out), who could fund future business.  Boehly is making Roman look like an old lady buying groceries with coupons, Loadsa money chelsea look here to stay.
Maybe the Twitter post referred to above was referencing something similar to Alli's transfer.  It's set-up like a loan so that the transfer fee can be moved into a different window but the paperwork actually changes hands right away.  My old man always taught me to stay well clear of the never-never!

Premier League clubs can only loan two players at any one time, irrespective of where they're loaned from.  There is a max of four loans in a season but that means cancelling a loan to free up the slot to use elsewhere.  It's not the Everton thread but I can see Everton cancelling the Vinagre loan at some point if it means they can bring in another forward (possibly a January stunt though).
newterp

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27169 on: Today at 06:46:10 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 06:38:16 pm
City could sell Silva for 80 and offer 120 for Bellingham.

Dortmund wont turn that kind of money down.

why do people keep trotting out this line?

First - Silva isn't going for 80m.
Second - Dortmund have shown they will readily say no to multiple top tier sales - like last summer - Sancho only. This summer Halaand only.
Schmarn

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27170 on: Today at 06:54:22 pm

Chelsea are cheating in plain sight. They were subject to sanctions last season so should not have made any profit. How then can they can spunk £200m on players with very little going the other way in sales?

In short, Roman may have gone but theyre still c*nts.
Red Berry

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27171 on: Today at 06:56:00 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:54:22 pm
Chelsea are cheating in plain sight. They were subject to sanctions last season so should not have made any profit. How then can they can spunk £200m on players with very little going the other way in sales?

In short, Roman may have gone but theyre still c*nts.

they were cnuts before Roman arrived, tbf.
