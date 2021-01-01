Difference is Klopp would handle it behind the scenes, not in front of the media



Doing it with the media is basically preemptively shifting blame so he can go "See I told you so, this is why we are struggling"



Its very much his way.The stuff hes come out with this week is the Thomas Tuchel of BVB. Chelsea fans have been charmed with him up till this pre-season, but now they have got a taste for who he really is. I see plenty of them still holding onto the hes being honest, hes saying what needs to be said and going with that as some sort of positive. And while there can be a truth in that, but he does it without taking an ounce of responsibility.The comment he made about the lack of goals is dumfounding to be honest, ("We have the same issues because we have the same players.).When he arrived at Chelsea, the forwards available to him where Giroud, Werner, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech and Pulisic. Then Havertz and Mount as attacking midfielders, both already with good goal-scoring records from that position.That is a group of players most PL teams bar the couple obvious ones, would love to have at their disposal. Yet the only one whos pushed on under him, is Kai Havertz. And I dont even think its that hes improved him so much, as anyone who saw a lot of him knows what natural talent he has. But at least he found a role for him in the team that really worked.He didnt fancy Abraham, and alienated him within the squad within weeks. Hes not been able to improve Werners mindset or confidence. Pulisic he gets a pass on due to him having so many injures and then covid breaks. He also was happy to see Abraham sold and replaced by Lukaku, who he then also alientates and pushes out the door at the first opportunity. And in Sterling he already had a new £50m forward, so again, hes been handed an expensive piece to add to his squad.If as he says his team is not ready for the start of the season, then that is on him. Sure, with this weird world cup season coming up, not ideal - but that goes for many teams, not just his.