Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"

I think Boehly is living his best life. Flying around Europe, eating and drinking well and making deals until Tuchel tells him no. Sounds pretty nice to me. In the end he'll hire a front office to clean up the mess he's making now and nobody will care long term.

As far as Cucerella, it's probably the same mistake FSG made with Carroll because MLB trades are always looked at from the "net" perspective and not what it does to the market overall. Boehly probably only views it as a ~£40m price or whatever after the Colwill fee from Brighton in return. That's just not the way European football markets work though and now he's setting a bad precedent for his club as far as what they're willing to pay for sub-superstar level players in that position.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:44:30 pm
If Tap-In has stolen it from a good source, they are paying £62 mill for Cuccurella  :o

No pressure on Tuchel this season lol.


Marc Cucarella would have to be the next Ashley Cole to justify that fee. It's a ridiculous fee that sets a precedent going forward. Brighton have taken them to the cleaners
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:30:24 am
Hell have all the agents calling him inviting him to dinner.

Also, I read that he said hed copy Liverpool and City In giving Tuchel full autonomy on transfers. But thats not how we work! Apparently, Tuchel is the one requesting these players and theyre not using scouts, analysts or any recruitment team.

Hes appointed himself sporting director whereas at the LA Dodgers its Friedman responsible for recruitment, isnt it?
 
Hes literally playing Football Manager.
