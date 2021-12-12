« previous next »
ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,095
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27080 on: Today at 04:38:55 pm
I'd love it, just love it if they buy De Jong and that leads to Barcelona buying Silva
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27081 on: Today at 05:04:55 pm
Chelsea already got 27 midfielders so hopefully he goes there, United got Mcfred
elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,417
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27082 on: Today at 06:21:11 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:38:55 pm
I'd love it, just love it if they buy De Jong and that leads to Barcelona buying Silva
and Utd buying Winks
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,242
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27083 on: Today at 07:45:55 pm
Is this the Hazard money Chelsea are spending, or the money they saved when they were banned for 2 windows so couldn't sign anyone but still spent £100m?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,019
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27084 on: Today at 07:49:45 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:45:55 pm
Is this the Hazard money Chelsea are spending, or the money they saved when they were banned for 2 windows so couldn't sign anyone but still spent £100m?

They've been self sustaining for nigh on 12 years though, so it's all good.

Chelsea will be self-sufficient by next year, says Kenyon
Tue 2 Dec 2008 00.01 GMT

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2008/dec/02/chelsea-premierleague

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,187
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27085 on: Today at 07:50:35 pm
Moneybags Chelsea seem to be disrupting our friends down the motorway with these De Jong/Cucurella offers.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,931
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27086 on: Today at 07:51:55 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:37:33 pm
Boehy negotiating for players seems like Alan Partridge putting in an offer for a house.

How much do you want for your LB?

£50 million

Would you take £49,999,995?



Negotiations are easy if you just agree to their price.


My 54 bastard left back.
rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,049
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27087 on: Today at 07:55:06 pm
New owners doesnt negate the despicable shitstain that this club still represents.

