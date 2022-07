Adam Newson

@AdamNewson



Tuchel: "I saw a team in Arsenal who are mentally committed to a level of exhaustion that we could not match physically and mentally because we have a lot of players who are thinking about leaving and looking at their options." #CFC



And also:Tuchel on lack of goal threat: "We have the same issues because we have the same players.”He says stuff like that then whinges about players wanting out and about needing to buy more new players, and he wonders why some of the players’ priorities is leaving.It’s very much Tuchel’s way though, he gets it in his head that he wants certain players, and be damned those already there. He’s already got Sterling in, and despite struggles for a couple of them, the group of attackers he has there is significantly more talented than much of the league. A less egotisical coach would get far more out of what he had at his disposal.