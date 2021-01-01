The PL are complicit in any financial disasters that occur to Everton from here on out. The Premier League has clear rules about what loss (none-infrastructure generating) a club can absorb over a set amount of time and even following the sale of Richarlison, that didnt put them into the realms of being anywhere close to FFP compliant.



By my reckoning, theyd need to generate another £60m - £100m in sales or wage bill reductions in order to be compliant. The period is rolling so they wouldnt necessarily have to do it now, but every time they add to their wage bill (which seems to have increased with substantial wages for Tarkowski and Coady) and spending £30m+ on Onana, theyre again getting deeper into the shit. Why theyve not been embargoed I need someone with more knowledge on the situation to explain to me.



The Premier League wont do anything, they never do on the issues that matter. Everton would be in The Championship now if they did act, having been blocked from January signings and Richarlison banned for flare throwing or lashing out in the Derby, take your pick.



Someone in the other thread asked the question how can they loan Adams in when theyve already two others loans. I think its because the rule only applies domestically, but I thought Allis move was still a loan at present?